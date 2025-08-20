H.S. Results 8/19: Franklin tennis wins Red Racket River Rivalry Trophy

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 4, Miamisburg 0: Hess 2 goals 1 assist, Archibald goal assist, Miller goal.
Badin 4, Fairfield 1
Botkins 3, Bluffton 0: Bo: Meyer 2 goals, Paul goal.
Brookville 6, Newton 0: B: Seitz 3 goals, King 2 goals 2 assist, Cowens shutout.
Butler 6, West Carrollton 1
Carroll 4, Jonathan Alder 2
Centerville 3, Sycamore 0: C: Mace goal, Evans goal, Cutler goal.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Troy Christian 1: TC: Berner goal.
Fairborn 4, Stebbins 0
Fairmont 9, Middletown 2: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals 1 assist, Brock 2 goals 1 assist.
Franklin 7, Preble Shawnee 1
Indian Hill 2, Bellbrook 1: B: Markland goal.
Kenton 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Hudson goal.
Lakota East 2, Little Miami 0: LE: Jones goal, Edward goal, Maslin shutout.
London 2, Northeastern 0
Monroe 2, Harrison 1: M: Noe goal, Smallwood goal.
Northmont 9, Tecumseh 2: N: Powell 4 goals 1 assist, Bazile 2 goals 1 assist, Siefert 1 goal 2 assists. T: Mireles goal, Samosky goal.
Piqua 5, Xenia 2: P: Penrod 3 goals, Ahrens goal, Martinez goal.
Princeton 1, Lebanon 0
Wayne 5, Kenton Ridge 3
Monday’s Results
Emmanuel Christian 7, Springfield Shawnee 0
Hamilton 3, Middletown Christian 2: H: Brown goal, Flores goal, Garcia goal.
Legacy Christian 4, Landmark Christian 3
Troy 10, Sidney 1: S: Ambos goal. T: Francis 3 goals 1 assist, Murphy 3 goals 2 assists, Hipolito 2 goals.
Urbana 1, Marion Harding 1
Wilmington 1, Hillsboro 0: W: Anderson goal, Hall shutout.
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 3, Kenton 1
Eaton 1, Talawanda 0: T: Roberts goal, Moore shutout.
Kenton Ridge 4, Greenon 1
Lehman Catholic 1, Dayton Christian 1
Monroe 8, Clinton Massie 0
Springboro 3, Lakota East 0: S: Wright 2 goals, Elliot goal assist.
Tippecanoe 6, Greenville 0: T: Turner 2 goals, Curry goal assist, Burgbacher goal assist.
Valley View 7, Edgewood 1
Monday’s Results
Bethel 5, Graham 1: B: Norris goal 2 assists, Etmans goal assist.
Botkins 6, Graham 0
Calvary Christian 12, Middletown Christian 0
Celina 7, Greenville 0
East Central (IN) 0, Badin 0: B: Sakach shutout.
Fairborn 3, Tecumseh 1
Northmont 5, Sidney 2
Southeastern 3, Indian Lake 2: IL: Hurley goal assist.
Springfield Shawnee 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: SS: Fout goal assist, Graham shutout.
St. Marys 3, Bellefontaine 0
Troy 6, Carroll 4
Wayne 10, Yellow Springs 0: W: O’Connor 3 goals 1 assist, Saidi 3 goals, Wayman shutout.
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 169, Newton 183: N: Koffer 39, Bowser 40.
Fort Loramie 158, Botkins 161: B: Meyer 39, Monnin 40. FL: Cotner 37, Bornhorst 39, Tennery 39.
Tecumseh 164, London 175
Monday’s Results
Botkins 143, Indian Lake 177: B: Meyer 33, Monnin 34.
Delphos St. John’s 151, New Knoxville 183
Fairmont 170, Wayne 186
Minster 175, Versailles 176
Newton 165, Mississinawa Valley 191: N: Bowser 36, Koffer 41.
Talawanda 171, Hamilton 174: H: Warner 43, Laboffe 43.
Troy 164, Xenia 193: T: Sargent 40, Egbert 40, Davis 40.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Greeneview 207, Wilmington 208
Greenville 201, Xenia 287: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 45. X: Wheldon 67, Cox 69.
Miami East 211, Covington 242: ME: Stevens 48, Potter 53.
Monday’s Results
Fort Loramie 178, Bluffton 227: FL: Gehret 40, Billing 44.
Jonathan Alder 211, Urbana 232
Mechanicsburg 202, Greenon 234: M: DeLong 48, Heizer 49, Hysell 49.
Sidney 230, Xenia 261
Tecumseh 202, London 213: T: Accurso 43.
Valley View 221, Miamisburg 251: VV: Shuey 51.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Franklin 5, Carlisle 0
Miamisburg 5, Wayne 0
Monday’s Results
Alter 5, Fairmont 0: Bigby d. McCappin 6-4, 6-0; Piec d. Jarosik 6-4, 6-0; Carpenter d. Murray 6-4, 6-2. Brandt/Schoen d. Josey/Beckman 6-1, 6-3; Paul/Doorley d. Clark/Cunningham 6-3, 6-2.
Chaminade Julienne 5, Milton Union 0: Hatsman d. Henderson 6-0 6-0; Powers d. Twentier 6-0 6-0; Jones d. Leffew 6-0 6-1. Newsom/Gilman d. Bobic/Hess 6-0 6-1; Rodgers/Watson d. Ammon/Metzger 6-1 6-0.
Lehman Catholic 3, Valley View 2
Stivers 5, Wayne 0
Troy 4, Northmont 1
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Botkins 3, Temple Christian 0
Edgewood 3, Valley View 0
Fairborn 3, Stebbins 1
Fort Loramie 3, Minster 0
Lebanon 3, Milford 2
Roger Bacon 3, Badin 1
Ross 3, Hamilton 0
Sidney 3, Troy 2
Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0
Troy Christian 3, Newton 1
Versailles 3, Anna 0
Xenia 3, Piqua 1
Monday’s Results
Middletown Christian 3, New Miami 0
Mt. Notre Dame 3, Badin 0
Waynesville 3, Wilmington 0
Xenia 3, Legacy Christian 0
