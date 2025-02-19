H.S. Results 2/18: Cosgrove becomes Badin all-time leading scorer

Gracie Cosgrove passed Emma Broermann to become Badin girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer in a 56-39 Division III sectional win versus Monroe on Tuesday night.
Cosgrove scored 22 points and Braelyn Even 21 to lead the way.
OTHER GAMES
Girls Basketball
Division I
Springfield 47, Centerville 46, OT: Springfield defeated Centerville for the third time this season. Caroline McDowell tallied 15 in a losing effort for Centerville.
Lakota East 38, West Clermont 25: Brooke Asher led Lakota East with 13 points.
Division III
Sidney 58, Tecumseh 34: Kelis McNeal poured in 27 points and Olivia Foy 14 for Sidney.
Division IV
Alter 49, Middletown Madison 19: Maddie Moody became the all-time leading rebounder for Alter in the victory.
Division V
Versailles 60, Valley View 40: Taylor Wagner posted 23 points and Sarah Stammen 16 for Versailles.
Division VI
Arcanum 48, Houston 35: A: Lexy Gibbons and Caroline Long chipped in 17 points apiece for Arcanum.
Boys Basketball
Division V
Greeneview 68, West Liberty-Salem 45: Greeneview made 13 three-point shots and went 9-of-10 from the foul line to advance.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division III
Trotwood-Madison 92, Greenville 34
West Carrollton 63, Tecumseh 58, OT
Division V
Greeneview 68, West Liberty Salem 45
Monday’s Results
Division VII
Cin. College Prep 68, New Miami 43
Middletown Christian 63, Spencer Center 36
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville 55, Springboro 45
Monday’s Results
Lakota East 37, Sycamore 23: LE: Perry 23.
Lima Senior 74, Wayne 61
London 61, Circleville 52
Urbana 36, Dublin Jerome 35
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Fairmont 53, Beavercreek 21
Lakota East 38, West Clermont 25: LE: Asher 13.
Lakota West 40, Lebanon 35: Le: Horst 20.
Springfield 47, Centerville 46, OT: C: McDowell 15, Boeke 12, Keeton 12.
Mt. Notre Dame 65, Hamilton 20
Division III
Badin 56, Monroe 39: B: Cosgrove 22, Even 21, Pate 11.
Carroll 56, Greenville 19
Sidney 58, Tecumseh 34: S: McNeal 27, Foy 14. T: Bednarczyk 13, Russell 11.
Western Brown 49, Talawanda 48
Division IV
Alter 49, Middletown Madison 19
Bethel 50, Northridge 43
Division V
Versailles 60, Valley View 40: Ve: Wagner 23, Stammen 16. VV: Lemke 10.
Division VI
Arcanum 48, Houston 35: A: Gibbons 17, Long 17.
Fort Recovery 40, West Liberty-Salem 31: FR: Homan 17, Niekamp 15.
Monday’s Results
Division II
Stebbins 29, Troy 25
Northmont 33, Miamisburg 28
Boys Bowling
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At Minster
Qualifying Teams: Northwestern; Clinton-Massie; Fort Recovery; Ben Logan.
Girls Bowling
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At Minster
Qualifying Teams: St. Marys; Lincolnview; New Bremen; Coldwater.
