H.S. Results 5/14: Centerville boys lacrosse secures GWOC title

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Wednesday’s Results
Edgewood 4, Franklin 0: E: Boyle 2-3 2B HR 2 RBI, Downie W 9 K.
Elder 10, Lakota East 5
Fenwick 11, Wilmington 1: W: Griffith 1-3 2B RBI.
Greenville 6, Bethel 2
Miami East 8, Troy Christian 3: ME: Lawson 2-3 2B RBI, Pratt 2-3 3 RBI. TC: Day 2-4 2B RBI, Grossnickle 1-2 RBI, O’Neal 1-3 RBI.
Miamisburg 10, Springfield 4: M: Vaugh 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Walker 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
Northmont 7, Sidney 4: N: Pendleton 3-4 2 RBI. S: A. Rose 2-3 2 2B.
Northwest 23, Stivers 0
Oakwood 4, Waynesville 3: O: Beam 2-3 2 RBI, Tribble 2-2 2B 2 RBI. W: Freese 2-4 2 2B RBI.
Preble Shawnee 7, Newton 4
Springboro 11, Troy 1: S: Hutchinson HR 3 RBI, Cane 2B 3 RBI, Rhinehart W 6 K. T: Riddle RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 3, Alter 2
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 4, Wilmington 1: A: Tishaus W 5 K, Reed 3-3 2B RBI.
Bellefontaine 12, Indian Lake 0
Butler 9, Stebbins 2
Centerville 4, Mason 3: C: Dice W, Clark 2 RBI.
Covington 5, Riverside 1
Dayton Christian 5, Emmanuel Christian 3: DC: Halter 1-3 2 RBI, Orth 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Hodge 1-3 RBI. EC: Kohl 1-3 2B RBI.
Fenwick 2, Monroe 0
Graham 4, Springfield Shawnee 3
Greenville 15, Bradford 3
Kenton Ridge 6, Piqua 3: P: Brown 2-4 2B RBI.
Lebanon 7, Walnut Hills 0: L: Healy W 8 K, Feidkamp 2 RBI, Riggs 2 RBI.
Legacy Christian 6, Greenon 1
Marion Local 5, Russia 4
Milton Union 10, Ansonia 5
Minster 10, Coldwater 0
Moeller 6, Fairmont 5
Northeastern 7, Triad 4: N: Federinko 3-3 3B 3 RBI.
Northmont 5, Miamisburg 3: M: Hoerner 1-2 HR RBI. N: Canan W 3 K, Whittaker 2 RBI, Pendleton 2-4.
Oak Hills 13, Middletown 6
Springfield 13, Xenia 0
Tippecanoe 12, Brookville 2
Troy 10, West Carrollton 2
Troy Christian 10, Northwestern 1
West Jefferson 6, Mechanicsburg 0
West Liberty-Salem 13, Fairbanks 2
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division IV
Bethel 8, Greenon 7: G: Gutierrez 2-4 RBI, Diller 1-2 2B RBI.
Division V
Anna 3, Versailles 0
Arcanum 10, Valley View 0: A: C. Garbig W 5 K, 2-2 2 RBI, Noe 1-2 2 RBI, Flatter 2-3 2B RBI.
Miami East 20, Dayton Christian 0
Northwestern 6, Milton-Union 3
Division VI
Houston 22, Yellow Springs 0: H: Vondenhuevel W 15 K, Maier HR, Plunkett HR.
Division VII
Ansonia 19, Legacy Christian 2
Botkins 6, Mississinawa Valley 2: B: Loy W 10 K.
Covington 24, Catholic Central 1: Co: Coblentz 3-3 2 2B HR 6 RBI, McClure 4-4 2 2B HR 3 RBI, Johnson 3-5 HR 4 RBI.
New Miami d. Oyler, wbf
Russia 14, Lehman Catholic 4
Tuesday’s Results
Division III
Talawanda 14, Northwest 0: T: Cox 2 HR 6 RBI, Griffin W 2B RBI, Hilbert 3B 2 RBI.
Troy 10, West Carrollton 2: Akins W 3 K.
Division IV
Oakwood 11, Alter 6: O: Archdeacon 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Patterson 4-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Dunlap 2-4 2B RBI.
Division VI
Fort Recovery 4, Preble Shawnee 0
West Liberty-Salem 15, Franklin Monroe 5: WLS: Wallace W 3 K, 4-4 3 RBI, Collins 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Stoll 1-2 RBI.
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 4, Chaminade Julienne 3: Ca: Browning W 8 K, 2-3 2 RBI, Sexton 2B GW-RBI.
Fairmont 11, Beavercreek 0
Greenville 2, Mason 0
McNicholas 15, Alter 0
Newton 4, Preble Shawnee 1: N: VanCulin W.
Springboro 13, Wayne 0: S: Miller 3-4 2 HR 4 RBI, Breen W 3 K, 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Davis 1-2 HR RBI.
Tri-Village 5, Springfield 4
Xenia 19, Stivers 3: X: Falvey 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Doyle 1-2 2B 3 RBI.
Tuesday’s Results
Carlisle 4, Brookville 0
Greenville 2, Troy 1: G: Force 1-4 2B RBI, Brubaker 1-3 RBI, Oswalt W 11 K.
Harrison 1, Fairfield 0
Indian Lake 7, Bellefontaine 3
Lakota West 22, Colerain 1
Riverside 5, Covington 4
Tippecanoe 9, Stebbins 8
Tri-Village 12, Twin Valley South 1
West Carrollton 8, Xenia 7: X: Doyle 3-4 3 RBI, Walker 1-3 RBI.
West Liberty-Salem 15, Franklin Monroe 5
Boys Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 15, Miamisburg 3
Centerville 24, Northmont 0
Franklin 11, La Salle 10
Springboro 23, Fairmont 1
Girls Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Lebanon 19, Northmont 2
Seven Hills 16, Fenwick 8
Boys Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Wayne 0
Fairfield 3, Oak Hills 0
Lakota East 3, Lakota West 0
Mason 3, Lebanon 0
Middletown 3, Dublin Scioto 1
