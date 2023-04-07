BreakingNews
Late UD coach McVay will be honored at Celebration of Life banquet
X

H.S. Results 4/6

High School Sports
28 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 7, Twin Valley South 5

Bradford 10, Tri-County North 0

Brookville 11, Todd County (KY) 1

Catholic Central 6, Yellow Springs 2

Cin. Christian 11, New Richmond 3

Colerain 2, Middletown 1: M: Sorrell RBI, MacDonald 1-2 RS.

Dayton Christian 17, Legacy Christian 3

Dixie 4, Franklin Monroe 0

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 0: F: Bailey 2-3 RBI, Arndts 1-2 2B RBI.

Fairmont 6, Northmont 1

Harrison 13, Edgewood 2

Indian Lake 2, North Union 0

Jonathan Alder 4, Springfield Shawnee 3

Kenton Ridge 11, Bellefontaine 0

Lakota West 5, Oak Hills 4: LW: Holt 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Zoeller 2-3 2B 3B 2 RS RBI.

Mason 6, Fairfield 1

Miamisburg 8, Wayne 0: M: Masters 3 RBI, Ennis 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Vaughn 2B RBI.

Milton-Union 3, Covington 0: MU: Nichols 2-4 2B, Morter 2 RBI, Rench 2B.

Northwestern 9, Urbana 5

Ross 4, Indian Hill 3

Tecumseh 12, London 3

Tri-Village 2, Arcanum 1

Wednesday’s Results

Lincoln Way (IL) 5, Troy 2: T: Smith 1-1 RBI, Frey 1-3 2B RBI.

Madison Central (KY) 7, Brookville 5

Springboro 15, Calvary Christian 2

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 16, Twin Valley South 1

Arcanum 9, Tri-Village 0

Bellbrook 6, Badin 3: Ba: Klaiber 1-2 3B, Vess 3-4 2B RBI, Beeber 2-3 RBI.

Bethel 20, Northridge 0

Bradford 6, Tri-County North 0

Butler 5, Ashland Paul Blazer (KY) 3

Catholic Central 16, Yellow Springs 4

Dayton Christian 14, Legacy Christian Academy 10

Fairborn 25, West Carrollton 5

Fairfield 5, Lakota East 4: LE: Haiber 1-3 2 RBI, Hensley 1-3 2B RBI, Schulte 1-3 RBI. F: Spence 2-3 RBI, Leugers 2-2 RBI, Clark 2B.

Franklin 16, Washington (KY) 0: F: Gray 2-4 HR 3 RBI 2 RS, Allen 1-3 2B RBI, Whitt 2-2 3 RS RBI.

Hamilton 16, Colerain 2

Harrison 8, Talawanda 7

Kenton Ridge 14, Bellefontaine 0: B: Prine 2-2. KR: Fyffe 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Massie 3-4 3 RBI, Ropp W, 2B.

Lakota West 10, Middletown 0: Ferrari 1-3 2B 2 RS RBi, Gaalaas 2-2 2B RBI.

Lawrence County (KY) 8, Butler 4

London 10, Tecumseh 0

Milton-Union 9, Covington 8

New Richmond 4, Ross 1

Northeastern 14, Cedarville 4

Northmont 8, Fairmont 2: N: Johnson 2-3 HR 2 RBI 3 RS, McGilton 1-2 HR, Hodge 2-3 HR, W 8 K.

Northwestern 16, Urbana 6

Princeton 3, Hamilton 1

Riverside 10, Lehman Catholic 0

Sidney 9, Stebbins 4

Wednesday’s Results

Campbellsville (KY) 10, Franklin 7: F: Gray 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Brooks 2 RBI, Winstead 3 RS.

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Wyoming 1: Bergan (W) d. Zelinski 6-2 4-6 7-5; Dickman (CJ) d. Kraus 6-3 6-1; Wendling (CJ) d. Ladd 5-7 7-6 5-2 ret.; Hofsetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Schmidt/Whalen 7-5 1-6 6-2; Frank/Caldwell (CJ) d. Spera/Azar 6-3 6-7 6-3.

Northmont 5, Northridge 0

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0: Vonderheide d. Barnal 6-3, 6-2; Hoover d. Arebellano 6-1, 6-0; Darner beat Foust 6-0, 6-0; Blake/Chesshir d. Carpenter/Haught 6-0, 6-0; Neves/Mehta d. Bowles/Acosta 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Fairborn 0: Masunaga d. Gulley 6-3, 6-3; Nichols d. Picarello 6-2, 6-1; Burns d. Smith 6-0, 6-0; Gluck/Whiotehead d. Kurtz/Landon 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(5); Harris/Rajput d. Nguyen/Smith 6-1, 7-6.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 4/1
2
H.S. Results 3/30
3
H.S. Results 3/28
4
H.S. Results 3/19
5
H.S. Results 3/18
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top