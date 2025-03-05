H.S. Results 3/4: Alter, Anna, Marion Local and DSJ boys advance

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Groveport Madison 52, Beavercreek 49
Division IV
Alter 69, Oakwood 54
Division V
Clark Montessori 65, Preble Shawnee 59, 3OT: PS: Morton 20.
Division VI
Marion Local 64, MVCA 29
Anna 47, Tri-Village 46
Division VII
Delphos St. John’s 69, Fort Jennings 41: DSJ: C. Elwer 27, Wiechart 11, A. Elwer 10, E. Elwer 10.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
