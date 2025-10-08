H.S. Results 10/7: Carroll boys soccer secures GCLC title

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 9, Fenwick 0: A: Hess 3 goals, Miller 2 goals 2 assists, Kaufman/Mitsch shutout.

Beavercreek 7, Springfield 0: B: Anderson 2 goals, Walling 1 goal 3 assists, Martin/Smith shutout.

Bellbrook 6, Ross 1: B: Sorrell 2 goals. R: Damron goal.

Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1

Carroll 4, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Haggerty 3 goals, Carter Sproles goal, Memering shutout.

Fairborn 7, Xenia 0

Fairmont 4, Miamisburg 1: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals, Irakoze goal, Herman goal.

Harrison 2, Hamilton 1: Ham: Flores goal.

Lakota West 3, Little Miami 1: LW: Perez-Morales goal, Halusek goal, Marchand goal.

Legacy Christian 13, Miami Valley 0

Lima Shawnee 2, Botkins 1

Mason 4, Lebanon 1

McNicholas 1, Badin 0

Middletown Christian 8, Lockland 0: MC: Gross 3 goals 2 assists, Riegert 3 goals, Lykins/Riegert shutout.

Milton-Union 3, Franklin Monroe 1

Northmont 5, Wayne 3

Springboro 5, Centerville 0: S: Arnold 3 goals, Orlow goal, Rowlands goal.

Troy 8, Piqua 4

Valley View 3, Dixie 0

West Jefferson 4, Delaware Christian 0

Monday’s Results

Badin 1, Cin. Fire 0: B: Francis goal, Parr shutout.

Bethel 6, Miami East 0: B: Rincon 2 goals 2 assists, Newell 2 goals, Gulaliev 1 goal 2 assists.

Brookville 5, Northmont 1: N: Graham goal. B: King 3 goals, Fowler goal, Vance goal.

Calvary Christian 2, Jackson Center 2

Indian Lake 4, London 1

Kenton Ridge 5, Northwestern 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Adams 2 goals, Brandeberry shutout.

Tecumseh 4, Ben Logan 0

Urbana 3, Graham 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 1, Ross 0

Cin. Christian 5, Mt. Healthy 0: CC: Leonard 2 goals, Jordan shutout.

Franklin 0, Monroe 0: M: Atha shutout.

Greeneview 11, Greenon 0: Gv: Simpson 4 goals 2 assists, Leonard 2 goals 1 assist, Hendricks shutout.

Lebanon 8, Winton Woods 0

Oakwood 3, Milton-Union 0: O: Meador goal assist, Morrissey goal assist, Camacho shutout.

Monday’s Results

Alter 1, Fairmont 0: A: Kyre goal, Southworth assist, Jones shutout.

Badin 6, Fenwick 1

Ben Logan 2, Tecumseh 1

Coldwater 2, Ottoville 0

Dayton Christian 3, Clinton Massie 1

Eaton 8, Greenville 1: E: McMullen goal.

Franklin 1, Carlisle 1: C: Smalley goal.

Kenton Ridge 3, Northwestern 0: KR: Fyffe 2 goals 1 assists, Briggs goal assist, Swords shutout.

Lebanon 4, Wyoming 0

Milton-Union 9, Belmont 0: MU: Crabtree 2 goals, Nichols 1 goal 3 assists, Shortridge/Thompson shutout.

North Union 1, Jonathan Alder 1

Northmont 7, Xenia 0

Piqua 5, Wayne 2

Sidney 4, Fairborn 0

Southeastern 14, Yellow Springs 0

Springfield Shawnee 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Shumaker goal.

Stivers 6, Ponitz 0

Tri-County North 3, Dixie 2

Troy 5, Anna 1

West Clermont 4, Middletown 0

West Liberty-Salem 5, West Jefferson 1: WLS: King 2 goals, Weaver 2 goals, Powell goal.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Xavier 287; 2. Anderson 290; 3. Centerville 294 (Colton 72, Whitt 76, Reddy 75, Allen 75, Jasti 72).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Standifer (Franklin) 67; Fujiwara (Lakota West) 68; Sargent (Troy) 68.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Newton 1: A: Stetzel 15 assists, Denlinger 15 digs, Laughman 5 aces.

Botkins 3, Houston 0

Clinton-Massie 3, Williamsburg 1

Fairfield 3, Alter 0

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 2

Greenville 3, Piqua 2

Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 1

New Bremen 3, Coldwater 1

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 12 kills 17 digs, Hiser 4 blocks, Morris 35 assists.

Tri-Village 3, Dixie 2

Versailles 3, St. Henry 1

Xenia 3, West Carrollton 0

Monday’s Results

Cedarville 3, Franklin Monroe 0

New Knoxville 3, Lincolnview 1

Parkway 3, Anna 1

Russia 3, Newton 0: N: Stetzel 9 assists, Avila 13 digs, Rapp 5 kills.

Tippecanoe 3, Coldwater 1: T: Siefring 25 digs, Sessions 6 aces, Morris 40 assists.

Twin Valley South 3, Tri-County North 0

