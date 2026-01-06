PHOTOS: Fairmont vs. Springfield boys basketball

fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
fairmont springfield hsbb
1 / 16
The Fairmont High School boys basketball team beat Springfield 54-46 in Greater Western Ohio action on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at Springfield High School. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF PHOTO