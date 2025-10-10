PHOTOS: Beavercreek vs. Springfield

spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
spfld creek hsfb
springfield creek hsfb
springfield creek hsfb
1 / 29
The Springfield High School football team beat Beavercreek 31-0 on Friday, Oct. 10 at Wildcat Stadium in Springfield. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF