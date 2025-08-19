H.S. Results 8/18: O’Connor, Saidi score three goals apiece in Wayne win

Monday’s Results

Emmanuel Christian 7, Springfield Shawnee 0

Hamilton 3, Middletown Christian 2: H: Brown goal, Flores goal, Garcia goal.

Troy 10, Sidney 1: S: Ambos goal. T: Francis 3 goals 1 assist, Murphy 3 goals 2 assists, Hipolito 2 goals.

Urbana 1, Marion Harding 1

Wilmington 1, Hillsboro 0: W: Anderson goal, Hall shutout.

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Bethel 5, Graham 1: B: Norris goal 2 assists, Etmans goal assist.

Botkins 6, Graham 0

Calvary Christian 12, Middletown Christian 0

Celina 7, Greenville 0

East Central (IN) 0, Badin 0: B: Sakach shutout.

Fairborn 3, Tecumseh 1

Northmont 5, Sidney 2

Southeastern 3, Indian Lake 2: IL: Hurley goal assist.

Springfield Shawnee 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: SS: Fout goal assist, Graham shutout.

St. Marys 3, Bellefontaine 0

Troy 6, Carroll 4

Wayne 10, Yellow Springs 0: W: O’Connor 3 goals 1 assist, Saidi 3 goals, Wayman shutout.

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Botkins 143, Indian Lake 177: B: Meyer 33, Monnin 34.

Delphos St. John’s 151, New Knoxville 183

Fairmont 170, Wayne 186

Minster 175, Versailles 176

Newton 165, Mississinawa Valley 191: N: Bowser 36, Koffer 41.

Talawanda 171, Hamilton 174: H: Warner 43, Laboffe 43.

Troy 164, Xenia 193: T: Sargent 40, Egbert 40, Davis 40.

Girls Golf

Monday’s Results

Fort Loramie 178, Bluffton 227: FL: Gehret 40, Billing 44.

Jonathan Alder 211, Urbana 232

Sidney 230, Xenia 261

Tecumseh 202, London 213: T: Accurso 43.

Valley View 221, Miamisburg 251: VV: Shuey 51.

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Fairmont 0: Bigby d. McCappin 6-4, 6-0; Piec d. Jarosik 6-4, 6-0; Carpenter d. Murray 6-4, 6-2. Brandt/Schoen d. Josey/Beckman 6-1, 6-3; Paul/Doorley d. Clark/Cunningham 6-3, 6-2.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Milton Union 0: Hatsman d. Henderson 6-0 6-0; Powers d. Twentier 6-0 6-0; Jones d. Leffew 6-0 6-1. Newsom/Gilman d. Bobic/Hess 6-0 6-1; Rodgers/Watson d. Ammon/Metzger 6-1 6-0.

Lehman Catholic 3, Valley View 2

Stivers 5, Wayne 0

Troy 4, Northmont 1

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Middletown Christian 3, New Miami 0

Mt. Notre Dame 3, Badin 0

Waynesville 3, Wilmington 0

Xenia 3, Legacy Christian 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.