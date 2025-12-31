H.S. Results 12/30: Elwer trio leads DSJ in battle of unbeatens

By Travis Erickson
1 hour ago
In a matchup of undefeated boys basketball teams Delphos St. John’s ran away with a 94-49 win versus Maumee Valley Country Day on Tuesday, setting a school record in the process.

DSJ (9-0) sank a school record 22 three-pointers in the win. Andrew Elwer tallied 25 points, Cameron Elwer added 21 and Easton Elwer 16.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 60, North Shore (LA) 54: B: Stround 21, Lowe 20.

Bellbrook 51, Troy 47

Carroll 59, Dixie 50

Centerville 73, Miamisburg 40

Chaminade Julienne 84, Valley View 81

CHCA 52, Beavercreek 46

Coldwater 72, Ansonia 37: C: Knapke 16, Mescher 11.

Dayton Christian 71, Twin Valley South 59: TVS: Ray 21.

Delphos St. John’s 94, MVCD 49: A. Elwer 25, C. Elwer 21, E. Elwer 16.

Grandview Heights 64, Parkway 34

Greenville 51, Eaton 48

Indian Lake 56, Bellefontaine 51

Jackson Center 36, Fort Loramie 34

Jonathan Alder 71, Graham 33

Lehman Catholic 80, Mechanicsburg 54

Marietta 69, Fairbanks 61

Marion Local 56, Celina 35

Minster 57, Allen East 46: M: Albers 21, McClurg 13.

Monroe 55, Carlisle 32

National Trail 47, Tri-County North 39

Newton 64, Houston 40: H: Crim 10, Michael 10.

Oakwood 67, Xenia 45

Oyler 59, Middletown Christian 51

Preble Shawnee 58, Edgewood 55

Russia 63, Bradford 34

Springboro 52, Section (AL) 37: S: Meek 16, Doliboa 14, McGlothen 10.

St. Henry 53, St. Marys 33

Tecumseh 50, Piqua 32

Tippecanoe 71, Stebbins 48: T: Bailey 22, Otto 16, Ganger 13, Alvarez 13.

Tri-Village 75, Cin. Christian 45

Versailles 62, Miami East 27: V: D. Ahrens 15, Raterman 12, Stonebraker 11, C. Ahrens 10.

West Liberty-Salem 66, Riverside 51

Monday’s Results

Badin 66, Greenville (SC) 60: B: Stroud 21, Lowe 18.

Bellbrook 52, Lebanon 39

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 34, Lakota East 33

Brookville 71, Dixie 51

Butler 77, Sidney 44

Clinton-Massie 68, Legacy Christian 63: CM: Janis 23, Euton 15, McCoy 11.

Edgewood 73, Dayton Christian 63

Emmanuel Christian 61, Northeastern 53

Fairfield 71, Kings 34: F: Arington 21, Jones 13, Freeman 10.

Fairlawn 59, Tri-County North 35

Franklin 64, Carroll 62

Hiland 57, Thurgood Marshall 20

Kenton Ridge 72, Springfield 53

Lakota West 63, Belen Jesuit Prep (FL) 44: LW: Tyson 16, Combs 12, Davis 12.

Lebanon 52, Wilmington 43

Madison Central (KY) 71, Hamilton 49

Milford 66, Fenwick 51

New Knoxville 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 41: NK: Jones 20, Hoge 12.

Northridge 84, Linden McKinley 49: N: K. Smith 29, D. Smith 17, Davis 10, Crane 10.

Northwestern 65, Catholic Central 50: N: McDermott 32. CC: Guenther 27.

Oak Hills 61, Cherokee Bluff (GA) 45

Parkway 58, NHCA 56

Preble Shawnee 66, Twin Valley South 39: TVS: Carver 11.

Russia 51, Arcanum 45

Springboro 70, North Bullitt (KY) 39

Springfield Shawnee 50, Southeastern 25: SS: Jones 18.

Tecumseh 65, Greenon 51: G: Henry 12, Rychnovsky 12, Spangler 11. T: Enninful 13, Teter 13, Henderson 10.

Wayne 53, Elder 43

West Jefferson 77, Yellow Springs 42

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 46, Lincolnview 37

Ansonia 30, New Bremen 25: A: Barga 12.

Arcanum 67, Covington 28

Brookville 46, Middletown Christian 28

Centerville 47, Teays Valley 45: C: Boeke 21, Keeton 13.

Chaminade Julienne 47, Lakota West 45

Delphos St. John’s 55, Van Wert 47

Franklin 42, Dixie 27: F: Truesdell 16, Whaley 10.

Greenon 63, Springfield Shawnee 42: G: Faust 32, Marshall 11. SS: Mattern 19, Wilson 14.

Kenton Ridge 45, Northeastern 35

Lincoln Park (FL) 67, Badin 57

Mt. Notre Dame 53, Mason 26

Oakwood 57, Xenia 19

Sidney 32, Troy 28: S: Kennedy 17.

Springfield 57, Tecumseh 15

West Clermont 77, Fairfield 23: F: Stringer 11.

Monday’s Results

Aiken 61, Thurgood Marshall 41

Anna 47, Ansonia 43

Bethel 53, Greenville 23

Brookville 56, Dixie 37

Carroll 56, Trotwood 32

Eaton 60, Tri-County North 46: E: Hargis 23, Gillenwater 12. TCN: Cherry 23.

Edgewood 50, Middletown Madison 31

Fort Recovery 53, Graham 47

Hamilton 57, Miamisburg 40: M: Mumpower 15, Ball 11. H: Tipton 18, Beamon 13, Holdbrook 11.

Lincolnview 47, New Bremen 45

Little Miami 46, Ross 28

Meadowdale 44, Col. West 31

Middletown Christian 40, Franklin 25

Milton-Union 67, Houston 60

Newton 49, Riverside 29

Oak Hills 47, Ursuline Academy 26

Parkway 49, South Adams (IN) 29

Russia 49, Botkins 24

St. Marys 58, Bellefontaine 39: SM: Fulmer 13, Turner 12, Reineke 11. B: Lamb 10.

Sycamore 65, Cardinal Mooney 45

Tri-Village 61, Coldwater 43

Urbana 67, Kenton 45

Versailles 48, Miami East 39: V: Yagle 10, Litten 10. ME: Antonides 10.

Westerville Central 57, Jonathan Alder 12

Boys Wrestling

GMVWA Holiday Tournament

Tuesday’s Results

Team Results (Top 5): Graham 272.5; Buford 206; Alter 188.5; Boyle County 147.5; Versailles 144.

Girls Wrestling

Monday’s Results

Ross Invitational

Team Results (Top 5): Lebanon 261; Fairfield 197; Oak Hills 159.5; Fairmont 145.5; Lakota West 126.5.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

