H.S. Results 8/15: Boys and girls soccer season starts

Friday’s Results

Bellbrook 2, Alter 1: B: Poole goal, Markland goal. A: Miller goal.

Bethel 1, Yellow Springs 0: B: Rincon goal.

Elder 2, Badin 0

Fairborn 7, Edgewood 0

Fairmont 1, Butler 0: F: Davidson goal, Fourman shutout.

Lakota West 3, Centerville 1: LW: Sexton goal, Mazey goal, Marchand goal.

Middletown Christian 3, Reading 2

Ross 5, Western Brown 1

Springboro 4, Lebanon 0

Tecumseh 6, Sidney 1

Waynesville 2, Valley View 0

Wilmington 1, West Carrollton 1: Wi: Angelica goal.

Girls Soccer

Friday’s Results

Centerville 3, Lakota West 1

Fairfield 3, Turpin 0: F: Compton 2 goals 1 assist, Mangeot goal.

Fairmont 2, Butler 0

Piqua 5, Bellefontaine 1: B: Stolly goal.

Summit Country Day 5, Badin 0

Taylor 3, Talawanda 0

Wilmington 8, West Carrollton 0: Wi: Seeger 4 goals, Benitez 2 goals 5 assists.

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 3, Bexley 2

Ursuline Academy 5, Bellbrook 0

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Carroll 0: Bigby d. Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0; Piec d. Newport 6-0, 6-0; Carpenter d. Lauricella 6-0, 6-0; Brandt/Schoen d. Haught/Haught 6-1, 6-0; Paul/Doorley d. Lark/Morgan 6-0, 6-1.

Bellbrook 4, Monroe 1

Brookville 3, Carlisle 2

Butler 4, Greenville 1

Centerville G 5, Lakota East 0

Centerville B 4, Wyoming 1

Chaminade Julienne 4, Fenwick 1: Harsman (CJ) d. Schrock, 6-1 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Graham, 6-0 6-0; Jones (CJ) d. Patterson, 6-1 6-1; Gilman/Newsom (CJ) d. Ullmer/Fallon, 6-2 6-3; Toler/Ryan (F) d. Rodgers/Good.

Eaton 3, Miamisburg 2

Fairborn 5, West Carrollton 0

Middletown Madison 5, Waynesville 0

Northwest 5, Middletown 0

Oakwood 5, Valley View 0

Sidney 4, Xenia 1

Stebbins 3, Piqua 2

Talawanda 3, Franklin 2

Taylor 4, Edgewood 1

Tecumseh 5, Greenon 0

Tippecanoe 4, Troy 1

Boys Golf

Friday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 165, Fairlawn 183

Jackson Center 174, New Knoxville 186: NK: Gabel 41.

Thursday’s Results

Badin 164, Fairfield 171: F: Burdine 41. B: Lees 38.

Brookville 176, Edgewood 195

Fort Loramie 170, Houston 178: FL: Holthaus 39, Cotner 43.

London 168, Kenton Ridge 185

Marion Local 174, New Knoxville 180: NK: Gabel 40.

Northwestern 161, Springfield Shawnee 174

Sidney 158, Xenia 193: S: Taylor 37, Goffena 38.

Troy 142, Greenville 169: T: Sargent 32, Davis 34.

Versailles 165, New Bremen 182: V: Phlipot 38, Wagner 41, Magoteaux 41.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Bellefontaine 213, Tecumseh 215

Coldwater 196, Delphos St. John’s 200: C: Froning 38.

Greenville 215, Sidney 266

London 225, Kenton Ridge 235

Northmont 210, Wayne 228

Girls Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Sidney 3, Minster 2

Versailles 3, Russia 1

