H.S. Results 12/2: Stroud paces Badin boys with 31-point performance

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 57, Northmont 48

Badin 58, Bellbrook 44: Ba: Stroud 31.

Carroll 46, Fairborn 33

Cedarville 66, Emmanuel Christian 49

Dayton Christian 44, Talawanda 41: T: Douglas 15.

Fairbanks 65, Marion Pleasant 42

La Salle 40, Fairfield 32

Mason 34, St. Xavier 33

McNicholas 56, Roger Bacon 41

Miamisburg 65, West Carrollton 39

Monroe 55, Northwest 51

Northridge 63, Hilliard Davidson 57: N: Smith 23, Smith 16, Perry 14.

Piqua 41, Miami East 31: P: McMaken 12.

Springboro 55, Little Miami 32: S: Gutmann 20, Doliboa 12.

Tecumseh 71, Stebbins 46

Troy Christian 54, Beavercreek 53

Versailles 42, Fort Loramie 28: V: Stonebraker 11.

Monday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 71, Legacy Christian 61

Tecumseh 70, Bellefontaine 63

Troy 51, Sidney 49, OT

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Fairlawn 44, Houston 35

Fort Loramie 36, Botkins 28: B: Huelskamp 10.

Kalida 45, Coldwater 34

Lima Bath 53, Sidney 33: S: Kennedy 10.

Marion Local 61, Van Wert 23

Parkway 42, St. Marys 33

Preble Shawnee 50, Carlisle 45, OT

Russia 34, Anna 23: R: Francis 16. A: Bales 11.

St. Henry 54, Jackson Center 28

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 44, Minster 40: A: Long 22, Noe 11. M: Hemmelgarn 14, Belcher 12.

Bellbrook 48, Kings 24: B: Miller 15, Bunsold 13.

Butler 60, Northmont 50

Dunbar 45, Meadowdale 41

Franklin 67, Twin Valley South 56: F: Truesdell 29, Burnett 14.

Franklin Monroe 43, Emmanuel Christian 37

Graham 54, Piqua 41

Hillsboro 64, Wilmington 38

Jonathan Alder 36, Kenton Ridge 29

Kenton 63, Ben Logan 59

Legacy Christian 45, Lehman Catholic 12

Lima Central Catholic 55, Calvary Christian 10

Madison Plains 75, Grove City Christian 21

Miami Valley 31, Dayton Christian 29

Middletown Madison 49, Springfield Shawnee 16

Milton-Union 62, Dixie 29

Oakwood 54, Fenwick 43

Ponitz 51, Thurgood Marshall 31

Springboro 68, Fairfield 41

Stivers 62, Belmont 28

Talawanda 62, Eaton 37: T: Cary 18, Cobb 17, Richardson 10.

Tippecanoe 67, Tecumseh 17

Tri-Village 47, Edgewood 37

Valley View 55, Miamisburg 41: VV: Lemke 19.

West Jefferson 48, Triad 16

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2708, West Liberty-Salem 2592: M: Dean 471 series, Bryant 395 series.

Monday’s Results

Centerville 2606, Springfield 2164: C: Parker 546 series, Ralston 471 series.

Mason 2422, Fairfield 2041: F: Hendrix 403 series, Hershner 274 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2594, West Liberty-Salem 2165: M: Waller 499 series, Popovich 429 series.

Monday’s Results

Fairfield 1973, Mason 1896: F: Nichting 322 series, Arnold 317 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.