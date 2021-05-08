H.S. Results 5/7

Butler 10, Tippecanoe 0

Carroll 4, Alter 2

Cedarville 5, Catholic Central 3

Dixie 16, Temple Christian 3

Fenwick 3, Monroe 2

Harrison 6, Edgewood 0

Indian Hill 4, Franklin 3

Indian Lake 1, Springfield Shawnee 0

Lakota West 7, Lakota East 3

Little Miami 5, Lebanon 1

Mason 11, Sycamore 1

Mechanicsburg 1, Triad 0: Kramer (M) 2-2, Edwards (M) 1-2 RS, Conley (M) 1-2 RBI.

North Union 4, London 3

Oak Hills 3, Colerain 1

Purcell Marian 5, Dayton Christian 4

Ross 11, Mount Healthy 0

Sidney 16, Greenville 3

Southeastern 9, Madison Plains 2

Springboro 8, Miamisburg 3

Stebbins 3, West Carrollton 2

Troy 8, Piqua 2

West Liberty-Salem 7, Northeastern 4

Thursday’s Results

Anna 2, Fairlawn 0: Fogt (A) W 10 K.

Benjamin Logan 7, Graham 2

Bradford 5, Covington 1: Wills (B) 2-4, Leach (B) W 5 K, Miller (B) S 3 K.

Cedarville 7, Greeneview 0

Chaminade Julienne 10, Greenon 0

Dayton Christian 8, Northridge 0: Bost (DC) 2B, Edgerton (DC) 5 SB 2 RS.

Fairbanks 10, Triad 0

Franklin 5, Kings 2

Greeneview 7, Cedarville 0

Jonathan Alder 6, Shawnee 5

Kenton Ridge 3, Bellefontaine 0

Lakota East 6, Princeton 0

Loveland 6, Lebanon 5

Madison Plains 6, Briggs 3

Mechanicsburg 4, Northeastern 1: Conley (M) 1-3 2 RBI, Tom (M) 1-2 2 RBI RS, Edwards (M) W 9 K.

Miami East 6, Arcanum 5: Stastny (A) 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Christ (A) 1-3 2B, Rhodehamel (A) 1-3 RBI, Francis (ME) W.

Miamisburg 6, Springfield 3

Monroe 5, Fairborn 3: Heagen (M) W 5 K, Warner (F) 4-4.

Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 0

Tecumseh 7, London 3: Dysinger (T) W 2-3 2 RBI, Brents (T) 2-3 2 SB, Hale (T) 2B 2 RS 2 RBI 2 SB.

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 2

Troy 3, Piqua 0

Troy Christian 8, Milton-Union 0

Valley View 6, Northmont 5: Hobert (N) 2B, Neesen (N) 3-5.

West Fall 7, West Jefferson 5

Softball

Friday’s Results

Bellbrook 17, Dayton Christian 16: Pullen (DC) 3 SB.

Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 6

Brookville 14, Franklin Monroe 0

Centerville 15, Wayne 1

CHCA 17, Roger Bacon 1

Eaton 7, Tri-County North 2

Franklin 8, Waynesville 2

Greenville 8, Sidney 3

Hamilton 9, Middletown 6

Lockland 20, Purcell Marian 10

McAuley 9, Carroll 0

McNicholas 16, Alter 0

Miamisburg 8, Springboro 0

North Union 19, London 7

Northmont 11, Springfield 0

Ross 7, Mount Healthy 0

Talawanda 12, Northwest 5

Tippecanoe 11, Butler 2

West Liberty-Salem 10, Southeastern 0

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 4, Northmont 3

Bellbrook 11, Badin 6

Bradford 15, Covington 0: S. Miller (B) W 12 K HR, A. Miller (B) HR.

Dayton Christian 22, Ponitz 3: Pullen (DC) 3B 4 RBI, Lee (DC) W 3 K, McComas (DC) 2 RBI 3 SB.

Eaton 16, Oakwood 5

Fairborn 16, Xenia 6: Ferguson (F) 3-3 HR 2 RBI, Walters (F) 4 RBI, Shepherd (F) 3-4 HR 5 RBI.

Fairfield 11, Colerain 0

Fenwick 11, Alter 1

Hamilton 16, Colerain 3

Harrison 5, Ross 4

Lakota West 16, Princeton 0

Mason 10, Lakota East 0

Mechanicsburg 10, Northeastern 0: Rodgers (M) W, Ayars (M) 3-4 3B 4 RBI, Sartin (M) 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Middletown Madison 15, Monroe 3

Newton 12, Tri-Village 8: Wehr (TV) HR, M. Deeter (N) 2B, A. Deeter (N) 2B, Abrams (N) 3 RBI.

Riverside 13, West Liberty-Salem 9

Southeastern 6, Catholic Central 4

Springboro 11, Fairmont 7

Springfield 16, Centerville 11

Tecumseh 3, London 1: Harrison (T) 2-2 2 RBI, Hill (T) 2-3, Drews (T) 1-2 RS.

Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 5

Triad 9, Fairbanks 6

Tri-County North 6, Preble Shawnee 2: Harvey (PS) 2-3 HR, Jackson (TCN) W 9 K.

Washington Court House 9, Madison Plains 1

Waynesville 7, Dixie 4

Boys Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Springboro; 2. Centerville; 3. Tippecanoe; 4. Beavercreek; 5. Troy; 6. Miamisburg; 7. Bellbrook; 8. Northmont; 9. Centerville B; 10. Wilmington/Greenville.

Division II

1. Oakwood; 2. Chaminade Julienne; 3. Dayton Christian; 4. Miami Valley; 5. Alter; 6. Carroll; 7. Valley View; 8. Carlisle; 9. Lehman Catholic; 10. Milton-Union/Northwestern.

Thursday’s Results

Alter 4, Carroll 1: Buhrman (C) def Welch (A) 6-0, 6-1; Draugelis (A) def Collins (C) 6-4, 6-3; Peterson (A) def Carter (C) 6-4, 6-0; Yacoub/Paul (A) def Hary/Bryant (C) 6-3, 6-2; Kader/Toubia (A) def Nguyen/Reuter (C) 6-0, 6-1.

Beavercreek 5, Fairmont 0: Xie def Fantaci 6-0, 6-1; Wells def Maclang 6-0, 6-0; Staiger def Gruenwald 6-2, 6-2; Xiao/Sankar def Day/Kaskey 6-0, 6-0; Jones/Huntsinger def Wriglesworth/Hesselbart 6-0, 6-0.

Centerville Gold 4, Miamisburg 1: Owen (C) def. Tella 6-0, 6-0; Edwards (C) def. Willis 7-6, 6-1; Kunst (C) def. Wells 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; R.Peters-Panwar (C) def. Bierley-Raj 6-3, 6-3; Brooks-Premhumer (M) def. Ross-Arellano 7-6, 6-4.

Dayton Christian 5, Greeneview 0

Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1: Kronour (KR) def Williams 6-0 6-1; Campbell (KR) def Green 6-2 6-1; Bowling (KR) def Fox 6-4 6-0; Ray/Oberg (KR) def Jones/Lian 6-2 6-1; Bledsoe/Negrette (Tec) def Reyes/Beller 6-4 6-2.

Northmont 3, Trotwood 2

Boys Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Royalmont 3, Edgewood 0: Richards (E) 4 aces, Ellis (E) 15 digs, Honchul (E) 2 blocks

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Alter 0

Lakota West 3, Edgewood 0: Taggart (E) 9 digs, Garland (E) 3 kills.

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Oakwood 7, Bellbrook 4

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.