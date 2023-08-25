H.S. Results 8/24: Beavercreek football postponed, Eaton cruises to win

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Eaton 49, Richmond 7

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Badin 8, Landmark 0: B: Brown 2 goals 2 assists, Eldridge 3 goals 1 assist, Warner 2 goals 2 assists.

Bellbrook 3, Waynesville 1

Carroll 3, Butler 3: C: Seymour 2 goals 1 assist, Truckenmiller goal.

Dixie 7, Urbana 1: D: Emrick 2 goals, Hall 2 goals, Bemis goal assist.

Greenon 10, Northeastern 3

Jackson Center 7, Bellefontaine 2: B: Latimer goal assist, Hoskins goal.

Kenton 4, Benjamin Logan 0

Mariemont 3, Ross 0

Middletown 6, Fairborn 0: M: Profitt 2 goals, Murphy goal assist.

Milton-Union 2, Lehman Catholic 1: MU: Keys goal, Schauer goal, Quesinberry assist.

Summit Country Day 5, Roger Bacon 1

Sycamore 0, Springboro 0

Stebbins 2, Springfield 0: St: Zhabirov 2 goals, Fierro assist, Homan assist.

Wednesday’s Results

Wyoming 6, Talawanda 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Finneytown 2, Northwest 1

Greeneview 15, Madison Plains 0: G: Waggoner 3 goals, Sandlin 2 goals, Smith 2 goals.

Milford 6, Sycamore 0

Milton-Union 1, Lehman Catholic 0: MU: Berberich goal, Jacobs assist, McCarroll shutout.

Oakwood 2, Valley View 1: O: Makkas 2 goals, Goeller assist, Russell assists. VV: Abner goal, Battle assist.

Oak Hills 9, Ursuline Academy 2

West Liberty-Salem 10, Fairbanks 0: WLS: Dunham 3 goals 1 assist, Hollar 2 goals 1 assist.

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Alter 0

Fairborn 5, Stebbins 1

Miamisburg 3, Hamilton 0: M: Adams 2 goals, Griner goal assist, Saleh shutout 4 saves.

Seton 5, Fairfield 0

Tecumseh 6, Wayne 5: T: Spencer 3 goals.

Troy 1, Sidney 0: T: Kovacs goal, Fleenor shutout 6 saves.

Waynesville 8, Madeira 1: W: Erbach 3 goals 2 assists, Woody 3 goals 1 assist, Erbach 2 goals.

Boys Golf

Wedneday’s Results

Northmont 166, Brookville 214: N: Morgan 39, Davis 41.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Tecumseh 167, Bellefontaine 172: T: Stafford 35, Nickell 42.

Wednesday’s Results

Greenville 204, Sidney 225: G: Cox 47, Chrisman 50. S: Werntz 49, Carlson 52.

Tippecanoe 187, Northmont 200: N: Fosberg 43.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0: Errett d. Russell, 6-3 6-0; McGillivray d. Thomson, 6-0 6-0; Wolfe d. Manning, 6-2 6-1; Parke/Risner d. Hagenuch/Owens, 6-0 6-1; Clark/Roines d. Wood/Young.

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 3, Springboro 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Szmajkowski 6-1 6-0; Gongora (CJ) d. Meys 6-4 6-4; Powers (CJ) d. Sriramji 6-4 6-0; Bailey/Pajari (S) d. Juniewicz/Parisi 6-2 6-3; Frost/Baker (S) d. Acuna/Keeton 7-5 6-2.

Northmont 5, Tecumseh 0: Braswell d. Russell, 6-1 6-0; Kelsey d Thomson, 6-2 6-0; Buxton d. Manning, 6-0 6-1; Hibbard/Robinson d. Owens/Harrison, 6-0 6-0; Scranton/Wilson d. Wood/Hansgen, 6-0 6-0.

Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Bauer d. Niemi 6-1, 6-0; Waibel d. Short 6-4, 6-1; Tobias d. Logan 6-3, 6-1; Morgan Collins/Patel d. Rogers/Turnbull 6-4, 6-3; Kara Snipes/Staub d. Bennett/West 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe B 5, Chaminade Julienne 0

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Fenwick 1

Botkins 3, Bradford 0

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0: FL: Barhorst 31 assists 8 digs, Hoying 9 kills, Albers 5 aces.

Parkway 3, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Adams 13 digs, Geise 13 digs, Baker 23 assists.

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 0: Ti: Aselage 10 kills, Krimm 17 assists, Clawson 14 digs 5 aces.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

