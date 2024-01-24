H.S. Results 1/23: Cedarville boys win in 2OT

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 44, Wilmington 39: B: Ollis 14, Wissman 13.

Botkins 47, Jackson Center 37: B: Doseck 21, Meyer 14.

Butler 49, Troy 34

Carlisle 52, Valley View 38: C: Lawson 32, Taylor 11.

Catholic Central 48, Greenon 42: G: Spangler 16, Bowman 11. CC: Guenther 12.

Cedarville 70, Southeastern 69, 2OT: C: Cross 15, Criswell 15, Johnson 15.

Centerville 65, Beavercreek 54: C: Montgomery 17, Njie 16.

Chaminade Julienne 63, Dunbar 58, OT: CJ: Cartwright 20. D: Brewer 21.

Covington 56, Bethel 49: C: Angle 14, Miller 13, Palsgrove 13, Hite 10.

Delphos St. John’s 54, Parkway 41: DSJ: Elwer 32. P: Stearns 17.

Edgewood 56, Ross 53

Fairbanks 75, Mechanicsburg 48

Fairborn 62, Piqua 51: P: Kuhlman 22, Anderson 13, Medley 10.

Fairfield 58, Middletown 56: F: Lewis 18, Sanders 11, Crim 11, Ingram 10. M: Maldonado 19, Shields 14, Stamper 13.

Fairmont 59, Springfield 37

Fenwick 62, Preble Shawnee 28

Franklin 61, Bellbrook 52: F: Cook 23, Black 15, Murphy 10. B: Solomon 16, Scohy 15.

Indian Lake 54, Urbana 53

La Salle 63, Purcell Marian 45

Lakota East 47, Mason 44: LE: Perry 13, Bachman 10.

Lakota West 65, Princeton 57: LW: Green 20, Curry 10.

London 64, Benjamin Logan 29

Miami East 56, Lehman Catholic 47: LC: O’Leary 25. ME: Roeth 17, Rohrer 16, Wolfe 12.

Miami Valley 54, Tri-County North 49

Miamisburg 61, Northmont 55: M: Hoerner 20, Osmanski 18, Dunaway 12, Wharton 11.

Middletown Madison 57, Monroe 52: MM: Combs 16.

Minster 74, Ansonia 48

Northridge 64, Riverside 48: N: Davis 20, Smith 14, Evans 14. R: Osborne 15, Platfoot 13.

Northwest 72, Goshen 64

Oak Hills 53, Colerain 26

Oakwood 69, Eaton 58

Russia 78, Houston 26

Sidney 56, West Carrollton 44: S: Davis 14, Spradling 14, Steele 12, Daniel 12.

Springboro 64, Wayne 53: S: Yates 28, Butler 19.

Sycamore 54, Hamilton 43: H: Holden 18.

Tecumseh 49, Graham 43: T: Stafford 14, Cassell 12, Wehener 11.

Thurgood Marshall 60, Middletown Christian 58

Tippecanoe 49, Stebbins 35: T: Smith 22, Bailey 11, Sivon 10. S: Carter 12, Bishop 10.

Troy Christian 69, Milton-Union 37: TC: Penrod 18, Brusman 10, Taylor 10. MU: Lovin 12.

Waynesville 56, Brookville 48: B: Fisher 15, Wood 11, King 10.

West Liberty-Salem 45, West Jefferson 40: WLS: Logwood 12, Louden 11, Hostetler 10.

Western Hills 86, Trotwood-Madison 79: T: Blanton 25.

Xenia 66, Greenville 46

Monday’s Results

Colerain 46, Roger Bacon 45

Legacy Christian 60, Miami Valley 29

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Lakota West 56, Princeton 48: LW: Williams 13, Fox 11, Johnson 11, Neilson 11, Bayliff 10.

Lima Bath 47, Delphos St. John’s 27

Mississinawa Valley 54, Union City (IN) 51: MV: Price 20.

St. Marys 48, Marion Local 45: SM: Rable 21, Jacobs 18. ML: Dirksen 16.

Tri-County North 48, Twin Valley South 43: TCN: Garcia 17, Webster 12.

Wapakoneta 37, Bellefontaine 31

West Jefferson 43, Madison Plains 36

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 53, Middletown Madison 44

Brookville 42, National Trail 31

Botkins 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 52: B: Paul 21, Pitts 18.

Carroll 43, McNicholas 30: C: Petrovic 17.

Cedarville 45, Newton 37

Chaminade-Julienne 50, Oakwood 46

Edgewood 68, Talawanda 30: E: Homan 23, Judd 18. T: Weekley 16.

Hamilton 61, Franklin 43: F: Black 20. H: Kirkland 14, Jones 13, McKinzie 12.

Indian Lake 54, Fort Recovery 45, OT

Madison Plains 57, Northeastern 28

Meadowdale 68, Dunbar 24

Miami East 26, Anna 18

Miamisburg 56, Troy 24: M: Haas 17.

Milton-Union 56, Dayton Christian 20: MU: Brumbaugh 18, Brumbaugh 11.

Monroe 41, Dixie 25: M: Weidner 14, Corthell 14.

New Bremen 40, Houston 28

Northmont 55, Tecumseh 51: T: Russell 27. N: Hall 12, Taylor 12.

Oak Hills 42, Sycamore 24

Russia 34, Parkway 25

Springfield 73, Benjamin Logan 55

Valley View 36, Carlisle 33: VV: Lemke 15.

Versailles 53, Tippecanoe 28: V: Wagner 20, Litten 11, Dirksen 11.

Waynesville 48, Bellbrook 46: W: Greely 12, Stephensen 11, See 10.

West Liberty-Salem 58, Urbana 49: U: Mounce 23, Dixon 12.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Riverside 2595, Newton 1875

Mechanicsburg 2846, Southeastern 2571: M: Wittmann 451 series, Brumfield 449 series.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2208, Middletown Christian 1882: DC: Fuller 219 game, Sigala 18 game.

Fairbanks 2733, Mechanicsburg 2590: M: Ritchie 458 series, Brumfield 409 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2647, Southeastern 2105: M: Dingledine 393 series, Ford 375 series.

Riverside 1852, Newton 1716

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1552, Middletown Christian 1464: DC: Millar 168 game, Fei 137 game.

