H.S. Results 10/8: Centerville, Badin girls soccer claims league titles

Boys Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 1, Urbana 0
Graham 4, Springfield Shawnee 1
Indian Lake 9, Northwestern 3: IL: Pequignot 5 goals 1 assist, Faler 2 goals.
Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 1
Kenton Ridge 3, London 1
Miami East 10, Meadowdale 0
Newton 11, Twin Valley South 0
Sidney 19, Greenville 2: S: Danklefsen 5 goals 3 assists, Helman 3 goals 2 assists, Edwards 3 goals.
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 9, Fenwick 0: A: Hess 3 goals, Miller 2 goals 2 assists, Kaufman/Mitsch shutout.
Beavercreek 7, Springfield 0: B: Anderson 2 goals, Walling 1 goal 3 assists, Martin/Smith shutout.
Bellbrook 6, Ross 1: B: Sorrell 2 goals. R: Damron goal.
Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1
Carroll 4, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Haggerty 3 goals, Carter Sproles goal, Memering shutout.
Fairborn 7, Xenia 0
Fairmont 4, Miamisburg 1: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals, Irakoze goal, Herman goal.
Greenon 3, Greeneview 0
Harrison 2, Hamilton 1: Ham: Flores goal.
Lakota West 3, Little Miami 1: LW: Perez-Morales goal, Halusek goal, Marchand goal.
Legacy Christian 13, Miami Valley 0
Lima Shawnee 2, Botkins 1
Mason 4, Lebanon 1
McNicholas 1, Badin 0
Middletown Christian 8, Lockland 0: MC: Gross 3 goals 2 assists, Riegert 3 goals, Lykins/Riegert shutout.
Monroe 9, Franklin 0
Milton-Union 3, Franklin Monroe 1
Northmont 5, Wayne 3
Springboro 5, Centerville 0: S: Arnold 3 goals, Orlow goal, Rowlands goal.
Troy 8, Piqua 4
Valley View 3, Dixie 0
West Jefferson 4, Delaware Christian 0
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 0, Alter 0: B: Sakach shutout. A: Jones shutout.
Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Miller/Nerderman shutout.
Belmont 3, Ponitz 2
Centerville 2, Springboro 0
Fenwick 1, Chaminade Julienne 1: F: Thompson goal.
Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 0
Kenton Ridge 6, London 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals 1 assist, Jenkins 2 goals 1 assist.
Milton-Union 3, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Unger 2 goals.
Newton 7, Twin Valley South 0
Northmont 8, Wayne 0
Northwestern 3, Indian Lake 1: N: Deards 2 goals, Hartsell goal.
Springfield Shawnee 3, Graham 2
Tippecanoe 4, Butler 2
Troy 3, Piqua 0
Urbana 2, Bellefontaine 1: B: Shumaker goal.
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 1, Ross 0
Cin. Christian 5, Mt. Healthy 0: CC: Leonard 2 goals, Jordan shutout.
Franklin 0, Monroe 0: M: Atha shutout.
Greeneview 11, Greenon 0: Gv: Simpson 4 goals 2 assists, Leonard 2 goals 1 assist, Hendricks shutout.
Lebanon 8, Winton Woods 0
Oakwood 3, Milton-Union 0: O: Meador goal assist, Morrissey goal assist, Camacho shutout.
Stebbins 7, West Carrollton 0
Valley View 9, Dixie 0
Boys Golf
STATE TOURNAMENT
Division II
At NCR
Team Results: 1. Alter 314 (Gochenouer 75, Kreusch 79, Anderson 79, Soin 81, Hein 90); 2. Buckeye Valley 316; 3. River View 317; 4. Ottawa Hills 318; 5. Indian Valley 320; 6. Poland Seminary 329; 7. Roger Bacon 332; 8. Westfall 339; 9. Waynedale 340; 10. Lynchburg-Clay 340; 11. Liberty-Benton 346; 12. Gilmour Academy 353.
Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Reynolds (Buckeye Valley) 72; 2. Gochenouer (Alter) 75; 3. Beaber (Indian Valley) 76; 4. Stephens (Arcanum) 77, Matthew Morrone (Poland Seminary) 77; 10. Kreusch (Alter) 79, Anderson (Alter) 79; 26. Soin (Alter) 81; 47. Adkins (Northwestern) 87; 55. Hein (Alter) 90.
Girls Golf
STATE TOURNAMENT
Division II
At Heatherwoode
Team Results: 1. Col. Academy 317; 2. Madeira 327; 3. Fenwick 343; 4. Keystone 349; 5. Chagrin Falls 364; 6. Van Buren 377; 7. Zane Trace 379; 8. Wauseon 387; 9. Archbold 387; 10. Wynford 390; 11. Ridgewood 391; 12. Piketon 414.
Individual Results (Top 5 plus area): 1. Lim (Col. Academy) 70; 2. Fink (CHCA) 71, Hartung (Madeira) 71; 4. Pollock (Chagrin Falls) 72; 5. Baker (St. Clairsville) 73, Kim (St. Peter’s) 73; 18. Lohman (Fenwick) 82; 24. Blankenship (Fenwick) 84; 25. Haas (Fenwick) 85; 38. Weber (Fenwick) 92; 39. King (Fenwick) 93.
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
At PipeStone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Anderson 325; 2. Sycamore 326; 3. Springboro 339 (Brown 79, Dunkle 86, Grieshop 89, Lietzow 88, Bailey 86).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Donovan (Lebanon) 76; Zoz (Badin) 77.
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 3, Meadowdale 0
Lakota East 3, Walnut Hills 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Houston 2
Trotwood 3, Ponitz 1
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 3, Newton 1: A: Stetzel 15 assists, Denlinger 15 digs, Laughman 5 aces.
Botkins 3, Houston 0
Clinton-Massie 3, Williamsburg 1
Fairfield 3, Alter 0
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 2
Greenville 3, Piqua 2
Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 1
New Bremen 3, Coldwater 1
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 12 kills 17 digs, Hiser 4 blocks, Morris 35 assists.
Tri-Village 3, Dixie 2
Versailles 3, St. Henry 1
Xenia 3, West Carrollton 0
