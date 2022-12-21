H.S. Results 12/20

Beavercreek 70, Miamisburg 61

Bradford 53, Franklin Monroe 37

Carroll 49, Northwest 29: C: McKitrick 18.

Cedarville 72, Twin Valley South 38

CHCA 67, Purcell Marian 57

Dayton Christian 69, Legacy Christian 58

Dixie 57, Newton 32: N: Peters 10, Oburn 10.

Emmanuel Christian 48, Yellow Springs 34: EC: Lawrence 12.

Fairborn 54, Butler 51

Fenwick 70, Trotwood 58: T: Carpenter 25. F: Timming 26.

La Salle 64, Oak Hills 58

Lehman Catholic 53, Covington 34: LC: Chapman 17, O’Leary 16. C: Miller 11.

Madison Plains 49, Patriot Prep 31

Middletown 69, Edgewood 24: M: Day 18, Landers 11, Shields 10, Davis 10.

Milton-Union 58, Bethel 26: MU: Brumbaugh 16, Yates 12, Brown 12, Brown 10.

Monroe 58, Bellbrook 50

North Union 59, Fairbanks 50

Northmont 56, Springboro 50: N: Wilkins 14, Hitchcock 13, Sturdivent 10.

Piqua 58, Greenville 37

Preble Shawnee 66, Tri-County North 22

Talawanda 53, Badin 40: T: Smith 13, Leitch 12, McRoberts 10. B: Brown 12, Goldberg 11.

Troy Christian 61, Northridge 40: N: Davis 13.

Tippecanoe 56, Troy 51

Urbana 63, Southeastern 52

Wayne 70, Springfield 29

West Carrollton 71, Sidney 54

Monday’s Results

Lockland 72, Deer Park 66

Tippecanoe 59, West Carrollton 46

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 59, Miami Valley 38: MV: Coffey 22, Nzeruem 10.

Lakota East 67, Mt. Notre Dame 60: LE: Smith 16, French 16.

Lakota West 57, Australia Northeast 26: LW: Fox 19, Johnson 11, Bayliff 10.

Madeira 55, Norwood 48

Mechanicsburg 67, Catholic Central 43: M: DeLong 27, Skillings 16. CC: Smoot 14, Stone 12.

Tri-County North 52, New Miami 19

West Jefferson 45, Ben Logan 30: BL: Stahler 11.

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 78, Trotwood 50: B: Scohy 19. T: Raye-Redmond 19.

Dixie 52, Milton-Union 47: MU: Brumbaugh 22, Berberich 11.

East Clinton 44, Cedarville 39

Fairfield 41, Sycamore 37: F: McCoy 10.

Fenwick 64, Withrow 16

Goshen 48, Mt. Healthy 29

Hamilton 70, Northwest 19: H: Moore 13, Kirkland 13.

Middletown 79, Ponitz 46

Mississinawa Valley 48, Northmont 36: N: Thompson 10.

Newton 50, Fairlawn 24: N: Hess 14.

Ross 45, Taylor 30

Summit Country Day 48, CHCA 17

Talawanda 63, Middletown Madison 31: T: Fears 33, Farris 13. MM: Wells 10.

Urbana 61, Ridgemont 24: U: Mounce 20, Cotner 17.

Western Brown 82, Harrison 64

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Newton 1702, Northeastern 1559: Ne: Trucksis 372 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Newton 1356, Northeastern 1307: Ne: McClish 310 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.