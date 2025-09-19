H.S. Results 9/18: Springboro, Centerville girls win sectional golf tournaments

Week 5

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Belmont 20

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 7, Ross 0

Bethel 9, Sidney 0: B: Etmans 4 goals, Rincon 3 goals.

Botkins 2, Madeira 1

Carlisle 2, Eaton 0: C: Johnson 2 goals, Fox shutout.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Troy 1

Cin. Christian 3, Finneytown 1: CC: Ball 2 goals, Reed goal.

Dixie 6, Twin Valley South 1: D: Gentry 2 goals, Wells 2 goals.

Emmanuel Christian 2, Miami Valley 1

Fairborn 6, Wayne 3

Fairfield 3, Princeton 2: F: Cunningham goal, Lopez goal, Runyan goal.

Middletown 4, Colerain 2

Milton-Union 3, Miami East 1

Monroe 8, Franklin 0

Springboro 2, Lakota West 2: LW: Boyd goal, Dragon goal.

Sycamore 1, Lakota East 0

Tippecanoe 3, Alter 1: T: Mader 2 goals, Logan goal. A: Miller goal.

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 5, Springfield Shawnee 0

Indian Lake 2, Graham 1

Jonathan Alder 5, London 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Fould goal assist, Brandeberry shutout.

Ponitz 6, Meadowdale 0

Urbana 1, Tecumseh 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 9, Calvary Christian 0

Carroll 5, Valley View 4: VV: Sorrell 2 goals, Schmidt goal assist.

Cin. Christian 5, Finneytown 3

Eaton 8, Carlisle 1: E: Heggs 3 goals 1 assist, Gillenwater 2 goals 2 assists, Roberts 2 assists.

Fairfield 8, Princeton 0

Greeneview 5, Fairbanks 2: G: Sandlin 1 goal 2 assists, Simpson goal assist.

Lakota East 3, Sycamore 2

Lebanon 2, Walnut Hills 2: L: Nisonger 2 goals.

Lehman Catholic 5, Bethel 2

Miami East 3, Milton-Union 1

Newton 4, National Trail 0: Ne: Hines 2 goals 1 assist, Holbrook 2 goals 1 assist, Jackson shutout.

North Union 3, Bellefontaine 2

Oakwood 2, Dayton Christian 0: O: Meador 2 goals, Darr 2 assists, Camacho shutout.

Talawanda 1, Edgewood 0

Twin Valley South 4, Dixie 0: TVS: Butler 2 goals, Pope goal, Vaughn goal.

West Liberty-Salem 3, Greenon 2: WLS: Cline 2 goals, Wygal goal.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Fenwick 0: A: Sheets 2 goals 1 assist, Clough/Jones shutout.

Badin 3, McNicholas 0: B: Borg goal, Even goal, McFarland goal.

Centerville 10, Wayne 0

Graham 5, Indian Lake 0: G: McAlexander 2 goals 2 assists, Johnston shutout.

Greenville 7, West Carrollton 0: G: Lyons 3 goals, Elam 3 goals, Crampton/Wright shutout.

Jonathan Alder 9, London 1

Kenton Ridge 5, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Fyffe 5 goals, Briggs 3 assists, Swords shutout.

Miamisburg 1, Springfield 0

Northwestern 3, North Union 2: N: Deards 3 goals, Errett 2 assists.

Ponitz 8, Meadowdale 2

Springboro 3, Northmont 1

Springfield Shawnee 0, Ben Logan 0

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0

Troy 7, Stebbins 0

Girls Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Centerville; 2. Beavercreek; 3. Springboro; 4. Bellbrook; 5. Troy; 6. Butler; 7. Greenville; 8. Fairborn; 9. Fairmont; 10. Miamisburg.

Division II

1. Miami Valley; 2. Oakwood; 3. Chaminade Julienne; 4. Tippecanoe; 5. Alter; 6. Eaton; 7. Kenton Ridge; 8. Northwestern; 9. Franklin; 10. Lehman Catholic.

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Miamisburg 1

Chaminade Julienne 5, Carroll 0

Dixie 3, Greeneview 2

Eaton 4, Valley View 1

Edgewood 5, Spencer Center 0

Fairborn 4, Wayne 1

Franklin 4, West Carrollton 1

Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1

Lakota East 4, Colerain 1

Oak Hills 4, Fairfield 1

Sidney 4, Bellefontaine 1

Springboro 4, Madeira 1

Talawanda 4, Taylor 1

Troy 3, Greenville 2

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 4, Tippecanoe 1

Bellbrook 5, Northmont 0

Eaton 3, Alter 2

Kenton Ridge 5, Fairborn 0

Miami Valley 5, Miamisburg 0

Monroe 4, Fairmont 1

Oakwood 5, Middletown Madison 0

Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 2

Talawanda 4, McAuley 1

Tecumseh 4, Urbana 1

Troy 3, Northwestern 2

West Carrollton 4, Xenia 1

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 152, Minster 153: B: Monnin 36, Heuker 37.

Monroe 171, Eaton 182: M: Bohn 39, McKinney 42.

Russia 177, New Bremen 197: NB: Lennartz 45, Pape 49.

Versailles 165, Fort Loramie 170: V: Wagner 37, Phlipot 40.

Wednesday’s Results

Sidney 157, Fairlawn 172: F: Maddy 39, Abke 44, Hammond 44. S: Taylor 38, Goffena 38.

GWOC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Centerville 286; Springboro 292; Beavercreek 303; Northmont 327; Fairmont, Miamisburg, Wayne 331.

Individual Results: Haney (Wayne) 66; Allen (Centerville) 71; Dixon (Springboro) 71; Jasti (Centerville) 71; Reddy (Centerville) 71.

Girls Golf

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s ResultsDivision I

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: 1. Centerville 335 (Snow 86, Hartley 84, Durbin 78, Baldwin 87, Chapman 94); 2. Bellbrook 337 (Gregory 80, Knight 80, Shroyer 83, Knee 94, Bisignani 99); 3. Lebanon 342 (Donovan 72, Swartz 86, Lawrence 96, Tompkins 88, Riggs 103); 4. Kings 347.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Stringfield (Wayne) 78; Larson (Beavercreek) 85; Hittle (Eaton) 89; Molt (Wilmington) 89.

At Echo Hills

Qualifying Teams: 1. Springboro 312 (Brown 72, Dunkle 81, Grieshop 77, Lietzow 82, Bailey 83); 2. Tippecanoe 372 (Berning 75, Schreiner 91, Hanrahan 103, Kovaleski 103, Schreiner 104); 3. Greenville 377 (Cox 77, Chrisman-Paton 92, Trissel 105, Brinley 107, Fourman 103); 4. Fairmont 389 (Fuller 84, Dolson 89, Wilcheck 106, Stewart 117, Spirk 110).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Fosburg (Northmont) 81; Roelle (Oakwood) 88; Gray (Carroll) 89; Myers (Urbana) 89.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 186, Fort Recovery 188: FL: Tennery 41.

Wednesday’s Results

Sidney 240, Lehman Catholic 241

GWOC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Springboro 318; Centerville 336; Fairmont 394; Northmont 401; Beavercreek 405.

Individual Results: Snow (Centerville) 75, Dunkle (Springboro) 76, Brown (Springboro) 77.

GMC Tournament

Team Results (Top 5): Sycamore 630; Lakota East 668; Mason 680; Oak Hills 730; Lakota West 819.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 3, Russia 2

Badin 3, Carroll 0

Coldwater 3, Fort Recovery 2

Dixie 3, Newton 2

Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 2

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 1

McNicholas 3, Fenwick 1

New Bremen 3, Marion Local 0

Ross 3, Bellbrook 0

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Morris 16 assists, Siefring 15 digs.

Troy 3, Greenville 1

Versailles 3, New Knoxville 2

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Centerville 3, Northmont 0

London 3, Graham 0

Girls Field Hockey

Thursday’s Results

Oakwood 7, Talawanda 0

