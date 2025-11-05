H.S. Results 11/4: Badin girls soccer wins, heads to D-III championship Saturday

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Seton 4, Pickerington North 1

Upper Arlington 6, Perrysburg 2

Division II

Anthony Wayne 1, Anderson 0

Hudson 2, Bishop Watterson 0

Division III

Badin 1, Akron Hoban 0

Bay Village Bay 2, Granville 1, OT

Division IV

Col. Academy 4, Lisbon Beaver 0

Summit Country Day 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Division V

Madeira 2, Fairbanks 1

Chippewa 1, Woodmore 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.