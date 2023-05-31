PHOTOS: Bellbrook vs. Alter

Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
Bellbrook vs. Alter
1 / 11
Alter's Quardrell Thomas tackles Bellbrook's Jack Kosins in the first round of the Division III, Region 12 playoffs on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at Roush Stadium in Kettering. David Jablonski/Staff