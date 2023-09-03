H.S. Results 9/2: Week 3 football scores, boxes

PREP RESULTS

Football

Saturday’s Results

Badin 42, Edgewood 14

Col. South 28, Belmont 0

SBEP 40, Shroder 20

Wyoming 44, Aiken 6

Friday’s Results

Anderson 44, Lebanon 14

Anna 40, St. Henry 18

Ansonia 64, Dixie 6

Arcanum 6, Mississinawa Valley 0

Batavia 20, Clermont Northeastern 8

Beavercreek 39, Thurgood Marshall 8

Bellefontaine 45, Licking Heights 14

Big Walnut 41, Franklin 14

Bishop Hartley 21, Chaminade Julienne 7

Bloom-Carroll 42, Jonathan Alder 0

Bradford 44, New Miami 7

Brookville 48, Graham 6

Cedarville 27, Fairbanks 6

Celina 17, Van Wert 14

Centerville 28, Pickerington Central 17

Cin. College Prep 34, Norwood 16

Cin. Country Day 35, North College Hill 0

Clinton-Massie 24, Tri-Valley 14

Coldwater 35, Fort Recovery 7

Defiance 30, St. Marys 15

DuPont Manual (KY) 24, Taft 8

East Central 38, Moeller 28

Eaton 28, Talawanda 7

Elder 28, Springboro 7

Elida 30, Kenton 22

Fairborn 34, West Carrollton 6

Fenwick 23, Monroe 20

Fort Loramie 48, Covington 0

Hamilton 37, Mason 6

Harrison 35, Indian Hill 17

Indian Lake 28, Allen East 27

Kenton Ridge 3, Col. Mifflin 0

Kings 35, Walnut Hills 12

La Salle 14, Fairmont 7

Lakota West 33, Fairfield 0

Lehman Catholic 56, Ben Logan 14

Lima Bath 20, Lima Shawnee 17, OT

London 49, Western Brown 14

Marion Local 42, Minster 7

McCallie (TN) 34, St. Xavier 11

McNicholas 35, Goshen 7

Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 7

Miami East 17, Northwestern 15

Miamisburg 57, Ponitz 6

Middletown Madison 38, Troy Christian 7

Mount Healthy 22, Wilmington 7

New Bremen 50, Parkway 15

New Richmond 48, Western Hills 26

Northeastern 41, Catholic Central 8

Northland 37, Carroll 17

Northmont 47, Dunbar 16

Northridge 30, Carlisle 22

Oak Hills 21, Colerain 14

Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14

Preble Shawnee 28, National Trail 13

Princeton 30, Lakota East 16

Reading 70, Summit Country Day 7

Riverside 45, Spencerville 10

Roger Bacon 20, Hughes 14

Ross 48, Northwest 3

Southeastern 42, Triad 19

Springfield Shawnee 42, Tecumseh 14

Stebbins 17, Piqua 14

Sycamore 35, Middletown 17

Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6

Tri-County North 76, Dayton Christian 20

Tri-Village 35, Twin Valley South 14

Trotwood 21, Springfield 20

Turpin 42, Little Miami 20

Urbana 42, Bethel 17

Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21

Versailles 41, Delphos St. John’s 0

Wapakoneta 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Wayne 22, Akron SVSM 11

Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14

West Jefferson 49, Madison Plains 14

West Liberty-Salem 41, Greeneview 19

Williamsburg 34, Mariemont 28

Winton Woods 21, West Clermont 13

Xenia 24, Sidney 15

Zane Trace 17, North Union 14

Thursday’s Results

Alter 35, Meadowdale 0

Taylor 34, Gamble Montessori 8

Troy 16, Butler 7

BOX SCORES

ALTER 35, MEADOWDALE 0

A 14 14 7 0 – 35

M 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

A: Owens 17 run (Arcuri kick).

A: Jones 35 run (Arcuri kick).

Second Quarter

A: Russ 33 pass from Neace (Arcuri kick).

A: Russ 31 pass from Neace (Arcuri kick).

Third Quarter

A: Rose 43 run (Arcuri kick).

ANDERSON 44, LEBANON 14

L 7 7 0 0 – 14

A 15 7 8 14 – 44

First Quarter

A: Jallick 12 pass from Burnam (Berg run).

L: Koch 36 pass from Faler (Forte kick).

A: Berg 2 run (Goethe kick).

Second Quarter

L: Roddy 33 pass from Faler (Forte kick).

A: Berg 6 run (Goethe kick).

Third Quarter

A: Berg 27 run (Piening run).

Fourth Quarter

A: Berg 5 run (Goethe kick).

A: Smith 23 pass from Burnam (Goethe kick).

ARCANUM 6, MISSISSINAWA VALLEY 0

A 0 0 6 0 – 6

MV 0 0 0 0 – 0

Third Quarter

A: Jarrett pass from Miller (fail).

BROOKVILLE 49, GRAHAM 6

B 7 21 14 7 – 49

G 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

B: Mehr 49 run (Adams kick).

Second Quarter

B: Lenser 5 run (Adams kick).

B: Adams 1 run (Adams kick).

G: Ward 32 pass from Stull (kick fail).

B: Hoover 14 pass from Mehr (Adams kick).

Third Quarter

B: Moore 10 run (Adams kick).

B: Karlsson 2 run (Adams kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Moore 7 run (Lamb kick).

CENTERVILLE 28, PICKERINGTON CENT. 17

PC 0 9 0 8 – 17

C 8 0 10 10 – 28

First Quarter

C: Newcomb 2 run (Newcomb run).

Second Quarter

PC: Goulet 43 FG.

PC: Harrison 76 interception return (pass fail).

Third Quarter

C: Gantz 34 FG.

C: Cowgill 7 pass from Wells (Gantz kick).

Fourth Quarter

C: Montgomery 14 pass from Wells (Gantz kick).

PC: Alexander 5 pass from Williams (Alexander run).

C: Gantz 29 FG.

EATON 28, TALAWANDA 7

T 0 0 0 7 – 7

E 7 0 21 0 – 28

First Quarter

E: Simpson 7 run (Hewitt kick).

Third Quarter

E: Atkins 29 run (Hewitt kick).

E: Orr 39 pass from Atkins (Hewitt kick).

E: Deem 7 pass from Atkins (Hewitt kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: McAfee 13 pass from Leitch (Motta kick).

ELDER 28, SPRINGBORO 7

S 0 0 0 7 – 7

E 14 7 0 7 – 28

First Quarter

E: Brass 12 run (Roth kick).

E: Brass 1 run (Roth kick).

Second Quarter

E: Thamann 6 run (Roth kick).

Fourth Quarter

E: Dugan 4 run (Roth kick).

S: Newdigate 35 run (Greenberg kick).

FENWICK 23, MONROE 20

M 0 0 7 13 – 20

F 0 3 14 6 – 23

Second Quarter

F: Morris 52 FG.

Third Quarter

F: Schmuelling 2 run (Morris kick).

M: Marcum 9 run (Sheridan kick).

F: Schmuelling 4 run (Morris kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Conkleton 17 run (Sheridan kick).

M: Jyan 1 run (kick fail).

F: Kiser 6 pass from Rickert (kick fail).

INDIAN LAKE 28, ALLEN EAST 27

AE 7 6 8 6 – 27

IL 0 7 7 14 – 28

First Quarter

AE: Pinks 2 run (Shafer kick).

Second Quarter

AE: Schultz 5 pass from Thompson (fail).

IL: Lillard 4 run (Cummins kick).

Third Quarter

IL: Clay 16 pass from Lillard (Cummins kick).

AE: Pinks 27 run (Clum run).

Fourth Quarter

AE: Thompson 1 run (fail).

IL: Lillard 6 pass from Lillard (Cummins kick).

IL: Cosby 2 run (Cummins kick).

LA SALLE 14, FAIRMONT 7

F 0 0 0 7 – 7

LS 7 7 0 0 – 14

First Quarter

LS: Kreidler 1 run (Schroer kick).

Second Quarter

LS: Welter 39 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Dunlevey 12 pass from Baker (Gehring kick).

LAKOTA WEST 33, FAIRFIELD 0

LW 21 7 3 2 – 33

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

LW: Mason 52 pass from Wiles (Brenner kick).

LW: Davis 30 fumble return (Benner kick).

LW: Gonzeles Jr. 3 run (Benner kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Wilson 31 pass from Wiles (Benner kick).

Third Quarter

LW: Benner 24 FG.

Fourth Quarter

F: Safety.

MIAMI EAST 17, NORTHWESTERN 15

N 7 0 0 8 – 15

ME 0 14 3 0 – 17

First Quarter

N: Estes 16 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).

Second Quarter

ME: McDaniel 21 interception return (Staley kick).

ME: Smith 18 interception return (Staley kick).

Third Quarter

ME: Staley 22 FG.

Fourth Quarter

N: Romine 6 pass from Smith (Smith reception).

NORTHMONT 47, DUNBAR 16

N 19 21 0 7 – 47

D 2 8 6 0 – 16

First Quarter

N: Wilkins 13 pass from Cortner (kick fail).

N: Wilkins 24 pass from Cortner (kick fail).

N: Wilkins 38 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

N: Safety.

Second Quarter

D: Graves 2 run (Young reception).

N: Wilkins 9 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

N: Wilkins 7 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

N: Lupton 3 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

Third Quarter

D: Wilson 24 interception return (run fail).

Fourth Quarter

N: Wilkins 21 pass from Staggs (Warren kick).

PRINCETON 30, LAKOTA EAST 16

LE 0 7 6 3 – 16

P 0 17 13 0 – 30

Second Quarter

LE: Hooks 1 run (Herr kick).

P: Hambrick 18 run (Evans kick).

P: Hunter 54 punt return (Evans kick).

P: Kimble 28 FG.

Third Quarter

P: Houston 42 pass from Hambrick (pass fail).

LE: Vogelmann 21 pass from Kitna (pass fail).

P: Birch 4 run (Evans kick).

Fourth Quarter

LE: Herr 22 FG.

ROSS 48, NORTHWEST 3

N 3 0 0 0 – 3

R 13 28 7 0 – 48

First Quarter

R: Caldwell 3 run (Sparks kick).

R: Caldwell 2 run (kick fail).

N: Walker 35 FG.

Second Quarter

R: Caldwell 1 run (Sparks kick).

R: Severance 80 run (Sparks kick).

R: Caldwell 1 run (Sparks kick).

R: Kugler 82 interception return (Sparks kick).

Third Quarter

R: Caldwell 9 run (Sparks kick).

STEBBINS 17, PIQUA 14

P 0 7 0 7 – 14

S 0 7 0 10 – 17

Second Quarter

P: Thomas 5 run (Heath kick).

S: Cunningham 54 pass from McCormick (Holman kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Harris 29 pass from McCormick (Holman kick).

P: Burns 3 run (Kuhlman kick).

S: Holman 25 FG.

SYCAMORE 35, MIDDLETOWN 17

M 10 7 0 0 – 17

S 7 14 7 7 – 35

First Quarter

M: King 39 FG.

M: Landers 1 run (King kick).

S: Harney 6 run (Schnelle kick).

Second Quarter

M: Schroeder 8 pass from Landers (King kick).

S: Garrett 88 pass from Truter (Schnelle kick).

S: Brenam 1 run (Schnelle kick).

Third Quarter

S: Harney 12 pass from Truter (Schnelle kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Harney 30 run (Schnelle kick).

TROY 16, BUTLER 7

B 0 0 0 7 – 7

T 0 0 7 9 – 16

Third Quarter

T: Manson 2 run (Stoltz kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Gorman 44 pass from Kirkpatrick (Stoltz kick).

B: Bates 10 run (Reckner kick).

B: Safety.

WAYNE 22, AKRON SVSM 11

SVSM 0 11 0 0 – 11

W 0 0 8 14 – 22

Second Quarter

SVSM: Johnson 31 run (Fielder reception).

SVSM: Dennee 34 FG.

Third Quarter

W: Portis 51 pass from Lewis (Miesse reception).

Fourth Quarter

W: Lewis 2 run (Shaw kick).

W: Williams-West 37 interception return (Heinrich kick).

WAYNESVILLE 34, BLANCHESTER 14

W 0 17 7 10 – 34

B 0 7 7 0 – 14

Second Quarter

W: Lundy 5 run (Berrey kick).

B: Musselman 57 pass from Sipple (Daniels kick).

W: Davis 33 pass from Amburgy (Berrey kick).

W: Berrey 35 FG.

Third Quarter

W: Lundy 9 run (Berrey kick).

B: Dick 11 pass from Sipple (Daniels kick).

Fourth Quarter

W: Berrey 23 FG.

W: Lundy 70 run (Berrey kick).

XENIA 24, SIDNEY 15

S 0 7 0 8 – 15

X 7 7 3 7 – 24

First Quarter

X: Underwood 44 pass from McManus (Leonard kick).

Second Quarter

S: Spradling 90 run (Flynn kick).

X: Jones 5 run (Leonard kick).

Third Quarter

X: Leonard 36 FG.

Fourth Quarter

X: Johnson 7 run (Leonard kick).

S: Fleming 72 pass from Herron (Herron reception).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Elder 0: B: McClure goal, Trimmer goal.

Centerville 5, Mason 0

Chaminade Julienne 4, Yellow Springs 0: Yates goal assist.

Eaton 9, Greenville 0: E: Downs 2 goals 2 assists, Kopf 2 goals 2 assists, Dungan 2 goals 1 assist.

Fairbanks 3, Ben Logan 2: BL: Miller goal, Stanley goal, Studebaker 2 assists. F: Kelley goal, Pacheco goal, Beekman goal.

Indian Hill 5, Carroll 4: C: Seymour 3 goals, Schumann goal assist, Bryant 2 assists.

McNicholas 0, Mariemont 0

Middletown Madison 1, Deer Park 0: MM: Dwyer goal, Chupka assist, Patterson shutout 7 saves.

Milton-Union 5, Bellefontaine 0: MU: Copp 3 goals, Schauer 1 goal 3 assists, Quesinberry goal. B: Torsell 2 saves.

Summit Country Day 3, Central (PA) 0

Troy Christian 2, Botkins 1: TC: Barnishin 2 goals, Myers 2 assists.

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Cin. Christian 4, New Richmond 0

Legacy Christian 0, Chaminade Julienne 0

Mariemont 5, Lehman Catholic 4: LC: Dexter 3 goals, Pannapara goal, Hudson assist.

McNicholas 4, Roger Bacon 3

Middletown Madison 7, Deer Park 0: MM: Norvell 2 goals 3 assists, Prince 2 goals 2 assists, Brandel 2 goals.

Mount Notre Dame 3, Beavercreek 1

Springboro 4, Troy 0: S: Blain 2 goals 1 assist, Hicks goal assist, Long goal assist.

Tippecanoe 2, Indian Hill 0: T: Wead goal, Landis goal, Shafer 2 assists.

West Liberty-Salem 7, Springfield Shawnee 0: WLS: Dunham 3 goals 2 assists, Jones 2 assists.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0: FL: Barhorst 39 assists, Brandewie 12 kills, Hoying 11 digs, Luthman 11 digs.

Troy Christian 3, Bradford 0

Friday’s Results

Newton 3, Emmanuel Christian 0: N: Rapp 12 kills, Velkoff 12 assists, Hall 4 digs 3 aces.

Girls Golf

Friday’s Results

Graham 204, Northwestern 216: G: Merritt 42. N: Monroe-McCoy 45.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.