PHOTOS: Hughes 20, Dunbar 0

dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
dunbarfb hughes
1 / 15
The Dunbar High School football team fell to Cincinnati Hughes 20-0 in their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 21 at Welcome Stadium. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF