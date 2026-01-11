H.S. Results 1/10: Fort Recovery records 1,000th program victory

Fort Recovery defeated Bradford 74-40 on Saturday, marking the 1,000th victory for the school’s boys basketball program.
Hudson Overman scored 20 points, Colson Post 13 and Brody Barga 12 in the milestone victory.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Brookville 48, Milton Union 18: B: Bot 16, King 11.
Chaminade Julienne 58, Ponitz 38
Cle. St. Ignatius 63, Centerville 58
Col. DeSales 60, Tippecanoe 55
Coldwater 57, Wayne Trace 44: C: Knapke 21, Gruss 12.
Delphos Jefferson 51, Parkway 49
Fairlawn 59, Covington 51
Fairmont 54, Elder 53, OT
Fort Loramie 44, Mississinawa Valley 31: FL: Eilerman 13, Grillot 13.
Fort Recovery 74, Bradford 40: FR: Overman 20, Post 13, Barga 12.
Hughes 59, Fenwick 55
Indian Lake 51, Anna 48
Jackson Center 36, New Knoxville 24
Marion Local 45, Van Wert 32: ML: Mescher 12, Hess 10.
Minster 46, Botkins 43: M: Stephey 17, Albers 13. B: Zimpfer 14, Pitts 11.
National Trail 54, Cin. Christian 39
New Bremen 56, Arcanum 33
Northmont 42, Butler 38
Northridge 68, Carlisle 47
Northwest 55, Ross 39: R: Fuersich 15, Fulmer 13.
Northwestern 76, Greenon 50: G: Spangler 16, Henry 10.
Springboro 62, Belmont 52
Talawanda 50, Ansonia 46: T: Van Gorden 15, Petri 10. A: Weiss 22, Schmitmeyer 11, Coppess 11.
Tri-Village 60, Troy Christian 43: TV: Sagester 24, Black 18.
Friday’s Results
Alter 64, Chaminade Julienne 55: A: Peagler Jr. 20, Guess 14, Bakos 14. CJ: Vaughn 21, Majack 15.
Arcanum 56, National Trail 44
Badin 79, Fenwick 61: B: Stroud 18, Lowe 16, Edwards 14, Taylor 12. F: Duba 21, Kreke 11.
Batavia 73, Wilmington 51
Beavercreek 65, Springfield 61
Belmont 63, Stivers 46
Brookville 55, Eaton 38: B: King 19, Smart 18.
Cedarville 54, Catholic Central 42
Centerville 56, Springboro 43
Dayton Christian 46, Carlisle 40
Defiance 40, St. Marys 35
Delphos St. John’s 76, New Knoxville 55: DSJ: C. Elwer 33, A. Elwer 12. NK: Jones 13, Hoge 13.
Dunbar 67, Meadowdale 32
Edgewood 58, Talawanda 44
Fairbanks 67, Triad 34
Fairmont 51, Miamisburg 42, OT
Fort Loramie 45, Houston 36: FL: Barhorst 16, Grillot 12. H: Crim 14.
Franklin Monroe 56, Tri-County North 51
Greeneview 74, Greenon 44: Gv: Reynolds 20, Climie 17, Grooms 16, Witt 11.
Indian Lake 59, Ben Logan 45
Jackson Center 50, Anna 36
Jonathan Alder 64, Bellefontaine 47
Lakota East 40, Oak Hills 34: LE: Hayes 13, Smith 10.
Lakota West 58, Fairfield 41: F: Jones 11. LW: Tyson 22, Curry 15.
Lebanon 55, Little Miami 38: Le: Coffey 24, Faler 17.
Lehman Catholic 55, Troy Christian 54, OT
Marion Local 59, Parkway 34
Mason 65, Colerain 42
McNicholas 74, Carroll 37
Mechanicsburg 52, Northeastern 50
Mississinawa Valley 55, Twin Valley South 35: MV: Scott 26. TVS: Ray 11.
Monroe 61, Franklin 33
New Bremen 52, Fort Recovery 38: NB: Dicke 15, Weidner 11. FR: Overman 15, Barga 12.
Newton 59, Ansonia 38
Northridge 86, Milton-Union 26
Oakwood 70, Valley View 63
Ponitz 48, Thurgood Marshall 38
Princeton 49, Hamilton 45: H: Johnson-Perdomo 14.
Ross 57, Bellbrook 52: R: Fuersich 16, Fulmer 12, Jackson 12.
Russia 73, Fairlawn 38
St. Henry 67, Coldwater 33: C: Knapke 13.
Stebbins 66, Fairborn 51
Sycamore 53, Middletown 48, OT
Tippecanoe 68, Greenville 51
Troy 57, Sidney 54, OT
Urbana 57, Tecumseh 44
Versailles 67, Minster 43: M: Albers 12. V: Stonebraker 18, D. Ahrens 13, Raterman 11.
Wayne 49, Northmont 40
Waynesville 78, Middletown Madison 35
West Carrollton 53, Butler 52
West Liberty-Salem 60, West Jefferson 40
Xenia 64, Piqua 57: X: Withers 17, Caudill Jr. 17.
Yellow Springs 49, Calvary Christian 37: CC: Dillon 13, Schmidt 12.
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 49, Carroll 42: A: Arcuri 20.
Arcanum 47, Fort Recovery 41: A: Long 17, Noe 16.
Bellbrook 59, Monroe 26
Bethel 62, Riverside 31
Botkins 47, Elida 40: B: Huelskamp 20, Egbert 11, Gerstner 10.
Celina 62, New Knoxville 38
Chaminade Julienne 55, Fenwick 34
Fairmont 74, Miamisburg 15: F: Thornton 22, Cornett 14, Bailey 11, Hargrave 10.
Greenon 71, Triad 39: T: Queen 15.
Highlands (KY) 51, Badin 42
Legacy Christian 56, Cedarville 49
Linden-McKinley 42, Dunbar 24
London 67, Jonathan Alder 12
Madison Plains 51, Fairbanks 30
Marion Local 44, Anna 20
McNicholas 56, Anderson 44
Mechanicsburg 69, Delaware Christian 19: M: Rodgers 14, Heizer 13.
Miami East 63, Northridge 41
Middletown Madison 49, Dayton Christian 22
Milton-Union 61, Lehman Catholic 20: MU: Case 19, Firks 16.
Mississinawa Valley 49, Ansonia 47: MV: Seubert 23. A: C. Barga 20, R. Barga 15.
National Trail 52, New Miami 19
Newton 54, Middletown Christian 42
Oak Hills 44, Lakota East 40: LE: Sturgill 13, Bacher 12.
Oakwood 61, Eaton 22
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Fort Loramie 45: FL: Meyer 12, Poeppelman 11.
Piqua 51, Xenia 18
Princeton 65, Hamilton 22: H: Clark 18.
Ross 43, Edgewood 38
Sidney 32, Troy 24: S: Kennedy 15.
St. Henry 49, Spencerville 31: SH: Buschur 11, Wendel 10.
Stivers 56, Taft 34
Sycamore 74, Middletown 11
Talawanda 52, Franklin 32: F: Truesdell 13. T: Cobb 13.
Tippecanoe 62, Greenville 31
Tri-County North 46, Emmanuel Christian 30
Urbana 69, Tecumseh 25
Valley View 46, Carlisle 29: VV: DeGroat 10.
Versailles 55, Jackson Center 16: V: Schmitmeyer 14, Hager 10.
Waynesville 50, Brookville 30: W: Stephenson 14, Cordery 13.
Westland 35, Belmont 30
Friday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 40, Indian Lake 37
Butler 56, West Carrollton 20
Lakota West 76, Fairfield 24: F: Stringer 11. LW: Bayliff 16, Fox 15, Williams 11, Odame 11.
Mason 54, Colerain 32
Springboro 66, Centerville 33: S: Wilhite 29, Martin 13, Parrett 10.
Wilmington 62, Batavia 68
Boys Bowling
Friday’s Results
Fairfield 2794, Oak Hills 2507: F: Hallman 427 series, Stark 424 series.
Girls Bowling
Friday’s Results
Oak Hills 2161, Fairfield 2004: F: Nichting 382 series.
Boys Wrestling
Friday’s Results
Piqua 52, Greenville 17
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
