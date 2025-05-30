H.S. Results 5/29: Edgewood baseball rallies for first district title in 44 years

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 1, Elder 0
Lakota West 3, Princeton 1: LW: Gaalaas 1-3 HR RBI, Holt RBI, Johnson RBI.
Mason 19, Wayne 4
Springboro 8, Lakota East 7: LE: Reinhart GS-HR. S: Veletean 2B 3 RBI.
Division II
Edgewood 5, Troy 4: E: Smith 2 RBI GW-RBI, Vogel 2 RBI, Brennan W. T: Frey 2-4 2 RBI.
Loveland 6, Northmont 2
Division V
Cin. Christian 4, Carlisle 0: CC: Marsh W 11 K.
Coldwater 4, Oak Harbor 3: C: Kunk W.
Graham 8, Mariemont 1: G: Levy W 5 K, Dunham 1-4 4 RBI.
MVCA 7, Versailles 6
Division VII
Cedarville 2, Fort Loramie 0: C: Pauling W, Percival RBI.
Fayetteville-Perry 5, Newton 4
Russia 10, Tri-County North 0
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Edgewood 5, Anderson 2: E: Breedlove 2-4 2 RBI GW-RBI, Vogel W, Boyle 2-4 2B RBI.
Division III
Badin 16, Goshen 0
Butler 9, Xenia 0: B: H. Richardson W 14 K.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Bellbrook 1: CJ: Clune 1-2 GW-RBI, Kolton 2-3 RBI, Hoagland W 9 K.
Kenton Ridge 2, Franklin 0
Monroe 6, McNicholas 4
Ross 6, Turpin 1
Tippecanoe 12, Piqua 0: T: McKinney W 8 K, 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Muhlenkamp 2-3 2 RBI, Zumwalt 3-4 2 RBI.
Division IV
Ben Logan 5, Eaton 1: BL: Griffith 2-3 RBI, Lyden 1-2 RBI, Spriggs 2-2 2 2B 2 RBI.
Brookville 4, Oakwood 3: B: Willoughby W 11 K, Waggoner 2-4 RBI.
Fenwick 2, CHCA 0: F: Shouse W 15 K, Barker GW-RBI, Miller RBI.
Roger Bacon 4, Clinton-Massie 2
Springfield Shawnee 8, Urbana 3
Division V
Carlisle 11, Anna 1
Division VI
Covington 3, Dayton Christian 0: C: Jay W 9 K, RBI, McMillion 2B 2 RBI.
Fort Recovery 10, Twin Valley South 0: FR: Gaerke 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Grisez 2-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Klenke W 8 K.
Legacy Christian 3, Northeastern 2
Marion Local 6, Col. Grove 5
Troy Christian 10, Emmanuel Christian 0: TC: Simmons 2 RBI, Cool 2 RBI.
Division VII
Fayetteville-Perry 3, New Miami 2
Russia 5, Catholic Central 2: R: Cordonnier HR, Goubeaux W 8 K.
Softball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 6, Mason 5: C: Carr 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Belcher W, 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
Fairmont 5, Oak Hills 3: F: Pigg HR, Turner HR.
Lebanon 3, Marysville 2: L: Sheidler W 13 K, Teubner 2 RBI GW-RBI.
Division III
Greenville 1, New Richmond 0
Western Brown 8, Ross 2: R: Michel HR.
Division IV
Kenton Ridge 8, Taylor 0: KR: Davis 1-2 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 HR RBI, Rastatter W 16 K, 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
Licking Valley 2, Clinton-Massie 1: CM: Pennewit RBI.
Division V
Fairbanks 2, Eastwood 1
Liberty Union 16, Miami East 3
Springfield Shawnee 16, Northwestern 0: SS: Trimmer W 6 K, George 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, Simpson 2-3 3 RBI.
Division VI
Minster 8, West Jefferson 3: M: Inskeep 2 HR 4 RBI.
Tri-Village 9, Fort Recovery 5: FR: Homan HR 3 RBI.
Division VII
Covington 14, Ansonia 3
Southeastern 12, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Boys Lacrosse
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Mason 17, Lakota East 4
