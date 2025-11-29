H.S. Results 11/28: Elwer scores 25 in season opener for DSJ

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 46, Covington 45

Arcanum 68, Bethel 38

Badin 49, Loveland 38

Butler 55, West Carrollton 46

Delphos St. John’s 45, Kalida 30: DSJ: Elwer 25.

Dixie 52, Northeastern 47

Fairfield 54, Little Miami 35: F: Arington 13, Jones 13, Cunningham 11.

Fenwick 53, Mariemont 41

Fort Loramie 45, Houston 19

Lakota East 54, Chaminade Julienne 47

Middletown Christian 57, Tri-County North 45

MVCA 94, New Miami 30: NM: Baker 14, Strong 11.

National Trail 47, Eaton 30

New Knoxville 54, St. Marys 41

North College Hill 76, Stivers 46

Parkway 58, Calvary Christian 37

Russia 53, Fairlawn 52, 2OT

Stebbins 57, Fairborn 39

Temple Christian 46, Ben Logan 44

Turpin 63, Ross 49

Wilmington 66, Hillsboro 54

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Dixie 37, Northeastern 13

Mississinawa Valley 46, Fort Recovery 29

Springboro 56, Lebanon 30

REPORTING RESULTS

