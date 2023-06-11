H.S. Results 6/10: Baseball State Championships conclude

Division I

Moeller 4, Olentangy Orange 1: M: Hueber 2-4 2B 2 RS, Richard 2-4 RS, Christenson 2-2 RBI, Burdette 1-3 RBI RS, Theophilus W 7 K. OO: Astacio 2-3 RS, Knupp 1-3 RBI.

Division II

Kenston 4, Ontario 3: K: Georgiou 1-3 RBI RS, W 7 K, Pecoraro 2-2 RS, Bischof 1-2 2B RBI RS, Mighton 1-3 3B RS, Cerha RBI, Beclay 1-2 RBI. O: Walters 1-2 2 RBI, Weaver 1-1 RBI RS, Leach 1-3 RS, Ramion 1-3 RS.

Division III

Waynedale 10, Harrison Central 1: HC: Jurosko 2-3 2B RBI, Pelegreen 1-3 RS. W: Raber 4-5 3 RS, Franks 2-3 RS 2 RBI, Gatti 2-2 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Barkman 1-2 2 RBI, Short 1-2 2B RS 2 RBI, Schlabach 2-4 RBI, Spitler 1-4 3B RS, Coblentz 2-4 2B RS RBI, Venables RS, Solorzano W 7 K.

Division IV

Berlin Hiland 14, Russia 4: R: Shappie 1-3 RS RBI, Cordonnier 1-2 3B RBI, Monnin 1-3 RBI, Phlipot RS, Fiessinger RS, Unverferth RS. BH: Yoder 3-5 RS 2 RBI, Yoder 3-5 2B 3B 3 RS 3 RBI, Coblentz 2-4 2B RBI RS, Yoder 2-5 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, W 8 K, Yoder 2-5 RS, Monigold 1-4 RS, Kaufman 1-3 RS RBI, Beachy 1-3 2 RS, Weaver 2 RS 2 RBI.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Kenston 4, Chaminade Julienne 2: CJ: Brunner 1-2 RS, Gonter-Dray 1-3 RBI, Peltier RS.

Ontario 2, Washington 1

Division III

Waynedale 6, Ottawa Hills 2

Harrison Central 2, Heath 1

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division I

Moeller 2, Walsh Jesuit 0

Olentangy Orange 3, Anthony Wayne 2

Division IV

Berlin Hiland 4, Tiffin Calvert 1

Russia 1, St. Henry 0: R: Counts 1-2 RS, Phlipot 1-3 RBI, W 5 K. SH: Link 2-3, Delzeith 1-3.

