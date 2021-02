HS Results 2/25

Middletown 60, Mount Healthy 58: Iy. Adams (MH) 19, McCalley (MH) 18, Il. Adams (MH) 10, Thompson (Mi) 18, Mumford (Mi) 17, Williams (Mi) 11.

Division II

Indian Hill 58, Monroe 41: Lopez (IH) 18, Wachs (IH) 13, Robinson (IH) 10, Thornton (IH) 10.

Ross 57, Hughes 42: Nunn (R) 15, Boze (R) 15.

Woodward 75, Bethel Tate 23

Wyoming 44, Badin 37

Division III

Preble Shawnee 65, Covington 35: Singleton (PS) 15, Shrout (PS) 13, Adams (PS) 12.

Springfield Shawnee 77, Dixie 45

Stivers 54, National Trail 50

Versailles 55, Dayton Christian 46

Division IV

Cin. College Prep 74, MVCA 33

Jackson Center 50, Fairlawn 35: Regula (JC) 20, Piper (F) 17.

New Miami 52, Middletown Christian 37

Russia 45, Lehman Catholic 32

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 64, Butler 62: Montague (Bu) 32.

Centerville 78, Belmont 28: House (C) 12, Keifer (C) 10.

Lebanon 66, Franklin 59: Weber (L) 15, O’Connor (L) 20, Pierett (L) 18.

St. Xavier 75, Colerain 40

Turpin 28, Oak Hills 21, OT

Wayne 68, Northmont 47

Division II

Alter 58, Valley View 30: Geisel (A) 17, Leen (A) 15.

Chaminade Julienne 74, Ben Logan 29: Powell (CJ) 13, Chandler (CJ) 11, Arn (BL) 15.

Division III

Georgetown 45, Clark Montessori 28

Greeneview 45, Finneytown 28

Purcell Marian 58, Cin. Country Day 53

Summit Country Day 52, Middletown Madison 38

Division IV

Catholic Central 64, Yellow Springs 40

Cedarville 68, Twin Valley South 40

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Reading 58, Seven Hills 40

Urbana 49, Northwestern 34

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Bellefontaine 4468, Fairmont 4419, Centerville 4349, La Salle 4304, St. Xavier 4291.

Individual Qualifiers: Tackett (Wilmington) 702, Aboott (Sidney) 697, Wood (Middletown) 693, Smith (Ross) 690, Adams (Troy) 689.

Girls Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Beaver-Vu

Qualifying Teams: Xenia, Beavercreek, Colerain, Bellefontaine, McAuley.

Individual Qualifiers: Rearick (Lebanon) 681, Hanson (Fairborn) 178, McMullen (Troy) 667, Ochs (Seton) 626, Stewart (West Clermont) 620.

