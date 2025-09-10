H.S. Results 9/9: Davis scores 3 goals to help keep Ross girls undefeated

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 2, Chaminade Julienne 0: A: Tucker goal, Baldwin goal assist, Kaufman shutout.
Badin 1, Carroll 1: B: Young goal, Snellgrove assist. C: Wagner goal, Apwisch assist.
Beavercreek 2, Wayne 1: B: Reichley goal, Peterson goal.
Bethel 2, Greenon 0: B: Rincon 2 goals, Kemper assist, Sprague assist.
Botkins 13, Lima Central Catholic 0
Carlisle 5, Preble Shawnee 5: C: Dobbins 2 goals, Nauta goal assist, Sams goal assist. PS: Fields 4 goals, Geise goal assist.
Centerville 2, Fairmont 1: F: Kesner goal.
Cin. Christian 4, Miami Valley 0
Dixie 4, Newton 0: D: Gentry 2 goals, Marker 3 assists, Doty shutout.
Fairbanks 3, Tree of Life 2
Fairfield 2, Hamilton 1: H: Flores goal.
Lakota West 4, Sycamore 0: LW: Boyd 2 goals, Dragon goal, Marchand goal.
Mason 9, Middletown 0
McNicholas 7, Fenwick 1
Middletown Christian 8, Mt. Healthy 0: MC: Gross 3 goals, Riegert 2 goals, Skaggs 2 goals.
Monroe 9, Edgewood 0
Northmont 5, Springfield 0: N: Powell 3 goals 1 assist, Graham goal assist, Crist shutout.
Oak Hills 1, Lakota East 1
Piqua 2, Fairborn 1: P: Penrod 2 goals, Martinez assist.
Springboro 8, Miamisburg 0
Talawanda 2, Ross 0: T: Garrett goal, Pulaski goal, Jones shutout.
Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0: T: Logan 2 goals, Stout/Venters shutout.
Troy 5, Butler 1: T: Murphy 2 goals, Wright goal assist, Hipolito 3 assists.
West Carrollton 4, Sidney 4: S: Danklefsen goal assist, Ambos goal assist.
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 2, Bellefontaine 0: BL: Simon goal, Todd goal.
Franklin Monroe 4, Union City 3
London 3, Northwestern 1
Milton-Union 9, Fairlawn 1
Ross 0, Colerain 0: R: Montgomery shutout.
Sidney 1, Upper Sandusky 1
Tecumseh 4, Indian Lake 1: IL: Pequignot goal. T: Esparza 2 goals 1 assist, Gallegos goal assist, Gonzalez goal.
Urbana 5, Springfield Shawnee 2
Valley View 9, Twin Valley South 0: VV: Morris 3 goals, Foss 2 goals.
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 1, Bluffton 0
Botkins 3, Coldwater 1
Dayton Christian 12, Cincinnati Christian 0
Fairfield 9, Hamilton 0: F: Rocchetta 3 goals 2 assists, Compton 1 goal 2 assists, Neighbors shutout.
Mason 9, Middletown 0
Milton-Union 3, Eaton 2: MU: Copp 3 goals.
Monroe 5, Edgewood 0
Oak Hills 3, Lakota East 1
Ross 7, Talawanda 0: R: Davis 3 goals 1 assist, Geers 2 goals, Michel shutout.
Sycamore 3, Lakota West 3
Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0: T: Dakin 2 goals 2 assists, Drum/Taylor shutout.
Tri-County North 3, Twin Valley South 1: TVS: Butler goal.
Valley View 4, Middletown Madison 2
Xenia 2, Greenville 1: G: Snyder goal.
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 3, Bellefontaine 2: BL: Varner 2 goals 1 assist, Rodenberger goal assist. Be: Shumaker 2 goals.
Brookville 0, Miami East 0
Celina 6, Lehman Catholic 0
Jonathan Alder 5, Graham 2: G: Mannier goal, Turner goal.
Kenton Ridge 5, North Union 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals, Glass goal, McKenzie 2 assists.
Legacy Christian 8, Greenon 0
Northmont 3, Waynesville 2
Northwestern 4, London 0
Oakwood 1, Carroll 0: O: Eaton goal, Meador assist, Camacho shutout.
Sidney 0, Miamisburg 0
Springfield Shawnee 1, Urbana 0: SS: Fout goal.
St. Marys 3, Defiance 1: SM: Menker 3 goals, Turner 2 assists.
Taylor 3, Fenwick 2
Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 0
Tippecanoe 1, Fairmont 1: T: Davis goal, Kettel assist.
Twin Valley South 10, Belmont 1: TVS: Butler 3 goals, Pope 3 goals.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Springboro 2
Carlisle 3, Edgewood 2
Fairfield 3, Colerain 2
Greenville 5, Fairborn 0
Kenton Ridge 5, Carroll 0
London 4, Bellefontaine 1
Miami Valley 5, Springboro 0
Middletown Madison 5, Dixie 0
Northwestern 3, Tecumseh 2
St. Marys 3, Lehman Catholic 2
Sycamore 5, Middletown 0
Tippecanoe 5, Piqua 0
Troy 5, West Carrollton 0
Valley View 3, Stivers 2
Monday’s Results
Anderson 4, Fenwick 1
Beavercreek 4, Alter 1
Bellefontaine 3, Springfield 2
Eaton 3, Bellbrook 2
Fairmont 4, West Carrollton 1
Franklin 5, Greeneview 0
Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2: Spaide (LC) d. Henderson, 3-6 6-4 6-4; Twentier (MU) d. Fortkamp; Alvarez (LC) d. Hess, 6-4 6-4. Bobic/Leffew (MU) d. McGinnis/Cooper, 6-1 6-2; Pleasant/Roullhac (LC) d. Metzger/Animon.
Little Miami 4, Monroe 1
London 3, Kenton Ridge 2
Northmont 3, Sidney 2
Northwestern 3, Greenon 2
Oakwood 5, Tippecanoe 0
Sycamore 4, Centerville 1
Talawanda 5, Middletown 0
Tecumseh 4, Xenia 1
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Preble Shawnee 167, Twin Valley South 184: TVS: Howard 41.
Sidney 155, Greenville 172: S: Goffena 36.
Troy 163, Fairborn 185: T: Davis 39, Sargent 39.
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 170, Dixie 203: D: Phillips 46, Puckett 47. A: Stephens 37, Carlisle 43.
Beavercreek 162, Northmont 170
Botkins 163, Miller City 184: B: Meyer 38, Koenig 39.
Coldwater 170, New Bremen 178: C: Howell 38. NB: Lennartz 40.
Delphos St. John’s 170, Fort Recovery 172
Hamilton 159, Colerain 195: H: Taylor 39, Yordy 39.
Fort Loramie 168, Jackson Center 181: FL: Cotner 40, Holthaus 40.
London 169, Tecumseh 178
Minster 154, Marion Local 162: Mi: Prenger 36, Linn 38.
Parkway 165, New Knoxville 176
Twin Valley South 179, Mississinawa Valley 185: TVS: Howard 40, Mowell 41.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Fort Loramie 196, Coldwater 202: FL: Pleiman 46, Gehret 46.
OHC Tournament
Team Results (top 5): Fairbanks 348; Southeastern 361; Mechanicsburg 282; West Liberty-Salem 390; Northeastern 409.
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 216, Ansonia 235: Ar: Paul 49, Eley 53, Waldo 53.
Coldwater 191, New Bremen 206: C: Froning 43.
Eaton 228, Brookville 269: E: Hittle 52.
Fairmont 182, Northmont 195: F: Dolson 40, Fuller 42.
Fort Loramie 189, Covington 257: FR: Pleiman 45, Schafer 46.
Fort Recovery 199, Delphos St. John’s 217
Greenville 194, Xenia 241: G: Cox 44, Chrisman 46.
London 200, Urbana 225
Minster 195, Marion Local 221: Mi: Sommer 44, Colter 49.
Piqua 204, Troy 217: T: Schultz 48, Thoma 49.
St. Henry 220, Versailles 229
Wayne 217, Miamisburg 254: W: Stringfield 40.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Hamilton 3, Fairfield 2
Mason 3, Middletown 0
Minster 3, St. Marys 0
Mississinawa Valley 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Newton 3, Twin Valley South 0: N: Rapp 12 kills, Denlinger 12 digs, Avila 12 digs.
Ross 3, Talawanda 0
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 16 kills, Sessions 5 aces, Morris 30 assists.
Troy 3, Fairborn 0
Yellow Springs 3, Miami Valley 0
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Beavercreek 3, Troy 0
Bellbrook 3, Greenville 1
Fairfield 3, Badin 1
Fort Recovery 3, Celina 1
Indian Lake 3, Botkins 2
Kings 3, Lebanon 2
Marion Local 3, Anna 0
Middletown 3, Fairborn 1
Minster 3, Houston 1
National Trail 3, Carlisle 1
Newton 3, Bradford 0: N: Stetzel 8 aces 21 assists, Rapp 10 kills, Denlinger 11 digs.
Ponitz 3, Belmont 0
