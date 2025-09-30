H.S. Results 9/29: ‘Boro boys golf wins D-I sectional

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Urbana 0
Fairbanks 7, London 0
Indian Lake 4, Bellefontaine 1
Jonathan Alder 9, Springfield Shawnee 0
Lakota East 1, Loveland 0: LE: Jones goal, Maslin shutout.
Lima Shawnee 1, St. Marys 1
Tecumseh 9, Northwestern 1: T: Esparza 4 goals 3 assists, Gonzalez 3 goals, Samosky goal assist.
Waynesville 5, Yellow Springs 3
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Bellefontaine 7, Indian Lake 0: B: Shumaker 4 goals 1 assist, Stolly 2 goals, Whitaker shutout.
Butler 1, Centerville 0: B: Decker goal, Terry assist, Williamson shutout.
Coldwater 4, Allen East 1: C: Byer 2 goals, Bertke 2 goals.
Fairborn 5, Wayne 1
Fenwick 1, Wyoming 1
Kenton Ridge 4, Graham 0: KR: Fyffe 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez goal, Swords shutout.
Miamisburg 5, Xenia 0
Middletown Christian 4, West Carrollton 4
North Union 10, London 2
Northwestern 1, Tecumseh 0: N: Angell goal, Fultz shutout.
Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 1
Springfield 1, Piqua 1: S: Burcham goal.
Springfield Shawnee 1, Jonathan Alder 1
Tippecanoe 1, Waynesville 0: T: Perrault goal, Kettel assist, Taylor shutout.
Troy 1, Northmont 0
Twin Valley South 2, Cin. Christian 0: TVS: Butler 2 goals.
Urbana 3, Benjamin Logan 1
Boys Golf
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
At Yankee Trace
Qualifying Teams: 1. Springboro 291 (Hutcheson 74, Adams 77, Dixon 70, Rosko 73, Young 74); 2. Centerville 304 (Colton 76, Whitt 77, Reddy 73, Allen 79, Jasti 78); 3. Franklin 314 (Standifer 68, Francis 78, Robinson 88, Newsome 97, Truesdell 80); 4. Lebanon 321 (Eckerle 81, Morr 78, Rose 83, Boltz 79, Garrett 84).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Haney (Wayne) 73; Lees (Badin) 77; Adams (Fairmont) 77; Vocke (Badin) 79.
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Anna 3, Wapakoneta 0
Belmont 3, Ponitz 1
Coldwater 3, Russia 0
Fairlawn 3, Newton 1: N: Stetzel 18 assists, Denlinger 18 digs, Prickett 9 kills.
Loveland 3, Lebanon 2
New Bremen 3, Arcanum 0
Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Morris 28 assists, Siefring 10 digs.
Thurgood Marshall 3, Jefferson Township 0
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Centerville 3, Butler 2
Tecumseh 4, Stebbins 1
REPORTING RESULTS
