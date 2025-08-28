H.S. Results 8/27: Robillard scores twice to lead Centerville

Wednesday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 4, Kenton Ridge 0

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, Troy Christian 3: A: Miller goal, Snyder goal.

Badin 8, Eaton 0: B: Questa 2 goals 2 assists, Hall 2 goals, Aichele shutout.

Beavercreek 9, Miamisburg 0

Bellefontaine 2, River Valley 1: B: Hudson goal, Turner goal.

Butler 15, Greenville 1

Calvary Christian 9, Lima Central Catholic 3: CC: Buchenroth 3 goals 2 assists, Dillon 2 goals.

Carroll 1, Dayton Christian 0: C: Haggerty goal.

Centerville 3, Northmont 0

Colerain 4, Hamilton 1

Fairborn 4, West Carrollton 1

Fairmont 1, Wayne 0: F: Herman goal, Dewald, Fourman shutout.

Fenwick 5, Edgewood 0

Lakota East 3, Middletown 0: LE: Edwards goal, Jones goal, Bikoko goal, Maslin shutout.

Lakota West 4, Fairfield 0: LW: Marchand 3 goals, Ghanem goal.

Legacy Christian 0, Brookville 0: B: Cowens shutout.

Madison Christian 2, Emmanuel Christian 1

Middletown Christian 3, Norwood 0

Milton-Union 3, Valley View 2: MU: Forrest goal assist, Fraley goal assist, Thompson goal.

Northwest 2, Talawanda 0

Oakwood 2, Monroe 0

Piqua 3, Stebbins 1: P: Streib goal, Penrod goal, Martinez 2 assists.

Sidney 7, Xenia 1: S: Danklefsen 4 goals 2 assists, Dia 2 goals, Ambos goal assist.

Spring Valley 2, Ponitz 0

Springboro 8, Springfield 0

Troy 2, Tippecanoe 2

Wilmington 4, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Tecu 2 goals, Angelica goal, Wulff goal.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 0

Butler 10, Greenville 0

Centerville 3, Northmont 1: C: Robillard 2 goals, Aydelott goal.

Fairmont 8, Wayne 0

Piqua 1, Stebbins 1

Springboro 9, Springfield 0

Troy 1, Tippecanoe 0: T: Fleenor shutout.

Tuesday’s Results

Anderson 3, Lebanon 2

Carlisle 9, Yellow Springs 0: C: Jones 2 goals, Smalley 2 goals, Combs, Steckel shutout.

Clinton-Massie 7, Wilmington 0

Delphos St. John’s 2, Coldwater 2

Fairfield 3, Lakota West 1

Fenwick 4, Edgewood 1

Hamilton 2, Colerain 1: H: Ramey goal, Thieken goal.

Lakota East 6, Middletown 0

Legacy Christian 4, Brookville 0

Newton 5, National Trail 1

Oakwood 3, Monroe 0: O: Morrissey 3 goals, Camacho shutout.

Ross 5, Eaton 0

Summit Country Day 5, Waynesville 0

Boys Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Hamilton 172, Colerain 192: H: Taylor 41, Warner 41.

National Trail 154, Twin Valley South 176

Piqua 178, Xenia 205: P: Lawson 42, Walling 44, Funderburg 44.

Tecumseh 159, Kenton Ridge 189: T: Stafford 31.

Troy 155, Stebbins 193: T: Davis 37, Egbert 38.

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 156, Anna 181: B: Heuker 37, Meyer 38.

Clinton-Massie 161, Miami Trace 167, Washington C.H. 173: CM: DeHart 38.

Versailles 154, Pakrway 174: V: Phlipot 37, Wagner 38.

Wayne 169, Fairborn 224: W: Haney 38, Moore 39.

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Eaton 225, Centerville B 242: E: Hittle 46.

Tuesday’s Results

Russia 206, Covington 246

Girls Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 3, Kenton 2

Butler 5, Sidney 0

Centerville 5, Bellbrook 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Tippecanoe 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Kovaleski 6-2 6-1; Powers (CJ) d. Lieber 6-1 7-5; Schroeder (T) d. Jones 6-3 6-1. Waibel/McCormick (T) d. Gilman/Newsom 6-4 6-1; Rodgers/Good (CJ) d. Kozen/Bathgate 7-6 6-4.

Cin. Country Day 5, Valley View 0

Eaton 4, Greenville 1

Fairfield 3, Talawanda 2

Franklin 4, Preble Shawnee 2

Greeneview 4, Xenia 1

Northwestern 3, Milton Union 2

Oak Hills 3, Springboro B 2

Piqua 5, Wayne 0

Springboro W 4, Centerville 1

Tecumseh 3, Fairborn 2

Troy 5, Springfield 0

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Wayne 0

Bellbrook 3, Beavercreek 2

Celina 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Eaton 4, Brookville 1

Edgewood 4, Valley View 1

Fairborn 3, Sidney 2

Fairfield 3, Lakota West 1

Greenville 5, Stebbins 0

Lakota East 4, Fairfield 1

Middletown Madison 5, Greeneview 0

Monroe 4, Badin 1

Northmont 4, Springfield 1

Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1

Ross 5, Northwest 0

Springboro 4, Miamisburg 1

Talawanda 3, Seton ‘B’ 2

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Ponitz 3, Dunbar 0

Trotwood 3, Meadowdale 0

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 2

Fairmont 3, Wayne 1

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0

Middletown Christian 3, Northwest 0

Mississinawa Valley 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Newton 3, National Trail 0: Ne: Rapp 11 kills, Stetzel 21 assists 5 aces.

Piqua 3, Fairborn 0

Russia 3, Anna 0

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Morris 18 assists, Siefring 10 digs.

Tri-Village 3, Twin Valley South 0

Versailles 3, Celina 0

Wilmington 3, Clinton-Massie 2

Xenia 3, Greenville 2

