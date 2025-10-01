H.S. Results 9/30: Alter boys golf headed back to state

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, McNicholas 0: A: Miller 2 goals 1 assist, Hess goal assist, Kaufman shutout.

Badin 0, Chaminade Julienne 0: B: Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 0, Centerville 0

Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 0

Botkins 9, Temple Christian 0

Brookville 4, Milton-Union 0: B: Seitz 2 goals 1 assist, Allen goal assist, Cowens shutout.

Butler 2, Stebbins 0

Carroll 5, Fenwick 0: C: Haggerty 2 goals 2 assists, Lougeman/Memering shutout.

Cin. Christian 6, Purcell Marian 0: CC: Burton 3 goals, Ball 2 goals, Bosse/King shutout.

Fairbanks 8, Grove City Christian 0

Fairmont 9, Springfield 0: F: Niyonkuru 3 goals 1 assist, Weaver 3 goals, Dewald/Fourman shutout.

Piqua 17, Greenville 0: P: Penrod 3 goals 5 assists, Larger 3 goals, Stevens/Thompson/Willoughby shutout.

Preble Shawnee 6, Franklin Monroe 1: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Geise 1 goal 2 assists.

Ross 2, Franklin 0: R: Allen goal, Beske goal, Luther/Montgomery shutout.

Springboro 6, Wayne 1

Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 0

Troy 8, Fairborn 1

Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Morris 2 goals.

Walnut Hills 6, Hamilton 0

Wilmington 3, Goshen 2

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Urbana 0

Fairbanks 7, London 0

Indian Lake 4, Bellefontaine 1

Jonathan Alder 9, Springfield Shawnee 0

Lakota East 1, Loveland 0: LE: Jones goal, Maslin shutout.

Lima Shawnee 1, St. Marys 1

Miami Valley 3, Mars Hill 1

Ponitz 3, Stivers 1

Tecumseh 9, Northwestern 1: T: Esparza 4 goals 3 assists, Gonzalez 3 goals, Samosky goal assist.

Waynesville 5, Yellow Springs 3

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Belmont 7, Middletown Christian 4

Botkins 1, Continental 1

Brookville 2, Milton-Union 2: MU: Copp 2 goals.

Dixie 1, National Trail 0

Goshen 4, Wilmington 1: W: Benitez goal.

Lebanon 2, Turpin 2

Monroe 3, Talawanda 1

Oakwood 8, Middletown Madison 0: O: Altenburg 2 goals 1 assist, Montgomery 1 goal 2 assists, Camacho shutout.

Preble Shawnee 7, Tri-County North 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Leach 4 assists, Murphy/Lebsack shutout.

Ross 5, Franklin 1: R: Bush 2 goals, Taylor 1 goal 2 assists.

Southeastern 9, Northeastern 0: S: Henry 4 goals 1 assist, Spracklen 2 goals 2 assists, Choi/Horner shutout.

Spencerville 2, Calvary Christian 1

Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Heater goal assist, Schmidt goal.

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 7, Indian Lake 0: B: Shumaker 4 goals 1 assist, Stolly 2 goals, Whitaker shutout.

Butler 1, Centerville 0: B: Decker goal, Terry assist, Williamson shutout.

Coldwater 4, Allen East 1: C: Byer 2 goals, Bertke 2 goals.

Fairborn 5, Wayne 1

Fenwick 1, Wyoming 1

Kenton Ridge 4, Graham 0: KR: Fyffe 3 goals 1 assist, Gonzalez goal, Swords shutout.

Lehman Catholic 10, Meadowdale 0

Miamisburg 5, Xenia 0

Middletown Christian 4, West Carrollton 4

North Union 10, London 2

Northwestern 1, Tecumseh 0: N: Angell goal, Fultz shutout.

Springboro 3, Chaminade Julienne 1

Springfield 1, Piqua 1: S: Burcham goal.

Springfield Shawnee 1, Jonathan Alder 1

Stivers 1, Ponitz 1

Tippecanoe 1, Waynesville 0: T: Perrault goal, Kettel assist, Taylor shutout.

Troy 1, Northmont 0

Twin Valley South 2, Cin. Christian 0: TVS: Butler 2 goals.

Urbana 3, Benjamin Logan 1

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 300 (Gochenouer 72, Kreusch 74, Anderson 79, Soin 78, Hein 76); 2. Roger Bacon 308.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Adkins (Northwestern) 72; Stephens (Arcanum) 75.

Monday’s Results

Division III

At PipeStone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Botkins 319 (Heuker 83, Meyer 79, Dietz 79, Monnin 80, Koenig 81); 2. National Trail 326 (Laird 75, Brubaker 79, Gebhart 87, Rutan 85, Davies 89).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Counts (Russia) 78.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Yankee Trace

Qualifying Teams: 1. Springboro 291 (Hutcheson 74, Adams 77, Dixon 70, Rosko 73, Young 74); 2. Centerville 304 (Colton 76, Whitt 77, Reddy 73, Allen 79, Jasti 78); 3. Franklin 314 (Standifer 68, Francis 78, Robinson 88, Newsome 97, Truesdell 80); 4. Lebanon 321 (Eckerle 81, Morr 78, Rose 83, Boltz 79, Garrett 84).

Area Individual Qualifiers: Haney (Wayne) 73; Lees (Badin) 77; Adams (Fairmont) 77; Vocke (Badin) 79.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Arcanum 3, Twin Valley South 0

Badin 3, Alter 0

Botkins 3, Jackson Center 0

Centerville 3, Wayne 0

Coldwater 3, Miller City 0

Dixie 3, National Trail 0

Fenwick 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Goshen 3, Wilmington 1

Lebanon 3, Walnut Hills 0

Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: Rapp 12 kills, Stetzel 14 assists 5 aces, Denlinger 9 digs.

Ross 3, Franklin 0

Russia 3, Houston 0

Sidney 3, Piqua 0

Springboro 3, Northmont 1

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Post 11 kills, Morris 21 assists.

Tri-Village 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Troy 3, Stebbins 0

Monday’s Results

Anna 3, Wapakoneta 0

Belmont 3, Ponitz 1

Coldwater 3, Russia 0

Fairlawn 3, Newton 1: N: Stetzel 18 assists, Denlinger 18 digs, Prickett 9 kills.

Loveland 3, Lebanon 2

New Bremen 3, Arcanum 0

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Morris 28 assists, Siefring 10 digs.

Thurgood Marshall 3, Jefferson Township 0

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Centerville 3, Butler 2

Tecumseh 4, Stebbins 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.