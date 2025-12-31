H.S. Results 12/30: Elwer trio leads DSJ in battle of unbeatens

In a matchup of undefeated boys basketball teams Delphos St. John’s ran away with a 94-49 win versus Maumee Valley Country Day on Tuesday, setting a school record in the process.
DSJ (9-0) sank a school record 22 three-pointers in the win. Andrew Elwer tallied 25 points, Cameron Elwer added 21 and Easton Elwer 16.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 60, North Shore (LA) 54: B: Stround 21, Lowe 20.
Bellbrook 51, Troy 47
Carroll 59, Dixie 50
Centerville 73, Miamisburg 40
Chaminade Julienne 84, Valley View 81
CHCA 52, Beavercreek 46
Coldwater 72, Ansonia 37: C: Knapke 16, Mescher 11.
Dayton Christian 71, Twin Valley South 59: TVS: Ray 21.
Delphos St. John’s 94, MVCD 49: A. Elwer 25, C. Elwer 21, E. Elwer 16.
Grandview Heights 64, Parkway 34
Greenville 51, Eaton 48
Indian Lake 56, Bellefontaine 51
Jackson Center 36, Fort Loramie 34
Jonathan Alder 71, Graham 33
Lehman Catholic 80, Mechanicsburg 54
Marietta 69, Fairbanks 61
Marion Local 56, Celina 35
Minster 57, Allen East 46: M: Albers 21, McClurg 13.
Monroe 55, Carlisle 32
National Trail 47, Tri-County North 39
Newton 64, Houston 40: H: Crim 10, Michael 10.
Oakwood 67, Xenia 45
Oyler 59, Middletown Christian 51
Preble Shawnee 58, Edgewood 55
Russia 63, Bradford 34
Springboro 52, Section (AL) 37: S: Meek 16, Doliboa 14, McGlothen 10.
St. Henry 53, St. Marys 33
Tecumseh 50, Piqua 32
Tippecanoe 71, Stebbins 48: T: Bailey 22, Otto 16, Ganger 13, Alvarez 13.
Tri-Village 75, Cin. Christian 45
Versailles 62, Miami East 27: V: D. Ahrens 15, Raterman 12, Stonebraker 11, C. Ahrens 10.
West Liberty-Salem 66, Riverside 51
Monday’s Results
Badin 66, Greenville (SC) 60: B: Stroud 21, Lowe 18.
Bellbrook 52, Lebanon 39
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 34, Lakota East 33
Brookville 71, Dixie 51
Butler 77, Sidney 44
Clinton-Massie 68, Legacy Christian 63: CM: Janis 23, Euton 15, McCoy 11.
Edgewood 73, Dayton Christian 63
Emmanuel Christian 61, Northeastern 53
Fairfield 71, Kings 34: F: Arington 21, Jones 13, Freeman 10.
Fairlawn 59, Tri-County North 35
Franklin 64, Carroll 62
Hiland 57, Thurgood Marshall 20
Kenton Ridge 72, Springfield 53
Lakota West 63, Belen Jesuit Prep (FL) 44: LW: Tyson 16, Combs 12, Davis 12.
Lebanon 52, Wilmington 43
Madison Central (KY) 71, Hamilton 49
Milford 66, Fenwick 51
New Knoxville 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 41: NK: Jones 20, Hoge 12.
Northridge 84, Linden McKinley 49: N: K. Smith 29, D. Smith 17, Davis 10, Crane 10.
Northwestern 65, Catholic Central 50: N: McDermott 32. CC: Guenther 27.
Oak Hills 61, Cherokee Bluff (GA) 45
Parkway 58, NHCA 56
Preble Shawnee 66, Twin Valley South 39: TVS: Carver 11.
Russia 51, Arcanum 45
Springboro 70, North Bullitt (KY) 39
Springfield Shawnee 50, Southeastern 25: SS: Jones 18.
Tecumseh 65, Greenon 51: G: Henry 12, Rychnovsky 12, Spangler 11. T: Enninful 13, Teter 13, Henderson 10.
Wayne 53, Elder 43
West Jefferson 77, Yellow Springs 42
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 46, Lincolnview 37
Ansonia 30, New Bremen 25: A: Barga 12.
Arcanum 67, Covington 28
Brookville 46, Middletown Christian 28
Centerville 47, Teays Valley 45: C: Boeke 21, Keeton 13.
Chaminade Julienne 47, Lakota West 45
Delphos St. John’s 55, Van Wert 47
Franklin 42, Dixie 27: F: Truesdell 16, Whaley 10.
Greenon 63, Springfield Shawnee 42: G: Faust 32, Marshall 11. SS: Mattern 19, Wilson 14.
Kenton Ridge 45, Northeastern 35
Lincoln Park (FL) 67, Badin 57
Mt. Notre Dame 53, Mason 26
Oakwood 57, Xenia 19
Sidney 32, Troy 28: S: Kennedy 17.
Springfield 57, Tecumseh 15
West Clermont 77, Fairfield 23: F: Stringer 11.
Monday’s Results
Aiken 61, Thurgood Marshall 41
Anna 47, Ansonia 43
Bethel 53, Greenville 23
Brookville 56, Dixie 37
Carroll 56, Trotwood 32
Eaton 60, Tri-County North 46: E: Hargis 23, Gillenwater 12. TCN: Cherry 23.
Edgewood 50, Middletown Madison 31
Fort Recovery 53, Graham 47
Hamilton 57, Miamisburg 40: M: Mumpower 15, Ball 11. H: Tipton 18, Beamon 13, Holdbrook 11.
Lincolnview 47, New Bremen 45
Little Miami 46, Ross 28
Meadowdale 44, Col. West 31
Middletown Christian 40, Franklin 25
Milton-Union 67, Houston 60
Newton 49, Riverside 29
Oak Hills 47, Ursuline Academy 26
Parkway 49, South Adams (IN) 29
Russia 49, Botkins 24
St. Marys 58, Bellefontaine 39: SM: Fulmer 13, Turner 12, Reineke 11. B: Lamb 10.
Sycamore 65, Cardinal Mooney 45
Tri-Village 61, Coldwater 43
Urbana 67, Kenton 45
Versailles 48, Miami East 39: V: Yagle 10, Litten 10. ME: Antonides 10.
Westerville Central 57, Jonathan Alder 12
Boys Wrestling
GMVWA Holiday Tournament
Tuesday’s Results
Team Results (Top 5): Graham 272.5; Buford 206; Alter 188.5; Boyle County 147.5; Versailles 144.
Girls Wrestling
Monday’s Results
Ross Invitational
Team Results (Top 5): Lebanon 261; Fairfield 197; Oak Hills 159.5; Fairmont 145.5; Lakota West 126.5.
