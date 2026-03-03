PHOTOS: Fairmont vs. Newark girls basketball

hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
hsbb fairmont
1 / 13
The Fairmont High School girls basketball team beat Newark 64-39 in a Division I regional semifinal game on Tuesday, March 3 at the Ohio Expo Center's Taft Coliseum. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF