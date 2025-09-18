H.S. Results 9/17: Centerville boys golf wins GWOC tournament

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Ben Logan 5, Springfield Shawnee 0
Indian Lake 2, Graham 1
Jonathan Alder 5, London 0
Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Fould goal assist, Brandeberry shutout.
Urbana 1, Tecumseh 0
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 2, Badin 1: B: Jung goal. A: Archibald 2 goals, Hess assist.
Belmont 5, Stivers 0
Brookville 5, Carlisle 0: B: Fowler 2 goals, King goal assist, Cowens shutout.
Butler 10, Xenia 0
Calvary Christian 4, Northside Christian 0
Carroll 2, McNicholas 0: C: Haggerty goal, Wagner goal.
Centerville 4, Wayne 0
Cin. Christian 2, Cin. Country Day 0: CC: Burton goal, Hare goal, King shutout.
Edgewood 2, Franklin 1
Fairmont 4, Beavercreek 1: B: Trimmer goal.
Franklin Monroe 5, Twin Valley South 0: FM: Addis 3 goals, Huang goal, Reed goal.
Middletown Christian 6, Catholic Central 0: MC: Skaggs 4 goals 1 assist, Gross 2 goals 2 assists, Riegert shutout.
Middletown Madison 4, Northeastern 1: MM: Growcock goal assist, Reece goal assist.
Monroe 1, Ross 0
Piqua 5, Sidney 1: S: Dia goal.
Springboro 6, Northmont 0
Tippecanoe 9, Fairborn 1: T: Robinson 2 goals 2 assists, Smith 2 goals 2 assists.
Waynesville 7, Eaton 1
West Jefferson 6, Madison Christian 1
Wilmington 1, Clinton-Massie 0: W: Johnson goal.
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 5, Fenwick 0: A: Sheets 2 goals 1 assist, Clough/Jones shutout.
Badin 3, McNicholas 0: B: Borg goal, Even goal, McFarland goal.
Centerville 10, Wayne 0
Graham 5, Indian Lake 0: G: McAlexander 2 goals 2 assists, Johnston shutout.
Greenville 7, West Carrollton 0: G: Lyons 3 goals, Elam 3 goals, Crampton/Wright shutout.
Jonathan Alder 9, London 1
Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Fyffe 5 goals, Briggs 3 assists, Swords shutout.
Miamisburg 1, Springfield 0
Northwestern 3, North Union 2: N: Deards 3 goals, Errett 2 assists.
Springboro 3, Northmont 1
Springfield Shawnee 0, Ben Logan 0
Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0
Troy 7, Stebbins 0
Tuesday’s Results
Cin. Country Day 10, Cin. Christian 0
Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 1: W: Mellinger goal.
Coldwater 0, Continental 0
Edgewood 4, Franklin 1
Greeneview 7, Springfield 3: S: Burcham 2 goals.
Lebanon 2, Loveland 1
Legacy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 1, St. Marys 0
Preble Shawnee 6, Dixie 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Ford 2 goals, Murphy shutout.
Ross 2, Monroe 0: R: Taylor goal, Atkinson goal, Michel shutout.
Stivers 3, Belmont 0: S: Curtis 2 goals, Richter goal, Halpin shutout.
Sycamore 9, Hamilton 0
Girls Tennis
MVTCA Area Rankings
Division I
1. Centerville; 2. Beavercreek; 3. Springboro; 4. Bellbrook; 5. Troy; 6. Butler; 7. Greenville; 8. Fairborn; 9. Fairmont; 10. Miamisburg.
Division II
1. Miami Valley; 2. Oakwood; 3. Chaminade Julienne; 4. Tippecanoe; 5. Alter; 6. Eaton; 7. Kenton Ridge; 8. Northwestern; 9. Franklin; 10. Lehman Catholic.
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 4, Tippecanoe 1
Bellbrook 5, Northmont 0
Eaton 3, Alter 2
Kenton Ridge 5, Fairborn 0
Miami Valley 5, Miamisburg 0
Monroe 4, Fairmont 1
Oakwood 5, Middletown Madison 0
Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 2
Talawanda 4, McAuley 1
Tecumseh 4, Urbana 1
Troy 3, Northwestern 2
West Carrollton 4, Xenia 1
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 4, Milton-Union 1
Bellefontaine 3, Northwestern 2
Greenville 4, Sidney 1
Harrison 5, Edgewood 0
Kenton Ridge 5, Urbana 0
Lebanon 3, Talawanda 2
Lima Bath 4, Lehman Catholic 1
McAuley 4, Ross 1
Oak Hills 5, Middletown 0
Oakwood 5, Carlisle 0
Springboro 5, Wayne 0
Stebbins 3, West Carrollton 2
Sycamore 5, Fairfield 0
Tecumseh 3, London 2
Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0
Troy 4, Piqua 1
Valley View 3, Brookville 2
Boys Golf
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
At Glenview
Qualifying Teams: 1. Lakota West 299 (Fujiwara 67, Wullenweber 71, Krummen 83, Johnston 80, Treherne 81); 2. Lakota East 303 (Hayes 72, Harden 76, Smith 79, Hoover 77, Keller 78); 3. Loveland 306; 4. Moeller.
Division III
At Shelby Oaks
Qualifying Teams: 1. Lehman Catholic 313 (Williams 78, Frantz 80, Ulbrich 78, Rigel 82, Petersen 77); 2. Botkins 327 (Heuker 81, Meyer 77, Dietz 88, Monnin 83, Koenig 86); 3. Russia 333 (Counts 82, Voisard 86, Bergman 84, Monnin 94, Hoehne 81); 4. Emmanuel Christian 339 (Kohl 79, Linson 81, Hoying 90, Hoying 91, Gainer 89).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Lefevre (Fort Recovery) 75; Woolley (Jackson Center) 78; Hazelbaker (Jackson Center) 82; Barhorst (Troy Christian) 82.
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Sidney 157, Fairlawn 172: F: Maddy 39, Abke 44, Hammond 44. S: Taylor 38, Goffena 38.
GWOC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Centerville 286; Springboro 292; Beavercreek 303; Northmont 327; Fairmont, Miamisburg, Wayne 331.
Individual Results: Haney (Wayne) 66; Allen (Centerville) 71; Dixon (Springboro) 71; Jasti (Centerville) 71; Reddy (Centerville) 71.
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 160, Springfield 179
Middletown 208, Norwood 215
Girls Golf
Wednesday’s Results
Sidney 240, Lehman Catholic 241
GWOC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Springboro 318; Centerville 336; Fairmont 394; Northmont 401; Beavercreek 405.
Individual Results: Snow (Centerville) 75, Dunkle (Springboro) 76, Brown (Springboro) 77.
GMC Tournament
Team Results (Top 5): Sycamore 630; Lakota East 668; Mason 680; Oak Hills 730; Lakota West 819.
Tuesday’s Results
Bethel 202, Miami East 232: ME: Stevens 52, Minnich 59.
New Bremen 202, Fort Recovery 205
Wilmington 182, Hillsboro 203: W: Conley 41, Earley 44.
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Centerville 3, Northmont 0
London 3, Graham 0
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Twin Valley South 2
Arcanum 3, Tri-Village 1
Centerville 3, Springboro 2
Clinton-Massie 3, Wilmington 2
Coldwater 3, Versailles 0
Dixie 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Edgewood 3, Franklin 1
Fenwick 3, Badin 0
Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0
Middletown 3, Hamilton 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Newton 0
Northmont 3, Wayne 1
Parkway 3, New Bremen 2
Russia 3, Fairlawn 0
Stivers 3, Belmont 0
Sycamore 3, Hamilton 1
Tippecanoe 3, Troy 0: Ti: Clawson 10 kills, Mader 5 aces, Siefring 15 digs.
