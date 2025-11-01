PHOTOS: Fairmont at Lebanon

Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
Fairmont at Lebanon football
1 / 29
Lebanon defeats Fairmont 22-21 in an OHSAA Division I first-round playoff game, Fri., Oct. 31, 2025. in Lebanon. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF