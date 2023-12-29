H.S. Results 12/28

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Belmont 85, Cin. Christian 36
Brookville 79, Mississinawa Valley 18: B: Wood 16, Smart 12, King 11, Crabtree 11.
Fairbanks 65, Ben Logan 32: F: Green 14, Maine 14, Wiedmann 13.
Fenwick 34, Wilmington 30
Harrison 52, West Clermont 48, OT
Hazel Green 48, Trotwood 46
Lakota East 48, Rickards (FL) 42
Lebanon 78, Talawanda 41: L: Thompson 25, Hicks 11. T: James 24, Leitch 10.
Lloyd 39, Hamilton 37, OT
Mason 59, Riverside 50
Maumee Valley Country Day 54, Franklin Monroe 52
McNicholas 54, Lawrence County (TN) 46
Meadowdale 60, Piqua 54
Miami Trace 53, Greeneview 47
Norwood 39, New Miami 22
Russia 64, Troy Christian 39
Springboro 53, Southwest Miami 41: S: Yates 11, Gutmann 10, Bimwal 10.
Stivers 63, Franklin Heights 46
Sycamore 49, Milford 45
Wednesday’s Results
Bob Jones (AL) 63, Trotwood 56, OT
Carroll 56, Jefferson County 50: C: Seymour 19, Kaiser 12.
Franklin Monroe 71, Mississinawa Valley 49
Harrison 58, Taylor 52
Kenton Ridge 69, Benjamin Logan 25
Lakota East 49, Zephyr Hills (FL) 32
Mars (PA) 75, McNicholas 70
Mason 77, Golden Gate 49
Maumee Valley Country Day 59, Brookville 39: B: Wood 15.
Miamisburg 78, Xenia 53
Northmont 73, Troy 45: N: Hatcher 19, Drummond 16, Wilkins 14. T: Kaiser 10.
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Alter 48, Riverside 26
Brookville 46, Twin Valley South 29
Butler 40, Sidney 38
Cle. Heights 65, Thurgood Marshall 47
Gamble Montessori 51, Ponitz 35
Greenville 38, Bethel 19
Harrison 67, Taylor 63
Meadowdale 53, Hughes 29
Miami East 37, Anna 27
Milton-Union 39, Newton 27: N: Hess 11. MU: Berberich 15.
Southeastern 56, Springfield Shawnee 27: SS: Wilson 12, Reese 10.
Springfield 62, Kenton Ridge 27: S: Boynton 19, Portis 12, Crockran 12
West Clermont 47, Mt. Healthy 29
Withrow 50, Stivers 41
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 70, Talawanda 15: B: Cosgrove 22, Even 15, Pate 11.
Bellefontaine 71, Shawnee 28: SS: Wilson 15, Reese 13.
Brush 52, Alter 49
Mechanicsburg 61, Southeastern 56: M: Skillings 28, DeLong 12. S: Nelson 24, Nelson 11.
Miami East 39, St. Mary’s 24
Mt. Healthy 44, Hughes 7
North Union 47, Jonathan Alder 38
Oak Hills 38, Norwalk 36
Triad 33, Catholic Central 21
Tri-Village 73, Valley View 33: TV: Hager 25, Black 19, DeLong 11, Mize 10.
Urbana 46, Benjamin Logan 40: U: Mounce 21.
Xenia 56, Carlisle 43
