H.S. Results 6/3: Badin baseball coach Treadway notches 300th career victory

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Lakota West 1, Olentangy Liberty 0
Division II
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Edgewood 2
Division III
Badin 12, Monroe 2: B: Anderson 2B 3 RBI.
Butler 5, Ross 2: B: H. Richardson W 10 K, 2B RBI, Dues 2B 2 RBI, Schilling RBI. R: Voegele 2 RBI.
Division IV
Chillicothe Unioto 1, London 0
Division V
Graham 7, MVCA 0: G: Van Hoose W, Powell 2-4 3B RBI.
Division VI
Fort Recovery 6, Summit Country Day 2: FR: Grisez W, Gaerke 2-3 2B.
Boys Lacrosse
STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division II
Wooster 10, Rocky River 8
Bishop Watterson 13, Mariemont 7
Girls Lacrosse
STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Olentangy Liberty 12, Hudson 8
Upper Arlington 19, Sycamore 4
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.