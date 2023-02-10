H.S. Results 2/9

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Alter 41, Carroll 40: C: McKitrick 14, Smart 11. A: Ruffolo 14, Leen 11.
CHCA 70, Norwood 51
Miami Trace 58, Stivers 45
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 47, Springfield 31
Chaminade Julienne 47, Miamisburg 31
Harrison 45, Western Brown 44
Lebanon 38, Fairfield 34, OT
Springboro 63, Stebbins 27: Sp: Martin 13, Trent 10.
Xenia 44, Troy 37
Division II
Batavia 44, Roger Bacon 39
McAuley 59, Woodward 25
Thurgood Marshall 45, Trotwood 44
Tippecanoe 43, Bellefontaine 33
Division III
Anna 41, Brookville 25
Madeira 49, Williamsburg 24
Middletown Madison 33, Clark Montessori 23
Milton-Union 46, Arcanum 31: MU: Brumbaugh 15, Jacobs 14.
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Loveland 45, Seton 37
Mason 60, Anderson 27
Mt. Healthy 44, Edgewood 40
West Clermont 48, Little Miami 26
Division II
Alter 70, Stivers 9: A: Smith 16, Moody 12.
Badin 71, Franklin 6
Carroll 62, Ben Logan 37: BL: Stahler 10.
Greenon 72, Eaton 64, OT: G: Henry 23, West 16, Minteer 14, Riley 10.
Purcell Marian 72, Wyoming 26
Wilmington 44, Taylor 41
Division III
Cin. Country Day 55, Finneytown 26
Deer Park 33, Seven Hills 32
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 58, Jonathan Alder 34: M: Skillings 20, DeLong 19. JA: Platfoot 10.
Northwest 49, North College Hill 8
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2140, Fenwick 1731: F: Bartley 203 game, Withers 192 game.
Girls Bowling
Wednesday’s Results
Northmont 2373, Wayne 2106: N: Hoff 268 game, Akpan 206 game.
