H.S. Results 9/15: Briggs, Fyffe turn in 4 goals apiece for Kenton Ridge

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Bellefontaine 6, Northwestern 1: B: Turner 3 goals 1 assist, Konz 1 goal 2 assists.
Bethel 5, Miami East 2: B: Rincon 2 goals, Etmans 1 goal 2 assists, Sprague goal assist.
Indian Lake 3, Kenton Ridge 2: IL: Pequignot 3 goals, Stinebaugh 2 assists.
Jonathan Alder 7, Ben Logan 0
London 1, Springfield Shawnee 0
Spencerville 3, Sidney 2
Tecumseh 8, Graham 2: T: Esparza 3 goals 1 assist, Gallegos 2 goals, Gonzalez goal assist.
Trotwood 5, Meadowdale 4
Urbana 3, West Jefferson 2
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Alter 8, Valley View 0: A: Sheets 3 goals, VanDenabeele 1 goal 2 assists, Clough/Jones shutout.
Anna 5, West Liberty-Salem 0
Badin 2, Fairfield 2
Beavercreek 2, Lakota West 0
Ben Logan 4, Jonathan Alder 3
Kenton Ridge 8, Indian Lake 0: KR: Briggs 4 goals, Fyffe 4 goals, Swords shutout.
Middletown 8, West Carrollton 0: M: Cooper 2 goals, Dupee 2 goals, Ward 2 goals.
Milton-Union 3, Piqua 1: MU: Lowe goal, Rosenkranz goal, Copp goal.
Northmont 2, Butler 1: N: Bazile goal assist, Conti goal.
Northwestern 2, Bellefontaine 1: N: Roseberry goal assist, Rosenbaum goal. B: Shumaker goal.
Oakwood 0, Fairmont 0: O: Camacho shutout.
Reading 3, Cin. Christian 1
Springfield Shawnee 4, London 0
Urbana 3, North Union 0
Wayne 10, Ponitz 0
Wyoming 3, Hamilton 3
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Butler 5, West Carrollton 0
Chaminade Julienne 5, Troy 0
Eaton 5, Dixie 0
Fairborn 4, Greenon 1
Franklin 4, Carroll 1
Greenville 4, Lehman Catholic 1
London 5, Urbana 0
Middletown Madison 5, Preble Shawnee 0
Monroe 4, Valley View 1
Piqua 3, Xenia 2
Ross 4, Hamilton 1
Springboro 5, Bellbrook 0
Tecumseh 4, Sidney 1
Tippecanoe 4, Northwestern 1
Boys Golf
Monday’s Results
Fairfield 167, Oak Hills 171: F: Pennington 39, Piatt 41.
Fort Loramie 169, New Bremen 173: FL: Cotner 40, Gaier 41. NB: Pape 41, Rush 43.
Franklin Monroe 177, Twin Valley South 192: FM: Brumbaugh 40, Filbrun 42.
Minster 157, Anna 184: M: Prenger 36, Voisard 39.
Girls Golf
Monday’s Results
Centerville 246, Wayne 254
Fort Loramie 188, Bethel 200: FL: Pleiman 45, Billing 45.
Fort Recovery 208, Russia 220: FR: Knapke 48, Evers 49.
Mechanicsburg 214, Ridgedale 275: M: DeLong 46, Stout 55.
Valley View 225, Eaton 235: VV: Kleinberg 48.
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Anna 3, New Knoxville 2
Badin 3, Bellbrook 0
Coldwater 3, Defiance 0
Mason 3, Fenwick 2
Piqua 3, Xenia 1
Ponitz 3, Jefferson 0
Preble Shawnee 3, Belmont 0
Ross 3, Colerain 0
Sidney 3, Troy 2
Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Mader 10 kills, Clawson 8 aces, Morris 15 assists.
Trotwood 3, Clark Montessori 0
