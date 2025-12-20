H.S. Results 12/19: Trotwood boys take down Akron Hoban

Friday’s Results

Badin 50, Roger Bacon 28: B: Stroud 17, Lowe 11.

Botkins 61, Anna 52: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 13, Zimpfer 13. A: Platfoot 24.

Bradford 48, Tri-County North 39

Butler 56, Xenia 53

Cedarville 73, Madison Plains 60

Celina 62, St. Marys 54

Centerville 72, Fairmont 64

Dayton Christian 69, Oakwood 60

Delphos St. John’s 65, Coldwater 59: DSJ: C. Elwer 26, A. Elwer 16. C: Knapke 19, Schroer 12.

Dunbar 64, Ponitz 31

Edgewood 65, Bellbrook 53

Emmanuel Christian 61, Legacy Christian 56: EC: Hudson 25, Witherow 16.

Fairbanks 67, Northeastern 28

Fairfield 69, Colerain 49: F: Jones 18, Arington 14, Akbar 13, Jones 10.

Fort Loramie 55, Fairlawn 32: FL: Barhorst 19.

Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 28

Franklin Monroe 54, Dixie 51

Indian Lake 74, Northwestern 48: IL: Reisinger 21, Tidwell 14.

Jackson Center 62, Houston 28

Jonathan Alder 62, London 44

La Salle 51, Fenwick 46

Lakota East 47, Hamilton 41: H: Wilson 11, Johnson-Perdomo 10. LE: Hayes 18.

Lakota West 61, Oak Hills 39: LW: Curry 14, Combs 14, Richardson 11.

Lehman Catholic 82, Riverside 37

Lockland 75, New Miami 52

Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 30: NK: Hoge 12, Jones 11.

Mason 38, Sycamore 24

McNicholas 78, Pitt North Catholic (PA) 54

Middletown Christian 74, Calvary Christian 51

Milford 51, Lebanon 41

Milton-Union 51, Graham 45

Mt. Healthy 49, Talawanda 9

Newton 56, Mississinawa Valley 54

Northmont 68, Springfield 60: N: Ibe 25.

Piqua 56, Sidney 53: P: Allen 16, Hancock 13.

Preble Shawnee 62, National Trail 41: PS: Morton 29.

Princeton 67, Middletown 30: M: Daniels 13.

Ross 63, Franklin 47: R: Buehner 14, Otto 12, Smith 11.

Springboro 72, Miamisburg 48: S: Gregor 17, Doliboa 16, Reinhard 12, Gutmann 10.

Springfield Shawnee 47, Benjamin Logan 35

St. Henry 59, Minster 55: SH: Zimmerman 16, Schwartz 13. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11.

Thurgood Marshall 48, Belmont 43

Tippecanoe 58, Fairborn 21

Tri-Village 43, Arcanum 41

Trotwood 80, Akron Hoban 45

Troy 66, Stebbins 59

Troy Christian 47, Miami East 39

Twin Valley South 59, Ansonia 43

Urbana 64, Kenton Ridge 62

Valley View 72, Middletown Madison 22

Versailles 54, New Bremen 36: V: Ahrens 18, Monnin 13. NB: Quellhorst 12.

Wayne 76, Beavercreek 64

West Carrollton 63, Greenville 35

West Jefferson 49, Mechanicsburg 47

West Liberty-Salem 62, Triad 25

Wilmington 62, New Richmond 30

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 56, Hamilton 31: LE: Bacher 14, McCune 14. H: Tipton 13.

Mason 49, Sycamore 47

Princeton 77, Middletown 11

Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 16

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 65, Talawanda 49: T: Brown 14.

Bethel 42, Milton-Union 40

Botkins 41, Jackson Center 18: B: Gerstner 12, Huelskamp 10.

Coldwater 63, Delphos St. John’s 26: C: Knapke 18, Heyne 16.

Dunbar 52, Ponitz 49

Fenwick 44, Edgewood 36

Fort Loramie 40, Anna 37: FL: Tennery 15. A: Platfoot 12, Bales 12.

Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 12

Miami East 66, Riverside 14

Mississinawa Valley 53, National Trail 27

Monroe 39, Ross 33

Parkway 46, Fort Recovery 29

Russia 37, Houston 23: R: Cordonnier 23.

St. Henry 25, Minster 22

Tri-Village 47, Newton 22

Trotwood 55, Meadowdale 42

Twin Valley South 52, Tri-County North 42

Versailles 61, New Bremen 36: V: Litten 14, Stammen 12. NB: Kuenning 13, Patch 10.

Waynesville 84, Dayton Christian 13

Boys Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 60, Miamisburg 17

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 2645, Hamilton 2139: F: George 431 series, Stark 413 series.

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2622, Centerville 2582

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 2127, Centerville 1867

