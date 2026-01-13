H.S. Results 1/12: Keeton, Boeke pace Centerville in Monday win

Centerville girls basketball snapped a two-game skid with a 62-41 win against Indian Hill on Monday.
Bella Keeton led the way with 22 points and Halley Boeke added 19.
Centerville improved to 7-6 with the win and will play next at Northmont on Wednesday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Twin Valley South 61, Legacy Christian 54: TVS: Ray 17.
Sunday’s Results
Delphos St. John’s 66, Lima Central Catholic 62, OT: DSJ: C. Elwer 31, A. Elwer 11.
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 56, St. Ursula 37
Benjamin Logan 51, Greenon 46
Centerville 62, Indian Hill 41: C: Keeton 22, Boeke 19.
Chaminade Julienne 41, Badin 36
Colerain 56, Fairfield 55, 2OT: F: Crim 17, Perry 11, Moffett 11.
Dixie 51, Dayton Christian 22
Edgewood 49, Carlisle 27
Franklin 42, Eaton 26: F: Burnett 12.
Lebanon 72, Turpin 44: L: Lamb 18.
London 69, Bloom-Carroll 42
McNicholas 61, Roger Bacon 44
Meadowdale 46, Thurgood Marshall 34
Middletown Christian 47, Cin. Christian 40
Minster 52, Sidney 25: M: Albers 15, Dirksen 10.
Monroe 53, Fairborn 8
Northmont 46, Tecumseh 36
Parkway 48, Crestview 25: P: Bruns 11, Williamson 11.
Purcell Marian 69, Wayne 58
Ridgemont 45, Triad 10
Stivers 60, Ponitz 25
Trotwood 52, Yellow Springs 7
Valley View 67, Xenia 12
Western Brown 75, Ross 30
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2175, Northmont 1866
Western Brown 2887, Wilmington 2459
Xenia 2237, Sidney 2015: X: Brittingham 394 series.
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 1952, Northmont 1847
Wilmington 2356, Western Brown 2072
Xenia 1509, Sidney 1499: X: Cox 361 series.
