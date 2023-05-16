H.S. Results 5/15: Baseball Tournament play begins

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division III
Cin. Christian 21, N. College Hill 2
Cin. Country Day 9, Finneytown 0
Dixie 4, National Trail 2: D: Huffman 2-2 RBI, Phillips 1-3 RBI, Johnson RBI.
Middletown Madison 12, Seven Hills 3
Northeastern 2, Milton-Union 1
Northwestern 6, Alter 2
Norwood 12, Gamble Montessori 1
Preble Shawnee 3, Dayton Christian 1: PS: Hutchinson W 17 K, 2-4 2B, Runyon 2-4 2B 2 RBI. DC: Halter RBI.
Valley View 8, Houston 7
Waynesville 12, Clark Montessori 0
West Liberty-Salem 2, Anna 0
Williamsburg 10, East Clinton 0
Division IV
Ansonia 12, Fairlawn 0: A: Bowman 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Zumbrun 1-1 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Shives 1-2 2 RS 2 RBI.
Bradford 5, Triad 0: B: Gambill 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Monnin 1-3 3B RBI, Hill 1-2 RBI.
Catholic Central 4, Cedarville 3
Covington 4, Jackson Center 2
Franklin Monroe 4, Yellow Springs 3
Lehman Catholic 14, Mississinawa Valley 0
Lockland 14, Riverview East 4
Mechanicsburg 25, Northside Christian 0: M: Dietrich, W 6 K, 3-5 2 RBI 2 RS, Hess 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI 4 RS, Eyink 2-2 2 RBI.
Riverside 5, Botkins 1: R: Shockey 1-5 RBI, Purtee 1-4 RBI, Orsborne 1-4 RBI.
Tri-County North 7, Emmanuel Christian 5
REGULAR SEASON
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 6, Fort Loramie 4: A: Kearney 2-5 2B 3 RBI, Sharp 2-3 3 RS, Thompson 3-5 2 RS.
Beavercreek 1, Carlisle 0
Chaminade Julienne 4, Troy 2: CJ: Gongora 1-3 2B RBI, Peltier 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Sullivan 2-5 2B. T: Donnan RBI, Smith RBI.
CHCA 13, Clinton-Massie 1
Fairfield 6, Kings 4
Fairmont 6, Greeneview 5
Fenwick 2, Madeira 1: F: Haglage RBI, Schehr 1-4 3B RBI, Von Bargen 2-4 2B.
Indian Lake 5, Miami East 3
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 3, Northmont 0
Fairfield 5, Harrison 0: Hensley 2-4 2 RS, Clark 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Huey 1-3 HR 2 RBI.
Hamilton 5, Kings 4
Lebanon 3, Beavercreek 1
Mason 11, Mt. Notre Dame 3
Miamisburg 5, Troy 2
Milford 7, Lakota West 0
Oak Hills 5, West Clermont 2
Division III
Arcanum 8, Brookville 2: A: Byrne 2-4 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Toy 2-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Burrell 3-4 2B RBI.
Carlisle 10, Norwood 0
Clermont Northeastern 16, Georgetown 13
Indian Lake 10, Tri-Village 0: IL: Dixon 2-3 3 RBI, Roby 1-2 2B RBI, Marlow 2-3 RBI.
Miami East 4, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Adams 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Blanton 2-4 RBI.
Waynesville 8, Bethel Tate 5
REGULAR SEASON
Monday’s Results
Covington 18, Riverside 5: C: Anderson 5-6 3 RBI. R: Dillon 1-4 HR 2 RBI, Perk 1-3 HR 3 RBI.
Greenville 6, Russia 2: G: Burns 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Cromwell 2-4 2 RS, Hamm 1-2 2 RBI.
