H.S. Results 9/8: Unbeaten Oakwood girls blank Carroll

PREP RESULTS
CORRECTION
Football
Friday’s Results
Lehman Catholic 43, Fort Loramie 24
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Bellefontaine 0: BL: Simon goal, Todd goal.
Franklin Monroe 4, Union City 3
London 3, Northwestern 1
Milton-Union 9, Fairlawn 1
Ross 0, Colerain 0: R: Montgomery shutout.
Sidney 1, Upper Sandusky 1
Tecumseh 4, Indian Lake 1: IL: Pequignot goal. T: Esparza 2 goals 1 assist, Gallegos goal assist, Gonzalez goal.
Urbana 5, Springfield Shawnee 2
Valley View 9, Twin Valley South 0: VV: Morris 3 goals, Foss 2 goals.
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 3, Bellefontaine 2: BL: Varner 2 goals 1 assist, Rodenberger goal assist. Be: Shumaker 2 goals.
Brookville 0, Miami East 0
Celina 6, Lehman Catholic 0
Jonathan Alder 5, Graham 2: G: Mannier goal, Turner goal.
Kenton Ridge 5, North Union 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals, Glass goal, McKenzie 2 assists.
Northmont 3, Waynesville 2
Northwestern 4, London 0
Oakwood 1, Carroll 0: O: Eaton goal, Meador assist, Camacho shutout.
Springfield Shawnee 1, Urbana 0: SS: Fout goal.
St. Marys 3, Defiance 1: SM: Menker 3 goals, Turner 2 assists.
Taylor 3, Fenwick 2
Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 0
Tippecanoe 1, Fairmont 1: T: Davis goal, Kettel assist.
Twin Valley South 10, Belmont 1: TVS: Butler 3 goals, Pope 3 goals.
Girls Tennis
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 4, Alter 1
Bellefontaine 3, Springfield 2
Eaton 3, Bellbrook 2
Fairmont 4, West Carrollton 1
Franklin 5, Greeneview 0
Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2: Spaide (LC) d. Henderson, 3-6 6-4 6-4; Twentier (MU) d. Fortkamp; Alvarez (LC) d. Hess, 6-4 6-4. Bobic/Leffew (MU) d. McGinnis/Cooper, 6-1 6-2; Pleasant/Roullhac (LC) d. Metzger/Animon.
Little Miami 4, Monroe 1
London 3, Kenton Ridge 2
Northmont 3, Sidney 2
Northwestern 3, Greenon 2
Oakwood 5, Tippecanoe 0
Sycamore 4, Centerville 1
Talawanda 5, Middletown 0
Tecumseh 4, Xenia 1
Boys Golf
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 170, Dixie 203: D: Phillips 46, Puckett 47. A: Stephens 37, Carlisle 43.
Beavercreek 162, Northmont 170
Botkins 163, Miller City 184: B: Meyer 38, Koenig 39.
Coldwater 170, New Bremen 178: C: Howell 38. NB: Lennartz 40.
Delphos St. John’s 170, Fort Recovery 172
Hamilton 159, Colerain 195: H: Taylor 39, Yordy 39.
Fort Loramie 168, Jackson Center 181: FL: Cotner 40, Holthaus 40.
London 169, Tecumseh 178
Minster 154, Marion Local 162: Mi: Prenger 36, Linn 38.
Parkway 165, New Knoxville 176
Twin Valley South 179, Mississinawa Valley 185: TVS: Howard 40, Mowell 41.
Girls Golf
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 216, Ansonia 235: Ar: Paul 49, Eley 53, Waldo 53.
Coldwater 191, New Bremen 206: C: Froning 43.
Eaton 228, Brookville 269: E: Hittle 52.
Fairmont 182, Northmont 195: F: Dolson 40, Fuller 42.
Fort Loramie 189, Covington 257: FR: Pleiman 45, Schafer 46.
Fort Recovery 199, Delphos St. John’s 217
London 200, Urbana 225
Minster 195, Marion Local 221: Mi: Sommer 44, Colter 49.
Piqua 204, Troy 217: T: Schultz 48, Thoma 49.
St. Henry 220, Versailles 229
Wayne 217, Miamisburg 254: W: Stringfield 40.
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Beavercreek 3, Troy 0
Bellbrook 3, Greenville 1
Fairfield 3, Badin 1
Fort Recovery 3, Celina 1
Indian Lake 3, Botkins 2
Kings 3, Lebanon 2
Marion Local 3, Anna 0
Middletown 3, Fairborn 1
Minster 3, Houston 1
National Trail 3, Carlisle 1
Newton 3, Bradford 0: N: Stetzel 8 aces 21 assists, Rapp 10 kills, Denlinger 11 digs.
Ponitz 3, Belmont 0
