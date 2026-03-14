PHOTOS: Chaminade Julienne vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary in D-III girls state championship

Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
Chaminade Julienne SVSM basketball
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Chaminade Julienne players pose with fellow students following the Division III girls basketball state championship game Friday, March 13, 2026, at UD Arena. CJ won 49-40. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF