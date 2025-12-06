PHOTOS: Fairmont defeats Wayne in GWOC opener

Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
Fairmont Wayne basketball
1 / 15
Fairmont defeated Wayne 66-62 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference opener for both teams Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Huber Heights. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF