H.S. Results 1/2: Centerville gets back to winning ways

Centerville boys basketball snapped a two-game skid with a 65-59 win versus Wayne on Tuesday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 62, Mississinawa Valley 40
Arcanum 47, Fort Recovery 34
Centerville 65, Wayne 59
Fairbanks 65, Greenon 40: G: Bowman 15, Turner 15. F: Kennedy 13, Wiedmann 12, Maine 11, Green 10.
Fairborn 70, Monroe 61
Fairlawn 72, Middletown Christian 37
Fairmont 54, Fairfield 35: Fm: Gentile 19, Baker 14, Bray 10. Ff: Sanders 11.
Fenwick 61, Edgewood 48
Harrison 51, Colerain 49, OT
Lebanon 62, Turpin 60
Lehman Catholic 55, Calvary Christian 46: LC: Frantz 17, Lachey 14, Carlisle 11.
Miamisburg 60, West Carrollton 51
Russia 62, Botkins 57: R: Cordonnier 16, Quinter 11. B: Topp 17, Doseck 16, Paul 11.
St. Xavier 56, Badin 48: B: Wissman 16, Ollis 13.
Tri-Village 62, Carlisle 48
Trotwood 85, Thurgood Marshall 53: T: Adkins 16.
West Liberty-Salem 62, Greeneview 48
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 46, Kings 42
Butler 48, Oakwood 26
Marion Local 51, Celina 17
REPORTING RESULTS
