H.S. Results 4/3: Matthews homers twice, drives in 7 for Tecumseh

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 8, St. Henry 6: A: Kramer 2-4 RBI, Denniston 1-1 2B RBI, Cartwright 1-3 2B RBI.
Badin 4, Tampa Catholic (FL) 3
Coldwater 18, Lima Shawnee 0: C: Depweg 2-2 3B 3 RBI.
Dayton Christian 16, Yellow Springs 1: DC: Orth 2-3 3 RBI, Schmidt 2-3 RBI, Hodge 1-2 2B RBI.
Fort Loramie 5, Botkins 2: FL: Meyer 3-3 2 RBI, Berning W 5 K.
Fort Recovery 5, Adams Central (IN) 1: FR: Grisez 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Gaerke W 9 K.
Franklin 12, Casey County 2: F: Beeson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Standifer 1-2 2 RBI, Conrad W 7 K.
Franklin Monroe 6, Twin Valley South 2: FM: Filbrun 1-3 2B RBI, Hurley 1-2 RBI.
Holy Cross, KY 9, Talawanda 8: T: Wright 2-5 3B 3 RBI, Sayler 2-5 RBI.
Jackson Center 3, Ridgemont 2
LaRue County (KY) 16, Talawanda 0
Mechanicsburg 16, Ponitz 1: M: Eyink 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, O’Laughlin 1-4 3 RBI, Freeze 1-2 2 RBI.
Miamisburg 6, Sidney 5: M: Williams 1-3 3 RBI, Walker 3-5 2 2B RBI, Harman 2-4 2 2B RBI. S: Rose 2-4 RBI.
Milton-Union 8, Troy Christian 4: TC: Simmons 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Stillwell 1-4 2B 2 RBI.
Minster 3, Spencerville 1: M: Magoto W 14 K, Hemmelgarn HR.
Newton 15, Bradford 0: N: Alexander W.
Preble Shawnee 9, Dixie 8: D: Hypes 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Kettler 1-3 2 RBI, Puckett 3-4 RBI.
Riverside 9, Northridge 3
Springboro 6, Fairfield 4: F: Candella 2-4 2 2B RBI.
Wednesday’s Results
Arcanum 13, Ansonia 3: Ar: Kearney 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Stephens 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Miller W 12 K, 1-3 2 RBI.
Beavercreek 5, Carroll 1: Roether W.
Centerville 5, Loveland 2: C: Lippincott W.
Chaminade Julienne 6, CHCA 1: CJ: Kolton W 11 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Kadel 1-2 RBI.
Clinton-Massie 8, Wilmington 1
Edgewood 2, Northmont 0: E: Breedlove 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Spears W 5 K, Downie 2-3 2B.
Elgin 11, Fairbanks 2
Hancock County (KY) 8, Carlisle 4
Hopkinsville (KY) 10, Talawanda 5: T: Iden 2-3 RBI, Wright 2-3 2 RBI.
Jackson County 4, Franklin 2: F: Leach 2B.
Lakota West 4, Colerain 3: LW: Smith 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Little Miami 8, Fenwick 3
Lincoln Way West 16, Troy 2: T: Gorman 2-3, Riddle RBI, Frey RBI.
Meadowdale 18, Thurgood Marshall 8
Miamisburg 13, Oakwood 12: M: Craiglow 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Walker 2-5 HR 3 RBI, Trent 2-3 2B RBI.
Monroe 17, Wyoming 11
Northeastern 2, Milton-Union 1: MU: Kimmel 2-3 HR RBI. N: Mefford RBI.
Northridge 27, Ponitz 2
Tecumseh 8, Fairborn 2: T: Brents 1-3 2 RBI, Olinger 3-3 3B 2 RBI, Burcham W 3 K.
Tippecanoe 13, Xenia 1
Tri-County North 12, Middletown Madison 5
Softball
Thursday’s Results
Bradford 10, Newton 5: N: Robinson 1-4 2 RBI, Prickett 1-3 2B RBI.
Butler 10, Lawrence County (KY) 0: B: Whitman 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Irvin 1-1 2B 3 RBI, Hayes 2-3 2 RBI.
Celina 10, Parkway 8
Covington 13, Bethel 1: C: Hartwig 4-4 2B 3B 2 RBI, McClure 3-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Burns W 1 K.
Elida 10, New Bremen 0
Fairbanks 8, Elgin 1
Greenon 12, Chaminade Julienne 10: CJ: Kolton 2-5 2 HR 4 RBI, Mezni 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI.
Houston 5, Fairlawn 1
London 17, Westland 1
Louisville Male (KY) 13, Butler 0
Milton-Union 13, Troy Christian 3: TC: Eschete 2-3 2 RBI.
Russia 10, Anna 0
Southeastern 4, Northwestern 3: N: Hughes RBI, Hammer RBI.
Talawanda 1, Owensboro Catholic 0: T: Cox GW-RBI, Cobb W 5 K.
Tecumseh 9, Piqua 7: T: Matthews 3-5 2 HR 7 RBI.
Tri-Village 14, Mississinawa Valley 0
Twin Valley South 12, Franklin Monroe 1: TVS: Cross 2-3 2B RBI, Zinn W 5 K, Suggs 1-2 3 RBI.
West Jefferson 12, Upper Arlington 0
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 5, McNicholas 2: C: Browning W 13 K, 2-3 2B, Sexton 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Rodriguez 2 RBI.
Clinton-Massie 7, Wilmington 6
Dublin Coffman 6, North Union 0
Fairfield 22, Colerain 6: F: Hensley 2-2 2 2B 4 RBI, Huey 2-3 HR 4 RBI, Spence W 8 K, 1-2 RBI.
Kenton Ridge 9, Springfield Shawnee 4: SS: Greene HR 3 RBI. KR: Davis 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.
Lebanon 10, Loveland 0: Le: Sheidler W 10 K.
Miamisburg 2, Springboro 1
Middletown Christian 19, Aiken 1
Monroe 8, Fenwick 2: M: Vandeventer W 4 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Holmes 1-2 2 RBI, Bare 3-4 2B RBI.
Northeastern 14, Triad 2: N: Bowsher 4-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Kelly W 11 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Williams 2-3 3B 3 RBI.
Oak Hills 8, Lakota West 5
Oldham County (KY) 19, Talawanda 6: T: Morehead 2-3 RBI.
Tippecanoe 12, Xenia 2
Trinity (KY) 14, Talawanda 9: Ta: Cobb 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Frieden 2-3 2 RBI.
Troy 18, West Carrollton 2
Waynesville 18, Brookville 12: W: Hallows 5-5 2 HR 5 RBI, Eckley 4-5 3 RBI, Schuette 3-5 2 RBI. B: Eagle 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Haydon 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI.
Boys Tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 5, Cin. Country Day 0
Bellbrook 3, Alter 2: Shope (A) def. Grismer (B) 6-0, 6-1; M. Mabarak (A) def. Poole (B) 6-3, 7-5; Mall (B) def. Johnson (A) 7-5, 6-0; Howell/Williams (B) def. Duckro/J. Uhl (A) 6-0, 6-0; Dore/Cobb (B) def. Craft/X. Mabarak (A) 6-2, 6-1.
Centerville (G) 3, Sycamore 2
Dixie 3, Miami Valley 2
Lakota West 3, Centerville (B) 2
Troy 5, Tecumseh 0
Track & Field
Thursday’s Results
Anna Quint Meet
Boys Team Results: Anna 156; Fort Loramie 105; Houston 43; Jackson Center 21; Fairlawn 12.
Girls Team Results: Fort Loramie 137; Anna 100; Houston 45; Fairlawn 25; Jackson Center 10.
Wednesday’s Results
Versailles Tri-Meet
Boys Team Results: Minster 77; Versailles 66; Parkway 32.
Girls Team Results: Minster 83; Versailles 72; Parkway 20.
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Fairmont 3, Beavercreek 2
Lakota East 3, Lakota West 0
Ponitz 3, Trotwood 0
Wayne 3, Northmont 0
Wednesday’s Results
Middletown 3, Northmont 0: N: Bushong 5 kills, Walker 11 assists, Beal 8 digs.
Boys Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Lakota West 22, Fairfield 2
Lebanon 16, Northmont 4
Tippecanoe 12, Xenia 11
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Lebanon 11, Beavercreek 8
