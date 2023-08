H.S. Results 8/22: Lehman Catholic’s Dexter nets six goals

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, Miamisburg 1: A: Miller goal, Sweeney goal, Fisher assist.

Badin 4, Elder 1: B: Eldridge 3 goals 1 assist, Friedel 2 assists, Parr 8 saves.

Beavercreek 2, Monroe 0: B: Guiliano goal, McGovern goal, Wamsley shutout. M: Burggraf 8 saves.

Brookville 1, Milton-Union 1: B: Sucher goal, Byrne assist, Cowens 6 saves.

Butler 10, West Carrollton 0

Dayton Christian 7, Newton 1

Dixie 7, Urbana 1: D: Emrick 2 goals, Hall 2 goals, Sexton 9 saves.

Eaton 4, Franklin 2: E: Downs 1 goal 2 assists, Fitch 14 saves. F: Balhetchet goal, Guisse goal.

Fairfield 4, Madeira 0: F: Cunningham 2 goals, Moses Jr. goal assist, Ba goal.

Lebanon 2, Carroll 1: C: Kruse goal, Seymour assist.

Legacy Christian 4, Ponitz 2

Northmont 3, Tecumseh 0: N: Islam goal, Ibe goal, Eloi goal. T: Samosky 7 saves.

Piqua 1, Xenia 0: X: Puttin 1 save. P: Heath 9 saves shutout.

Springboro 1, Lakota West 0: LW: Beneteau 5 saves.

Stebbins 9, Fairborn 0: S: Zhabirov 4 goals, Fierro 2 goals, Piper shutout 3 saves.

Sycamore 1, Centerville 1

Tippecanoe 9, Greenville 0: T: Ransom 2 goals 2 assists, Haas 2 goals 1 assist, Jergens shutout.

Wayne 7, Valley View 0: A: Miller goal, Sweeney goal, Fisher assist.

Monday’s Results

Cin. Christian 4, Finneytown 0: CC: Reed 2 goals 1 assist, Davalos goal, Ball goal.

Fenwick 1, Middletown 1: M: Murphy goal.

Graham 6, Emmanuel Christian 3: G: Powell 3 goals 1 assist, Rembold 2 goals 2 assists, Goldsberry 11 saves. EC: Schetter 2 goals, Connor goal.

London 10, Northeastern 1: L: Langhurst 3 goals, Kennell 2 goals 1 assist, Langhurst 2 goals 1 assist.

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Rohrer 4 goals, Barnes goal, Haymaker 4 assists.

Preble Shawnee 4, Middletown Christian 0: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Forrer goal, Roell 2 assists.

Sidney 2, Bellefontaine 0: S: Van Tilburgh goal, Martinez goal assist, Brewer shutout 4 saves. B: Torsell 13 saves.

Waynesville 7, Edgewood 0

Yellow Springs 7, Newton 0: YS: Miller 3 goals, Matterson 4 assists, Chaiten shutout 1 save.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Kenton 1: BL: Gulick 2 goals, Forsythe assist, Chamberlain assist.

Bethel 8, Kenton Ridge 3: KR: Fyffe 3 goals, Chevrette assist.

Botkins 11, Graham 2: G: Turner goal, Yukon goal.

Cin Country Day 3, McNicholas 2

Lehman Catholic 11, Ponitz 1: LC: Dexter 6 goals, Kolb 1 goal 3 assists, Giguere save.

Mariemont 2, Ross 1

Preble Shawnee 4, Brookville 3

Springboro 1, Lakota East 0: LE: Schneider 3 saves.

Taylor 4, Talawanda 0

Tippecanoe 10, Greenville 0: T: Shafer 2 goals 2 assists, Davis 1 goal 2 assists, Dettwiller 1 goal 2 assists.

Twin Valley South 11, Carlisle 0: TVS: Thompson 2 goals 2 assists, Burkett 2 goals 1 assist, Maggard 2 goals.

Ursuline Academy 3, Lakota West 2

Wyoming 8, Fenwick 1

Yellow Springs 2, Belmont 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Northmont 0: A: Schrimpf 3 goals, Roddy goal, Southworth goal.

Bellbrook 2, Beavercreek 1

Butler 3, Fairmont 3: B: Decker 3 goals, Hanks 5 saves.

Centerville 3, Oak Hills 1

East Central 1, Badin 0

Indian Lake 6, Southeastern 0: IL: Shaner 3 goals, Biederman 2 goals 1 assist, Hill shutout 4 saves.

Little Miami 3, Hamilton 0

Middletown Madison 2, Dayton Christian 1: MM: Walker goal, Brandel goal, Friend 12 saves.

Northwestern 9, Springfield 0

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 187, Miami Valley 190: DC: Fleming 44, McCane 44.

Monday’s Results

Northmont 170, Miamisburg 183: N: Morgan 40, Dawson 41.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Northwestern 212, Greeneview 272: N: Monroe-McCoy 40, Ryder 51.

Monday’s Results

Greenon 232, Mechanicsburg 241: M: Ford 53, Rausch 54.

Northmont 220*, Beavercreek 220: N: Schmaltz 66.

Urbana 196, Tecumseh 242: T: Peters 54, Swearingen 57.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 4, Miami Valley 1

Tippecanoe B 5, Xenia 0

Upper Arlington B 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Husted 6-1 6-1; Gongora (CJ) d. Bracco 7-5 6-2; Kramer (UA) d. Evy Powers 6-4 6-2; Morin/Kegg (UA) d. Juniewicz/Acuna 6-4 6-0; Gupta/Caruso (UA) d. Keeton/Musto 6-3 6-4.

Monday’s Results

Northmont 3, Troy 2: Braswell def. Niemi 6-4 6-4; Kelsey def. Short 6-4 6-4; Buxton def. Logan 7-5 6-1; Rogers/Turnbull def. Robinson/Hibbard 1-6 7-5 (10-8); Bennett/West def. Scranton/Wilson 6-3 7-6 (7-5).

Springboro 3, Tippecanoe 2: Tomlin (S) d. Bauer, 6-3 6-2; Meys (S) d. Tobias, 4-6 6-2 (7); Collins (T) d. Sriremji, 6-2 6-4; Bailey/Pajar (S)i d. Patel/Waibel, 5-7 7-6 (7) (6); Snipes/Staub (T) d. Miller/Frost, 6-1 6-2.

Tecumseh 3, Urbana 2: Russell (T) def Ryan 6-0, 6-1; Thomson (T) def Turner 6-0, 6-2; Manning (T) def Lemons 6-1, 6-0; Johnson/Hughes (U) d. Owens/Harrison 6-3, 6-0; Schelle/Hughes (U) d. Wood/Young 6-3 6-2.

Tippecanoe B 3, Springboro B 2: Spangler (T) d Wipperman, 7-5 6-4; Lipps (T) d. Isgro, 6-3 6-1; Mathew (S) d. Bathgate, 6-4 6-0; Koveleski/McMaken (T) d. Kregg/Astiaillo, 6-1 6-2; Allitta/Lill (S) d. McCormick/Beam, 7-5 6-4.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Fort Loramie 3, Minster 0

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Morris 7 kills, McCormick 17 assists, Aselage 5 digs.

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Bellbrook 0: Be: Pavlak 8 kills, Davis 9 assists, Lobberecht 5 digs.

Cedarville 3, Bradford 0

