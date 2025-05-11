H.S. Results 5/10: Hobert hits walk-off home run and Bethel clinches TRC title

Saturday’s Results

Badin 5, Springboro 1

Beavercreek 9, Roger Bacon 2

Bethel 4, Lehman Catholic 1: B: Hobert HR, GW-RBI.

Brookville 6, Northmont 5

Carlisle 16, Wyoming 6: C: Fox 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Rowe 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Rust 2-2 3B RBI.

Centerville 5, Ross 4

Covington 4, Ansonia 3

Defiance 3, Jonathan Alder 1

Edgewood 3, Cincinnati Christian 1: E: Downie 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Eggebrecht 1-2 RBI.

Edgewood 12, Cincinnati Christian 2: E: Downie 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Kelhoffer 1-2 2 RBI, Boyle 3-3 RBI.

Graham 11, Russia 10

Greeneview 10, Catholic Central 1

Hamilton 6, Monroe 3

Houston 7, Dixie 4

Kenton Ridge 9, Bethel 1

Lebanon 5, Sidney 4: L: Schreck GW-RBI.

Madison Plains 3, West Liberty-Salem 2

Miamisburg 5, Middletown 0: Mia: Vaughn 2-4 RBI, Korolchuk W 7 K.

Oakwood 4, Franklin 3: O: Beam 2-3 RBI, Hoersting 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Tribble RBI. F: Hurst 3-3 2B RBI, Cooke 1-4 RBI.

Preble Shawnee 5, Mississinawa Valley 3

Southeastern 5, Yellow Springs 3

Talawanda 12, Middletown Madison 1: T: Achterman 2-3 3 RBI, Tanner 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Stigall W 6 K.

Tecumseh 8, Benjamin Logan 4: T: Olinger 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Barrows 2-3 2 RBI, Brents 2 RBI.

Tri-County North 7, Newton 6

Waynesville 9, Valley View 6: W: Bulach 2-4 3 RBI, Philpot 2-4 2 2B RBI, Freese 1-2 RBI.

West Clermont 3, Fairfield 2: F: Hembree RBI.

Friday’s Results

Anna 14, Parkway 2: A: Hoying 2-3 2 RBI, Worthington 3-3 2 RBI, Hengstler 1-1 2 RBI.

Badin 7, La Salle 2

Batavia 9, Talawanda 0

Beavercreek 12, Springfield 0

Bellefontaine 5, North Union 1

Botkins 10, Fairlawn 4: B: Schuller 2 RBI.

Butler 10, Tippecanoe 4

Carlisle 11, Waynesville 6: W: Garner 1-3 RBI, Papanek 1-4 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 11, Bethel 9: CJ: Sullivan 4-4 2 HR 2B 4 RBI, Kolton HR, Clark 2-2 RBI.

Coldwater 8, Lincolnview 4: C: Welsch 2 RBI, Depweg 2 RBI.

Dayton Christian 12, Milton-Union 9: DC: Halter 4-4 HR.

Fairborn 7, Xenia 1

Fort Recovery 8, Crestview 5: FR: Wendel 2-4 2B RBI, Post 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Klenke W 4 K.

Greeneview 3, Northeastern 2: N: Mefford 2-3 2B RBI, Sudhoff 2-4 2B RBI. G: Reynolds 1-3 RBI, Sweet 1-2 RBI, Burkett RBI.

Hamilton 5, Fairfield 2: F: Hembree 1-3 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 11, Benjamin Logan 0

Lakota East 3, Lakota West 1

Legacy Christian 17, Yellow Springs 4: YS: Derrickson 2-3 2 RBI, Cline 1-3 RBI, Basora 1-3 RBI.

London 10, Graham 0

Marion Local 14, National Trail 3

McNicholas 19, Carroll 5

Miami East 6, Franklin Monroe 2

Monroe 13, Bellbrook 3: M: Hounchell 2-3 5 RBI, Schwab W 5 K, 2 RBI, Heagen 2-4 2 RBI.

New Bremen 5, Fort Loramie 3

Northmont 10, Wayne 3: W: Nubine 1-2 2 RBI, Tobe 2-3 RBI.

Ross 2, Franklin 1: R: Snyder W, Gabbard GW-RBI.

Russia 11, Miller City 5: R: Cordonnier W 8 K, 3-3 HR.

Sidney 10, Greenville 5

Springboro 11, Centerville 1

Springfield Shawnee 10, Urbana 9

St. Henry 7, Lima Shawnee 2

St. Marys 8, Minster 2

Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 4: T: Olinger 2-4 RBI, Brents 2-4 2 2B RBI.

Troy 12, Piqua 0: T: Akins W 2 K, Frey 3 RBI.

Troy Christian 10, Jackson Center 0: TC: Simmons 4-4 2B 4 RBI, O’Neal 2-3 2 2B 4 RBI.

Turpin 6, Lebanon 3

Valley View 8, Eaton 7

West Jefferson 10, Greenon 0

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Ansonia 4, Bradford 0

Arcanum 6, Fort Loramie 5

Benjamin Logan 16, Tecumseh 1: BL: Crumm 3-4 HR 2 RBI, Harner 2-3 3B HR 3 RBI, Rostorfer 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI. T: Beard 1-3 RBI.

Carroll 11, Ursuline Academy 10: C: Rodriguez 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Sexton 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Weitz 2-4 RBI.

Carroll 4, Ursuline Academy 2: C: Browning W 17 K, Gervais 2-3 2 RBI, Rodriguez 2-2 2B RBI.

Covington 14, Troy 4

Covington 7, Arcanum 5

Dayton Christian 26, Yellow Springs 1: DC: Burr 5-6 3B HR, Domigan 4 RBI, Temple 4 RBI.

Edgewood 2, Franklin 1: F: Cooper 1-3 RBI.

Hamilton 9, Badin 1: H: Eversole 2-3 2 HR 3 RBI, Dillard 2-3 3B RBI, Schappacher W 7 K.

Jonathan Alder 9, North Union 2

Lehman Catholic 10, Troy Christian 1

Mason 4, Lakota West 0

Miami East 5, Northmont 4

Monroe 7, Franklin 1: M: Witte W 11 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Hensley 3-3 2 RBI, Frazier 1-3 2 RBI.

Monroe 10, Valley View 4: M: Hensley 3-3 RBI, Holmes 2-4 2B RBI, Vandeventer W 6 K, 3 RBI.

Northwestern 11, Springfield 1: N: Pamer 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Wolfe 1-1 2 RBI, Hammer 1-3 2 RBI.

Northwestern 6, Springfield 3: N: Deane 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Pamer 1-3 HR RBI, Hensley W 8 K.

Oak Hills 2, Middletown 0

Ross 4, Edgewood 0: R: Baker W 13 K, Webb 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Michel 1-4 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 17, London 0: SS: Trimmer W 8 K, Simpson 4-4 2B 3B 5 RBI, Wilson 3-4 2B HR 5 RBI.

Talawanda 5, Fairmont 3: T: Cox 2-3 2B RBI, Griffin 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Frieden W 6 K.

Tri-County North 3, Newton 1: N: Williams RBI.

Tri-County North 2, Middletown Madison 1

Troy 8, Fort Recovery 4

Valley View 8, Wilmington 7

Xenia 13, Alter 1: A: Beck RBI. X: Salyers W 5 K, 3-4 3 RBI, Doyle 3 RBI, Cooney 2-2 RBI.

Friday’s Results

Bethel 13, Lehman Catholic 3: B: Sheen 1-2 HR RBI, Etherington W 5 K, 1-3 3 RBI, Fisher 2-2 2B 2 RBI.

Botkins 10, Fairlawn 0: Loy W 7 K, Frey 2-3 2B.

Brookville 21, Middletown Madison 7: B: Burton 2-5 2B 4 RBI, Eagle W 7 K, 2-5 5 RBI, Brooks 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI.

Carroll 15, Meadowdale 0: C: Sexton W 13 K, 1-2 2 RBI, Gervais 1-2 HR 4 RBI, Keferl 4-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.

Celina 6, St. Marys 0

Centerville 17, Springboro 5: C: Belcher HR, Hopf HR, Carr 2 HR, Bakan GS-HR.

Fairfield 8, Lakota West 4: F: Wallace 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Spence W 6 K, Hensley 2-3 2B RBI. LW: Kopp 2-4 2 2B RBI, Wilburn 2-3 RBI.

Fort Recovery 7, South Adams 6: FR: Homan W.

Greenville 12, Sidney 1

Hilltop 5, Coldwater 0

Indian Lake 14, Tecumseh 2: T: Beard 1-2 2B RBI.

Jackson Center 9, Troy Christian 6: TC: Inman 4-4 2B 2 RBI, Eschete 2-4 RBI.

Jonathan Alder 7, Benjamin Logan 5

Kenton Ridge 11, Northwestern 1: N: Pamer 1-2 RBI. KR: Rastatter W 6 K, 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Davis 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Foulk 3-4 2 RBI.

Lakota East 4, Oak Hills 1: LE: Crawford W 11 K, 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI, Thompson 3-4 RBI.

Marion Local 5, Minster 0: ML: Everman W 7 K, HR, Bruggeman HR.

Mason 9, Hamilton 4

Miami East 19, Newton 3: ME: Potter 3-4 3 RBI, Roeth 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Thurman 3-4 2 RBI. N: Robinson 2 RBI.

Monroe 8, Bellbrook 4: B: Schleich 1-3 2 RBI, O’Brien 1-2 RBI.

New Bremen 12, Fort Loramie 4

Ross 12, Franklin 3: R: Baker 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Commins 2-4 2 HR 2 RBI, Powers 2-4 GS-HR 4 RBI, Michel 2-4 HR RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 18, Urbana 0: SS: Adams 4-4 3 2B 5 RBI, George 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Plummer 2-3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 11, Butler 6

Tri-County North 11, Dixie 1: TCN: Cherry 4-4 , Lykins 3-3, Pinion 3-4.

Troy 7, Piqua 0

Valley View 8, Eaton 7

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Centerville B 5, Seven Hills B 0

Northwestern 4, Jonathan Alder 1

Piqua 3, Tecumseh 2

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 11, Indian Hill 10

Xenia 10, Newark Senior 4

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 10, Kings 6

Lakota East 14, Lakota West 6

Milford 17, Lebanon 10

Summit Country Day 9, Wilmington 3

Girls Lacrosse

Saturday’s Results

Lebanon 20, Fenwick 6

