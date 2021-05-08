dayton-daily-news logo
  • News
    News
  • Local
    Local
  • Coronavirus
  • Business
    Business
  • Investigations
    Investigations
  • Opinion
  • Life
    Life
  • Food
  • Sports
    Sports
  • Obituaries
  • Classifieds
    Classifieds
  • Legal Notices

    • H.S. Results 5/7

    File Photo
    File Photo

    High School Sports | 33 minutes ago

    PREP RESULTS

    Baseball

    Friday’s Results

    Anna 16, Tri-County North 2: Robinson (A) 3-4 2 RBI 3 RS, Finkenbine (A) 2-3 2 RS 3 RBI, Seigle (A) 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.

    Beavercreek 7, Fairmont 4

    Butler 10, Tippecanoe 0

    Carroll 4, Alter 2

    Cedarville 5, Catholic Central 3

    Dixie 16, Temple Christian 3

    Fenwick 3, Monroe 2

    Harrison 6, Edgewood 0

    Indian Hill 4, Franklin 3

    Indian Lake 1, Springfield Shawnee 0

    Lakota West 7, Lakota East 3

    Little Miami 5, Lebanon 1

    Mason 11, Sycamore 1

    Mechanicsburg 1, Triad 0: Kramer (M) 2-2, Edwards (M) 1-2 RS, Conley (M) 1-2 RBI.

    North Union 4, London 3

    Oak Hills 3, Colerain 1

    Purcell Marian 5, Dayton Christian 4

    Ross 11, Mount Healthy 0

    Sidney 16, Greenville 3

    Southeastern 9, Madison Plains 2

    Springboro 8, Miamisburg 3

    Stebbins 3, West Carrollton 2

    Troy 8, Piqua 2

    West Liberty-Salem 7, Northeastern 4

    Thursday’s Results

    Anna 2, Fairlawn 0: Fogt (A) W 10 K.

    Benjamin Logan 7, Graham 2

    Bradford 5, Covington 1: Wills (B) 2-4, Leach (B) W 5 K, Miller (B) S 3 K.

    Cedarville 7, Greeneview 0

    Chaminade Julienne 10, Greenon 0

    Dayton Christian 8, Northridge 0: Bost (DC) 2B, Edgerton (DC) 5 SB 2 RS.

    Fairbanks 10, Triad 0

    Franklin 5, Kings 2

    Greeneview 7, Cedarville 0

    Jonathan Alder 6, Shawnee 5

    Kenton Ridge 3, Bellefontaine 0

    Lakota East 6, Princeton 0

    Loveland 6, Lebanon 5

    Madison Plains 6, Briggs 3

    Mechanicsburg 4, Northeastern 1: Conley (M) 1-3 2 RBI, Tom (M) 1-2 2 RBI RS, Edwards (M) W 9 K.

    Miami East 6, Arcanum 5: Stastny (A) 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Christ (A) 1-3 2B, Rhodehamel (A) 1-3 RBI, Francis (ME) W.

    Miamisburg 6, Springfield 3

    Monroe 5, Fairborn 3: Heagen (M) W 5 K, Warner (F) 4-4.

    Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 0

    Tecumseh 7, London 3: Dysinger (T) W 2-3 2 RBI, Brents (T) 2-3 2 SB, Hale (T) 2B 2 RS 2 RBI 2 SB.

    Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 2

    Troy 3, Piqua 0

    Troy Christian 8, Milton-Union 0

    Valley View 6, Northmont 5: Hobert (N) 2B, Neesen (N) 3-5.

    West Fall 7, West Jefferson 5

    Softball

    Friday’s Results

    Bellbrook 17, Dayton Christian 16: Pullen (DC) 3 SB.

    Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 6

    Brookville 14, Franklin Monroe 0

    Centerville 15, Wayne 1

    CHCA 17, Roger Bacon 1

    Eaton 7, Tri-County North 2

    Franklin 8, Waynesville 2

    Greenville 8, Sidney 3

    Hamilton 9, Middletown 6

    Lockland 20, Purcell Marian 10

    McAuley 9, Carroll 0

    McNicholas 16, Alter 0

    Miamisburg 8, Springboro 0

    North Union 19, London 7

    Northmont 11, Springfield 0

    Ross 7, Mount Healthy 0

    Talawanda 12, Northwest 5

    Tippecanoe 11, Butler 2

    West Liberty-Salem 10, Southeastern 0

    Thursday’s Results

    Beavercreek 4, Northmont 3

    Bellbrook 11, Badin 6

    Bradford 15, Covington 0: S. Miller (B) W 12 K HR, A. Miller (B) HR.

    Dayton Christian 22, Ponitz 3: Pullen (DC) 3B 4 RBI, Lee (DC) W 3 K, McComas (DC) 2 RBI 3 SB.

    Eaton 16, Oakwood 5

    Fairborn 16, Xenia 6: Ferguson (F) 3-3 HR 2 RBI, Walters (F) 4 RBI, Shepherd (F) 3-4 HR 5 RBI.

    Fairfield 11, Colerain 0

    Fenwick 11, Alter 1

    Hamilton 16, Colerain 3

    Harrison 5, Ross 4

    Lakota West 16, Princeton 0

    Mason 10, Lakota East 0

    Mechanicsburg 10, Northeastern 0: Rodgers (M) W, Ayars (M) 3-4 3B 4 RBI, Sartin (M) 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

    Middletown Madison 15, Monroe 3

    Newton 12, Tri-Village 8: Wehr (TV) HR, M. Deeter (N) 2B, A. Deeter (N) 2B, Abrams (N) 3 RBI.

    Riverside 13, West Liberty-Salem 9

    Southeastern 6, Catholic Central 4

    Springboro 11, Fairmont 7

    Springfield 16, Centerville 11

    Tecumseh 3, London 1: Harrison (T) 2-2 2 RBI, Hill (T) 2-3, Drews (T) 1-2 RS.

    Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 5

    Triad 9, Fairbanks 6

    Tri-County North 6, Preble Shawnee 2: Harvey (PS) 2-3 HR, Jackson (TCN) W 9 K.

    Washington Court House 9, Madison Plains 1

    Waynesville 7, Dixie 4

    Boys Tennis

    MVTCA Area Rankings

    Division I

    1. Springboro; 2. Centerville; 3. Tippecanoe; 4. Beavercreek; 5. Troy; 6. Miamisburg; 7. Bellbrook; 8. Northmont; 9. Centerville B; 10. Wilmington/Greenville.

    Division II

    1. Oakwood; 2. Chaminade Julienne; 3. Dayton Christian; 4. Miami Valley; 5. Alter; 6. Carroll; 7. Valley View; 8. Carlisle; 9. Lehman Catholic; 10. Milton-Union/Northwestern.

    Thursday’s Results

    Alter 4, Carroll 1: Buhrman (C) def Welch (A) 6-0, 6-1; Draugelis (A) def Collins (C) 6-4, 6-3; Peterson (A) def Carter (C) 6-4, 6-0; Yacoub/Paul (A) def Hary/Bryant (C) 6-3, 6-2; Kader/Toubia (A) def Nguyen/Reuter (C) 6-0, 6-1.

    Beavercreek 5, Fairmont 0: Xie def Fantaci 6-0, 6-1; Wells def Maclang 6-0, 6-0; Staiger def Gruenwald 6-2, 6-2; Xiao/Sankar def Day/Kaskey 6-0, 6-0; Jones/Huntsinger def Wriglesworth/Hesselbart 6-0, 6-0.

    Centerville Gold 4, Miamisburg 1: Owen (C) def. Tella 6-0, 6-0; Edwards (C) def. Willis 7-6, 6-1; Kunst (C) def. Wells 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; R.Peters-Panwar (C) def. Bierley-Raj 6-3, 6-3; Brooks-Premhumer (M) def. Ross-Arellano 7-6, 6-4.

    Dayton Christian 5, Greeneview 0

    Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1: Kronour (KR) def Williams 6-0 6-1; Campbell (KR) def Green 6-2 6-1; Bowling (KR) def Fox 6-4 6-0; Ray/Oberg (KR) def Jones/Lian 6-2 6-1; Bledsoe/Negrette (Tec) def Reyes/Beller 6-4 6-2.

    Northmont 3, Trotwood 2

    Boys Volleyball

    Friday’s Results

    Royalmont 3, Edgewood 0: Richards (E) 4 aces, Ellis (E) 15 digs, Honchul (E) 2 blocks

    Thursday’s Results

    Badin 3, Alter 0

    Lakota West 3, Edgewood 0: Taggart (E) 9 digs, Garland (E) 3 kills.

    Girls Lacrosse

    Thursday’s Results

    Oakwood 7, Bellbrook 4

    REPORTING RESULTS

    Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

    © 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.