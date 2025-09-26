H.S. Results 9/25: Tipp, Dunbar snag Thursday night football wins

Week 6

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Ponitz 0

Tippecanoe 62, Sidney 0

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Badin 8, Landmark 0: B: Questa 2 goals 2 assists, Aichele/Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 1, Butler 0: Be: Brenner goal, Walling assist, Martin shutout.

Brookville 7, Eaton 0: B: Seitz 2 goals 1 assist, King 2 goals, Cowens shutout.

Calvary Christian 8, Fairlawn 0

Cin. Christian 4, Clark Montessori 0: CC: Ball 1 goal 2 assists, King shutout.

Hamilton 1, Lakota East 1: H: Flores goal, Valencia assist.

Monroe 10, Edgewood 0

Preble Shawnee 7, Twin Valley South 0

Troy 2, Northmont 1: T: Murphy goal, Francis goal, Hipolito 2 assists.

Valley View 2, Carlisle 0

Wayne 12, Trotwood 0

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Kenton Ridge 1: BL: Todd 2 goals.

Fairborn 11, Greenville 0

Graham 3, London 0: G: Hanes goal assist, Powell goal, Gilbert goal, Griffin shutout.

Jonathan Alder 7, Indian Lake 2

Talawanda 3, Ross 1: T: Albarran goal assist, Hodgson goal assist, Hicks goal. R: Moeller goal.

Tecumseh 9, Springfield Shawnee 2: T: Gonzalez 3 goals 1 assist, Samosky 3 goals, Esparza 1 goal 4 assists.

Urbana 1, Northwestern 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Greeneview 8, West Jefferson 1: G: Sandlin 3 goals 1 assist, Simpson 3 goals 1 assist, Leonard 2 goals 1 assist.

Oakwood 1, Waynesville 0: O: Montgomery goal, Camacho shutout.

Sycamore 9, Middletown 0

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 2, Carroll 0: B: Even goal, McFarland goal, Niesen/Sakach shutout.

Butler 2, Sidney 1: B: Decker goal, Gyan goal.

Centerville 3, Miamisburg 0

Fairborn 4, Greenville 0

Graham 5, London 0: G: Turner 2 goals 1 assist, Daulton/Johnston shutout.

Jonathan Alder 11, Indian Lake 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Benjamin Logan 1: KR: Bair goal, Fyffe goal.

Mason 3, Lakota West 1

McNicholas 4, Fenwick 0

Miami East 6, West Liberty-Salem 2

Northmont 2, Fairmont 0

Springboro 1, Beavercreek 0

Springfield 1, Wayne 1: S: Erdman goal.

Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 0: SS: Mattern goal assist, Graham shutout.

Tippecanoe 8, Piqua 0: T: Mahl 2 goals, Curry 2 goals, Drum/Taylor shutout.

Urbana 3, Northwestern 1: U: Jenkins 2 goals, Hegyi goal.

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At Yankee Trace

Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 303 (Gochenouer 78, Kreusch 70, Anderson 83, Soin 75, Hein 80); 2. Fenwick 322 (Westerfield 81, Mulligan 83, Daviaux 84, Neeley 79, Lenz 79); 3. Chaminade Julienne 323 (Westendorf 71, Cartone 77, Farrell 86, Kolton 89, Whitt 95); 4. Oakwood 331 (McCarthy 79, Carlton 81, Bright 84, Nabholz 87, Wilkins 95).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Goecke (Carroll) 71; Morgan (Clinton-Massie) 77; Agee (Preble Shawnee) 79; Martin (Wilmington) 81.

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

At Windy Knoll

Qualifying Teams: 1. Bellbrook 289 (Gregory 76, Hunt 72, Miller 70, Reynolds 73, Seitz 74); 2. Sidney 303 (Goffena 75, Scully 75, Taylor 73, Steenrod 80, Tackett 84); 3. Butler 303 (Jacobs 71, Bardonaro 78, Holop 75, Eyler 79, Hale 87); 4. Tippecanoe 308 (Gustavson 73, Jackson 79, Gagnon 77, Paulet 84, Miller 79).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Stafford (Tecumseh) 71; Sargent (Troy) 71; Faulkner (Beavercreek) 72; Sin (Springfield) 73.

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Stillwater Valley

Qualifying Teams: 1. Ft. Loramie 402 (Pleiman 96, Gehret 98, Schafer 107, Billing 103, Tennery 105); 2. Ft. Recovery 402 (Knapke 96, Evers 95, Briner 108, Wenning 103, Pearson 110); 3. Milton-Union 407 (Case 88, Dehus 90, Crowe 104, Galentine 125); 4. Versailles 433 (Keiser 100, Happy 109, Schmitmeyer 114, Broerman 110, Grisez 118).

Area Individual Qualifiers: White (Houston) 75; McDaniel (Riverside) 83; Brewer (Tri-Village) 90; Donnelly (Graham) 94.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Tippecanoe 4, Eaton 1

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 3, Miamisburg 2

Fairborn 5, Greeneview 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Beavercreek 2

Middletown Madison 5, Preble Shawnee 0

Springboro 4, Lakota West 1

Tippecanoe 5, Milton-Union 0

Troy 5, Sidney 0

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

McAuley 3, Badin 1

Newton 3, Franklin Monroe 0: N: Laughman 14 assists, Rapp 12 kills, Denlinger 13 digs.

Wednesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: T: Post 8 kills, Morris 18 assists, Siefring 10 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.