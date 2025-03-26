H.S. Results 3/25

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 9, St. Henry 8

Ben Logan 18, Sidney 1: BL: Crumm W 8 K, 2-5 2 2B 4 RBI, Sallee 3-5 2 2B 6 RBI.

Coldwater 20, Fort Loramie 4

Fairbanks 8, Marshal (WI) 2

Fairfield 1, Seton 0: F: Hensley HR, Spence W.

Fairlawn 11, Alter 1

Franklin 12, Middletown 0: F: Raby W 9 K, Brooks HR 4 RBI, Shults 2-4 2 RBI.

Franklin Monroe 11, Legacy Christian 0

Greenville 15, Xenia 0

Houston 9, Lehman Catholic 4

Kenton Ridge 1, Sheridan 0: KR: Rastatter W 9 K, Fyffe RS.

Madison 9, Dixie 1

Minster 9, Indian Lake 2: IL: Elliott 1-3 2B RBI.

Monroe 17, Princeton 16

Northmont 16, Burrell (PA) 9: N: Johnson 4-5 HR 5 RBI, Meeds 3-4 4 RBI.

Preble Shawnee 13, Dayton Christian 0: PS: Colburn W 13 K.

Ross 9, Ursuline 0: R: Michel 3-3 2B, Webb 2-4 3 RBI.

Springfield 17, Urbana 4

Tecumseh 13, Northeastern 9: T: Matthews W 4 K, 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Beard 1-3 3 RBI, Matthews 2-4 3B 2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 14, Fairborn 0

Tri-Village 9, Russia 4

Versailles 14, Mississinawa Valley 12

Waynesfield-Goshen 9, Jackson Center 6

Monday’s Results

Badin 20, Alter 3

Botkins 21, Sidney 4: B: Walters 4-4 2 3B, Frey 2-4 3B, Loy W 9 K. S: Hale 3-3 2B 2 RBI.

Brookville 11, Valley View 1: B: Mart 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Nutter 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Burton W 10 K.

Carroll 7, Graham 4: C: Browning W 17 K, Sexton 3-4 HR 2B 3 RBI, Weitz 3-4 2B, Springer HR.

Chaminade Julienne 15, Dixie 7: CJ: Kolton W 20 K, 3-4 2B 3B HR 7 RBI, Ambergey 2-4 HR.

Chardon 14, Northmont 2: N: Johnson HR.

Covington 8, Bellefontaine 6

Lima Shawnee 12, Houston 0

London 14, Highland 13

Minster 10, Elida 2: M: Inskeep 2-4 2 HR 5 RBI, Albers HR 2 RBI, Osterloh W 8 K.

Mundelein (IL) 14, Fairbanks 3

Northmont 21, Clay County 7: N: Anyanwu 3-4 3B 2 RBI, Kautz 3-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Shingler 2-4 HR 4 RBI.

Riverside 11, North Union 7: R: Manahan W 3 K, 3-4 2B 2 3B 3 RBI, Dillon 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Carmen 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.

Ross 14, Sycamore 4: R: Michel 2-3 2 RBI, May 2-4 2 RBI, Combs 2 RBI.

St. Henry 16, Mississinawa Valley 6: SH: Lefeld 3-4 HR 7 RBI, Buschur HR.

Talawanda 8, Edgewood 0: T: Cobb W 7 K, 2B 3 RBI, Cox 3 RBI.

Boys Lacrosse

Tuesday’s Results

Xenia 13, Monroe 6

Monday’s Results

Little Miami 12, Miamisburg 0

Girls Lacrosse

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 15, Hilliard Bradley 1

Lakota West 18, Oak Hills 4

Monday’s Results

Edgewood 13, Dixie Heights 2

Seton 20, Lakota West 14

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota West 0

Lakota East 3, Fenwick 0

